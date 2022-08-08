The weekend weather data is fairly consistent now, and I can tell you what the weather should do. There will be a large area of rain with occasional thunderstorms moving from northwest to southeast across the U.P. into about the southwest half of Lower Michigan. This area of rain will get the southwest half of Lower Michigan wet starting Saturday morning and lasting into Saturday afternoon. After the concentrated area of rain moves south of Michigan, stray showers will linger into early Sunday morning.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO