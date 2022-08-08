Read full article on original website
Child Airlifted After Experiencing Medical Emergency In Santa Clarita
A child was airlifted Friday night after experiencing a medical emergency in Santa Clarita. At around 8:20 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a male juvenile lying unconscious in Homestead Place in Santa Clarita, according to Supervisor Michael Pittman with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We got a...
Firefighters Respond To Canyon Country Brush Fire
A Canyon Country brush fire broke out near Soledad Canyon Road on Friday. The brush fire, named the Nicholas Fire, was reported at about 6 p.m. Friday near Soledad Canyon Road and Langside Avenue, according to Bernard Peters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “One engine is handling,” Peters...
Brush Fire Breaks Out On 14 Freeway East Of Santa Clarita
A brush fire broke out by the northbound 14 Freeway in Agua Dulce just east of Santa Clarita Friday afternoon. At around 4 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a brush fire along the roadside at the northbound 14 Freeway near Agua Dulce Canyon Road east of Santa Clarita, according to Esteban Benitez.
Nine Teenagers Arrested After Vandalizing Maintenance Yard At Central Park
Nine teenagers were arrested after they allegedly caused several thousand dollars in damages at a maintenance yard at Central Park in July. Detectives with the Career Offenders, Burglary, Robbery and Assault, (COBRA) have been investigating reports of several incidents that occurred over the month of July, where groups of teens broke into a City maintenance yard at Central Park, causing damage to several City vehicles and other property, amounting to approximately $5,000 in damages, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Intoxicated Man Arrested For Fighting Deputies, Vandalizing Police Car
An intoxicated man was taken into custody Thursday evening after a deputy-involved fight in Valencia. Around 5:40 p.m. Thursday, emergency responders received reports of an intoxicated person on the 23700 block of Valencia Boulevard near the Toppers Pizza, according to Lt. Wolanski, with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Saugus Street Racer Arrested, Car Impounded
A Saugus street racer was arrested Wednesday after an SCV Sheriff’s Sergeant noticed the man driving almost twice the speed limit. Around 8 p.m. Wednesday during a crime suppression operation led by the crime prevention unit, a Sergeant observed two vehicles street racing on Railroad Avenue and Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Party Bus Driver Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car On 14 Freeway
A party bus driver was hospitalized Friday night when he was hit by a car after exiting the bus on the 14 Freeway east of Santa Clarita. At around 9:40 p.m. Friday first responders received reports of a vehicle that had hit a pedestrian on the northbound 14 Freeway and Agua Dulce Canyon Road off-ramp, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).
SCV Water Invites Santa Clarita Residents To In-Person Public Outreach Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s, (SCV Water) Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is an in-person meeting to discuss upcoming state legal changes and bills that could affect residents living in the area. On July 28th, the Senate passed its version of the ‘Water Resources Development Act’ (WRDA) of...
Canyon Country Crash Impacts Traffic After Car Overturns
A Canyon Country crash snarled traffic after a car landed on it’s side Thursday. Around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a Canyon Country crash on Camp Plenty Road and Fairweather Street, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Units on scene...
Listed By Mina Kuper – Staging and Memoirs – August 11, 2022
Listed By Mina Kuper – Staging and Memoirs – August 11, 2022. On this episode of the “Listed by Mina Kuper” radio show, Mina welcomes Dora Kessler and Pat Kramer to the show. Mina and Dora talk about how Dora got into the staging business for homes. Dora gets to know her clients on a personal level so she can create a space that reflects what they are looking for. People can also hire staging if a real estate agent is having an open house on a property. Having brand new items in a house will allow a potential buyer to be able to see themselves living in the home. Later in the show, Mina welcomes Pat Kramer. Pat created the business “Writer for Hire®”. This business helps other businesses create written content to help promote themselves. Pat also encourages people to write memoirs about their personal life and business.
Pedestrian Struck In Valencia Hit-And-Run Crash, No Injuries Reported
A pedestrian was uninjured after being struck in a Valencia hit-and-run crash Friday afternoon. Around 12:40 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a Valencia hit-and-run crash on the 27000 block of McBean Parkway near Decoro Drive, said Lt. O’neal with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “It...
Full Closures Of 210 Freeway In San Fernando Valley For Striping Work
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced an overnight full closure of the 210 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley this weekend for striping and staging of a temporary lane configuration for a paving project. The overnight 210 Freeway closures are set to take place between 11 p.m. Friday, Aug....
Santa Clarita Renters Fight For Lower Fire Insurance Rates
In secure communities where no major brush fires have been reported, Castaic residents are being faced with fire insurance price gouging in the thousands, and a group of disgruntled locals are fighting for justice. Even with Governor Gavin Newsom approving $1,050 inflation relief checks to be dispersed in October, homeowners...
Santa Clarita Residents Invited To Attend Public Meeting For Bouquet Canyon Bike Trail Project
Attendees are invited to learn more about the Bouquet Canyon Bike Trail Project, which is expected to provide a safe connection to Central Park from Bouquet Canyon Road. Santa Clarita residents are invited to attend a public meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 24 to learn about the Saugus Phase 1: Bouquet Canyon Bike Trail to Central Park project, said Carrie Lujan, Public Information Officer for the City of Santa Clarita.
Gorman Brush Fire Shuts Down Highway 138
The Gorman brush fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon, temporarily shutting down Highway 138. The Gorman brush fire, named the Sam Fire, was reported at about 4:10 p.m. on the 43800 block of Lancaster Road near Highway 138, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Sig-Alert (5:00...
COC Welcome Day Returns For Fall 2022
Two months after the class of 2022 graduated from their respective alma maters, students were greeted on campus by staff during the College of the Canyon’s (COC) Welcome Day on Friday. The COC Welcome Day allowed incoming students and their families from the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond to...
Remembering Former Signal Editor Lila Littlejohn
The former editor of The Signal, Lila Littlejohn, died in her sleep on Sunday morning at the age of 68. Lila Littlejohn, a veteran journalist, journalism teacher and former editor of The Signal, died Sunday morning peacefully in her sleep at her home in West Melbourne Florida on Sunday, Aug. 7, according to family.
Senior Hour – City Council and Fitness — August 10, 2022
If you or a senior you know needs help during this time, please do not hesitate to call the SCV Senior Center at (661) 259-9444. You can also visit their website by clicking here. They remain dedicated to doing everything they can to help while following the latest guidelines from the CDC and LA County Health Officials.
Santa Clarita Temperatures Expected To Reach Triple Digits This Weekend
Temperatures are expected to be in the triple digits this weekend in the Santa Clarita Valley. Between Saturday and Sunday, temperatures are expected to hit triple-digits during the early afternoon hours of the day, according to officials with the Los Angeles National Weather Service (NWS). Saturday is expected to be...
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital To Host Cancer Screening Symposium
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is set to host a “Let’s Get Back to Screening!” symposium for medical professionals and the public for early cancer detection. “Primary care physicians normally counsel patients about cancer screenings,” said May Lin Tao, MD, director of the Henry Mayo and Keck Medicine joint Cancer Services Program. “This symposium will provide up-to-date screening guidelines and help primary care physicians identify high-risk patients.”
