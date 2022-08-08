ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, VT

Ezra Miller cited for felony burglary in Vermont

By Johan Sheridan
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IRWxd_0h9eXdsW00

STAMFORD, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — Vermont state police in Shaftsbury, Vermont report a felony charge against embattled actor Ezra Miller. They said Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, faces a burglary charge.

Just before 6 p.m. on May 1, a burglary was reported at a residence on County Road in Stamford, Vermont. Police said several bottles of alcohol were taken while the owners were away. After reviewing surveillance videos and interviewing witnesses, they said they had probable cause to charge Miller, 29, of Stamford.

Actor Ezra Miller accused of ‘cult-like’ behavior, abuse of indigenous teen

Miller was charged with felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling. Police found them at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday and issued a citation to appear at the Bennington Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court on September 26 to be arraigned.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, VT
State
Vermont State
City
Bennington, VT
Shaftsbury, VT
Crime & Safety
City
Shaftsbury, VT
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
KOLR10 News

How much land in MO is owned by the federal government?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Stacker investigated how much land is owned by the federal government in Missouri using data from the Congressional Research Service. The federal government owns 27.1% of all land in the United States, or 615.3 million of 2.27 billion acres. Federal lands are managed mostly for preservation, recreation, and the development of natural […]
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezra Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Alcohol#Burglary#Vermont State Police#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy