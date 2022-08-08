ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 2

Related
The Flint Journal

Michigan gets its first frost this morning

We had some cold temperatures this morning in the classic cold locations in Michigan. The National Weather Service at Marquette reported there was some frost on the roofs around National Mine, MI this morning. National Mine is about 15 miles southwest of Marquette, MI. Here are the temperatures at 7:00...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s weekend weather: Rainy day in one large area, not rainy the next day

The weekend weather data is fairly consistent now, and I can tell you what the weather should do. There will be a large area of rain with occasional thunderstorms moving from northwest to southeast across the U.P. into about the southwest half of Lower Michigan. This area of rain will get the southwest half of Lower Michigan wet starting Saturday morning and lasting into Saturday afternoon. After the concentrated area of rain moves south of Michigan, stray showers will linger into early Sunday morning.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Traverse City, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Saginaw, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Windows#Air Conditioning#Wind Speeds#Humid
bridgemi.com

Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’

Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections. Community leaders say the changes come at a cost, especially to business recruitment. In what’s already...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
1240 WJIM

Michigan Names That Even Michiganders Mispronounce

Okay, so you get to a point where you reach a limit of people mispronouncing some of your favorite Michigan places. I'm not perfect by a long shot...I've lived here all my life and STILL mispronounce many Michigan sites, streets, and towns. The list below comes from the Detroit Free...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

August weather in Michigan? Here’s how it normally goes

August is mostly a summery month here in Michigan, with hints of fall. Here’s a quick look at what the long-term averages show happens to our weather through August. The highest average high temperature occurred around July 19. From the highest average temperature in late July to the beginning of August, we lost one degree on our average high temperature. Now the loss of heating capability from the sun accelerates some in August.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s Northwoods may be destroyed by even modest climate change, researchers say

ANN ARBOR, MI – The boreal forests of North America could be destroyed by even modest climate change, new research shows. A recently published scientific study led by a University of Michigan ecologist found an overall temperature increase of less than 3 degrees (1.6 Celsius) will cause major problems for tree species that now thrive in the most northern forests of the continent, particularly when combined with reduced rainfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

MLive

47K+
Followers
49K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy