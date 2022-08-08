ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, VT

San Diego Channel

Arrests made in killing of rookie Southern California police officer

DOWNEY, Calif. (CNS) - Authorities Wednesday announced arrests in the killing of an off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer who was gunned down in the parking lot of a Downey gym. "Arrests have been made," Downey Police Captain Scott Loughner told City News Service. Loughner declined to release details of...
DOWNEY, CA
San Diego Channel

Woman impaled after strong winds blew beach umbrella towards her

A woman was impaled by a wind-blown beach umbrella on a South Carolina beach in a freak accident that has the community who loved her in shock. 63-year-old Tammy Perreault of Horry County, South Carolina, which includes the popular Myrtle Beach community, was struck and reportedly impaled by the umbrella just after noon on Wednesday, the Horry County Coroner revealed, according to NBC 12.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
San Diego Channel

California schools providing free meals for all students

(KGTV) – California will be the first state to provide free meals to all school children under a program that begins this school year. The Universal Meals Program is part of Assembly Bill 130, which was signed into law by Gov. Newsom in July 2021. According to state officials,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

