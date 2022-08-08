Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County leads Calloway County in rain postponed match
PADUCAH, KY -- The McCracken County Mustangs scored a goal early against Calloway County on Tuesday night to take a 1-0 lead. However, just moments later, mother nature would force the game to be postponed and will be completed at a later date. It's the second day in a row...
wpsdlocal6.com
Top 10 Players: #10 Cade Goatley
PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted Graves County's Cade Goatley the #10 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2022. Here's what they had to say about him:
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County sends help in aftermath of eastern Kentucky flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, KY — Eastern Kentucky is getting some much needed help from western Kentucky. Marshall County sent two employees, Britney Hargrove and Robin Conner, to assist with public information in the aftermath of flooding. The flooding claimed 16 lives in Knott County alone, with 37 flood-related deaths reported in the region as a whole. Hargrove, who is acting as Marshall County's public information officer, has a goal of helping Knott County get some much-needed attention and resources.
wpsdlocal6.com
Lane restriction planned for U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" bridge
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced a planned lane restriction on the U.S. 45 Ohio River bridge between Kentucky and Illinois beginning on August 22. According to the cabinet, the 5-day lane closure is to allow for detailed inspection of the bridge. According to the cabinet, the work zone will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpsdlocal6.com
Sharing the rhythm of the river: The Wheelhouse Rousters performing live in library garden
PADUCAH — Grab a chair, a blanket, and a friend, and head down to the McCracken County Public Library Garden to celebrate Paducah's river heritage on September 8. As part of the library's ongoing Evening Upstairs series, local band The Wheelhouse Rousters will be performing live at the garden, from 5:30-7:30 pm.
wpsdlocal6.com
God's Pit Crew building 3 houses at once for tornado victims, responding to eastern KY flooding
DANVILLE, VA — God's Pit Crew volunteers got to work rebuilding three homes at once on Monday, all for families who lost everything in the December 10th tornado. On top of that, their Immediate Response Team is deploying to Eastern Kentucky to assist flood survivors. According to a release...
wpsdlocal6.com
Twin sisters attend prestigious military academy programs
PADUCAH — Twin sisters are proving they're ready to serve their country, taking part in two prestigious military programs this summer. Clare Shirk was accepted to the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA) Summer Seminar, while her sister, Audrey Shirk, completed the Coast Guard Academy Introductory Mission (AIM) program. They are some of the only students at Paducah Tilghman High to ever attend. Their father's been a big inspiration, but as you'll see, the Shirks have made service and sacrifice a family legacy.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield mayor explains funding numbers released in voluntary audit
MAYFIELD, KY — A closer look is being taken into how the city of Mayfield is spending money to rebuild after December's deadly tornado. We’re now eight months after money poured into west Kentucky. Recently, the city requested an audit by a third party showing how much money the city received. The goal was to allow people to see how much money has been received and spent so far.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Public Schools aims to promote positive environment as school year starts
PADUCAH — With the start of the school year, teachers in Paducah Public Schools say they want to create an environment that is diverse, equitable and inclusive. Those goals have been on educators’ minds after a photo of Superintendent Donald Shively in blackface was posted to social media in 2020.
wpsdlocal6.com
Call for submissions: first day of school
Drop your kiddo's 1st day of school photo in the comments of our pinned Facebook post and they could be featured on the news this week!. Happy 1st day of school for students in McCracken County and beyond!. Check out these back-to-school throwbacks from some of our Local 6 Team!
wpsdlocal6.com
8/8 Big Fish
PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol' Fish. Send in your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
wpsdlocal6.com
Planned Thursday closure on KY 924
CRUTCHFIELD, KY — A section of KY 924 in Fulton County will be closed at about 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, KY 924 will be closed at the 3.38 mile point, near Depot St., to allow for extensive drainage work.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpsdlocal6.com
U.S. 60 eastbound turn lane eliminated at Ledbetter Bridge crossover in McCracken County to reduce side-swipe crashes
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it has eliminated a left-turn lane at the west end of the Ledbetter Bridge along U.S. 60 that crosses the Tennessee River in McCracken County. All eastbound traffic on U.S. 60 is now required to move to the single left-turn...
wpsdlocal6.com
Year starts for Paducah Public Schools
Paducah Public Schools aims to promote positive environment as school year starts. With the start of the school year, teachers in Paducah Public Schools say they want to create an environment that is diverse, equitable and inclusive. Those goals have been on educators’ minds after a photo of Superintendent Donald Shively in blackface was posted to social media in 2020.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield street/highway closures planned for building demolition
MAYFIELD, KY — A section of KY 58/ KY 80/ Broadway in downtown Mayfield will be closed Wednesday morning to allow for building demolition, for approximately 10 days. According to a Monday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the closure will allow for demolition of some business buildings along the west side of U.S. 45/ South 7th street, between Broadway and South St.
wpsdlocal6.com
State police re-examining 37-year-old cold case in Hickman County
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 is asking anyone with information to come forward as troopers work to solve the 37-year-old cold case of a grocer who was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Hickman County. The victim, Duane W. Caldwell, was shot and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Quilting and sewing corporation, Muppin Inc., coming to downtown Paducah
PADUCAH — Award-winning quilter Cheryl (Sleboda) Whited and her husband, Charlie Whited, are relocating their Illinois business to downtown Paducah. She explained that she fell in love with Paducah- and her new building- when she visited for Quilt Week. According to a Monday release, all divisions of Muppin will...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah copes with ongoing staffing shortages
PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Transit Authority (PATS) is feeling the sting of staff shortages. They're currently short more than 15 drivers. They're not the only local service being hit by low staffing. The city of Paducah's services are also being impacted. City Manager Daron Jordan says they're short...
wpsdlocal6.com
Demolition of commercial buildings to start in downtown Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — Demolition in the heart of downtown Mayfield is set to start in the next few days. Some of the historic buildings destroyed by the Dec. 10 tornado are scheduled to come down. Broadway Street was home to many modern day businesses before the tornado. Exactly eight months later, they're going to be demolished.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah City Commission meeting preview: 8/9/22
PADUCAH — The Paducah Board of Commissioners meets the second and fourth Tuesday of each month in the Commission Chambers of City Hall, beginning at 5 p.m. Community members are invited to attend meetings. They are also aired live on Comcast's Government 11 channel and Youtube. According to the...
Comments / 0