Arrests made in killing of rookie Southern California police officer
DOWNEY, Calif. (CNS) - Authorities Wednesday announced arrests in the killing of an off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer who was gunned down in the parking lot of a Downey gym. "Arrests have been made," Downey Police Captain Scott Loughner told City News Service. Loughner declined to release details of...
Advocates of nation's first right-to-repair wheelchair law pushing other states to follow suit
DENVER, Colo. — For more than 30 years, Bruce Goguen has been wheelchair-bound, and that chair has become a more prominent lifeline over the years as multiple sclerosis has continued to take away his mobility. "When the only thing you can move is your head like that, every little...
Woman impaled after strong winds blew beach umbrella towards her
A woman was impaled by a wind-blown beach umbrella on a South Carolina beach in a freak accident that has the community who loved her in shock. 63-year-old Tammy Perreault of Horry County, South Carolina, which includes the popular Myrtle Beach community, was struck and reportedly impaled by the umbrella just after noon on Wednesday, the Horry County Coroner revealed, according to NBC 12.
California schools providing free meals for all students
(KGTV) – California will be the first state to provide free meals to all school children under a program that begins this school year. The Universal Meals Program is part of Assembly Bill 130, which was signed into law by Gov. Newsom in July 2021. According to state officials,...
