WBAY Green Bay
Waupaca County Sheriff survives election challenge amid special prosecutor review
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Waupaca County Sheriff Tim Wilz survived a challenge Tuesday in the Republican primary for sheriff. Wilz defeated Sgt. Cameron Durrant 58 percent to 42 percent. Wilz received 5,207 votes to Currant’s 3,748 votes. Wilz continues to face a special prosecutor review into his office...
Man found dead after tactical situation in Green Lake County
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is dead after a tactical situation in Green Lake County. The Sheriff’s Office says the man died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His name was not released. At about 11:30 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman that...
Receiver requests injunction to prevent Retzlaff from entering Annie’s Campground without permission
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The court-appointed receiver for Annie’s Campground has filed a motion for a temporary injunction to prevent former owner Ann Retzlaff from “from taking any action that would disrupt the operations, marketing, and sale of the campground.”. Seth E. Dizard and his attorneys filed...
In first phase of trial, jury finds man guilty of hate crime killing of white motorcyclist
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury has found a man guilty in the hate crime killing of a white motorcyclist in Fond du Lac County. After a short deliberation Wednesday, the jurors came back and found Daniel Navarro guilty of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide - Hate Crime - Use of a Dangerous Weapon in the death of Phillip A. Thiessen.
Big voter turnout in Waupaca County prompts request for extra ballots
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Voters are turning out in big numbers in Waupaca County. Clerk Kristy Opperman said the Town of Lind called her office to report they were running low on ballots. The clerk’s office was able to print 150 paper ballots for the rest of the evening.
Officers need help identifying vehicle in attempted scam of Winnebago County woman
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects accused of trying to scam an elderly woman. The department posted the suspect vehicle on Facebook. They say it’s a Subaru with no license plates and they need help identifying the car and occupants.
Court appoints special prosecutor in Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office investigation
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waupaca County Circuit Court has appointed a special prosecutor to review the Sheriff’s Office in an investigation involving allegations of altered reports that could impact court cases. “In an effort to move forward the District Attorney requested a Public Integrity investigation of the...
Highway 55/County JJ roundabout opens in Outagamie County
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new roundabout at Highway 55 and County JJ in the Kaukauna area is open to traffic. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the completion of the project Tuesday. Construction began on April 25. The roundabout opened the night of Aug. 8. Work continues on...
Wisconsin governor candidates trade barbs after primary
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The candidates for Wisconsin governor wasted no time trading barbs after Tuesday’s Wisconsin Primary Election. On Tuesday, businessman Tim Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefish in the Republican primary race. Michels will challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Evers kicked off his reelection campaign...
Fond du Lac man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 on Sunday morning when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him.
Sentencing delayed in high-speed crash that killed three people
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sentencing has been delayed for a man convicted in a 2020 crash on Lombardi Avenue that killed three people. Abdi Ahmed was scheduled to be sentenced Monday on three counts of second degree reckless homicide. During the hearing, the defense asked for a delay to complete an independent pre-sentence report. The defense says the report could take 30-to-45 days to complete.
Jury hears testimony in trial for man charged in hate crime killing of motorcyclist
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury has heard opening statements and testimony in the trial of a Fond du Lac County man charged with a hate crime in the killing of a motorcyclist. Daniel Navarro is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide - Hate Crime - Use...
Manitowoc man identified as victim of Las Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc man was identified as the victim of a shooting in Las Vegas. The Clark County Coroner identified the victim as Acturius Dwayne Milner Sr. The coroner’s office tells Action 2 News the information they received is that Milner is from Manitowoc. Las...
U.S. Venture Open raising money to end poverty
NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - Join the U.S. Venture Open on Wednesday, August 10, and help its a mission to end poverty in Northeast Wisconsin. This year’s guests of honor are Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. Funds raised through the...
9 hurt when transit van hits parked truck in New London
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - Nine people were hurt when a transit van hit a parked truck in New London. On Aug. 10, at about 10:33 a.m., New London Police were called to a crash on County Highway S near State Highway 54. Police say a transit van carrying nine...
RAINFALL TOTALS: August 6-8
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Weather Service has released a list of rainfall totals for Aug. 6-8. The totals are listed from most rain to least rain. There may be multiple reports from the same location. Rainfall reports can differ from one part of a community to another.
Allouez woman reflects on life ahead of 100th birthday
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Shirlyn Miller was born on Aug. 11, 1922. She reflected on her life a day ahead of her 100th birthday with Action 2 News. Shirlyn sat poolside during the interview, while she explained how often she swims. “20 to 40 lengths,” said Shirlyn. “It’s just easy....
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: PFAS exposure linked to liver cancer
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The synthetic chemical known as PFAS has been linked to liver cancer, according to researchers from the Keck School of Medicine. The chemical is found in consumer and industrial products. PFAS are called forever chemicals because they break down slowly. “This builds on the existing...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: An update on Mars rovers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Mars is one of Brad Spakowitz’s favorite topics. On 3 Brilliant Minutes, he gives us an update on Curiosity and Perseverance.
