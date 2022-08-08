ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, WI

Winnebago County, WI
Winnebago County, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Highway 55/County JJ roundabout opens in Outagamie County

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new roundabout at Highway 55 and County JJ in the Kaukauna area is open to traffic. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the completion of the project Tuesday. Construction began on April 25. The roundabout opened the night of Aug. 8. Work continues on...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Daniel Navarro
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin governor candidates trade barbs after primary

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The candidates for Wisconsin governor wasted no time trading barbs after Tuesday's Wisconsin Primary Election. On Tuesday, businessman Tim Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefish in the Republican primary race. Michels will challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Evers kicked off his reelection campaign...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 on Sunday morning when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him.
HELENA, MT
WBAY Green Bay

Sentencing delayed in high-speed crash that killed three people

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sentencing has been delayed for a man convicted in a 2020 crash on Lombardi Avenue that killed three people. Abdi Ahmed was scheduled to be sentenced Monday on three counts of second degree reckless homicide. During the hearing, the defense asked for a delay to complete an independent pre-sentence report. The defense says the report could take 30-to-45 days to complete.
GREEN BAY, WI
#Monkeypox#Sentencing#Republicans
WBAY Green Bay

Manitowoc man identified as victim of Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc man was identified as the victim of a shooting in Las Vegas. The Clark County Coroner identified the victim as Acturius Dwayne Milner Sr. The coroner's office tells Action 2 News the information they received is that Milner is from Manitowoc. Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WBAY Green Bay

U.S. Venture Open raising money to end poverty

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - Join the U.S. Venture Open on Wednesday, August 10, and help its a mission to end poverty in Northeast Wisconsin. This year's guests of honor are Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. Funds raised through the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

9 hurt when transit van hits parked truck in New London

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - Nine people were hurt when a transit van hit a parked truck in New London. On Aug. 10, at about 10:33 a.m., New London Police were called to a crash on County Highway S near State Highway 54. Police say a transit van carrying nine...
NEW LONDON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

RAINFALL TOTALS: August 6-8

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Weather Service has released a list of rainfall totals for Aug. 6-8. The totals are listed from most rain to least rain. There may be multiple reports from the same location. Rainfall reports can differ from one part of a community to another.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Allouez woman reflects on life ahead of 100th birthday

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Shirlyn Miller was born on Aug. 11, 1922. She reflected on her life a day ahead of her 100th birthday with Action 2 News. Shirlyn sat poolside during the interview, while she explained how often she swims. "20 to 40 lengths," said Shirlyn. "It's just easy....
ALLOUEZ, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: PFAS exposure linked to liver cancer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The synthetic chemical known as PFAS has been linked to liver cancer, according to researchers from the Keck School of Medicine. The chemical is found in consumer and industrial products. PFAS are called forever chemicals because they break down slowly. "This builds on the existing...
GREEN BAY, WI

