Listed By Mina Kuper – Staging and Memoirs – August 11, 2022. On this episode of the “Listed by Mina Kuper” radio show, Mina welcomes Dora Kessler and Pat Kramer to the show. Mina and Dora talk about how Dora got into the staging business for homes. Dora gets to know her clients on a personal level so she can create a space that reflects what they are looking for. People can also hire staging if a real estate agent is having an open house on a property. Having brand new items in a house will allow a potential buyer to be able to see themselves living in the home. Later in the show, Mina welcomes Pat Kramer. Pat created the business “Writer for Hire®”. This business helps other businesses create written content to help promote themselves. Pat also encourages people to write memoirs about their personal life and business.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO