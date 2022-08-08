ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, TN

wpsdlocal6.com

Top 10 Players: #10 Cade Goatley

PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted Graves County's Cade Goatley the #10 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2022. Here's what they had to say about him:
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Marshall County sends help in aftermath of eastern Kentucky flooding

KNOTT COUNTY, KY — Eastern Kentucky is getting some much needed help from western Kentucky. Marshall County sent two employees, Britney Hargrove and Robin Conner, to assist with public information in the aftermath of flooding. The flooding claimed 16 lives in Knott County alone, with 37 flood-related deaths reported in the region as a whole. Hargrove, who is acting as Marshall County's public information officer, has a goal of helping Knott County get some much-needed attention and resources.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Lane restriction planned for U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" bridge

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced a planned lane restriction on the U.S. 45 Ohio River bridge between Kentucky and Illinois beginning on August 22. According to the cabinet, the 5-day lane closure is to allow for detailed inspection of the bridge. According to the cabinet, the work zone will be...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Twin sisters attend prestigious military academy programs

PADUCAH — Twin sisters are proving they're ready to serve their country, taking part in two prestigious military programs this summer. Clare Shirk was accepted to the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA) Summer Seminar, while her sister, Audrey Shirk, completed the Coast Guard Academy Introductory Mission (AIM) program. They are some of the only students at Paducah Tilghman High to ever attend. Their father's been a big inspiration, but as you'll see, the Shirks have made service and sacrifice a family legacy.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Mayfield mayor explains funding numbers released in voluntary audit

MAYFIELD, KY — A closer look is being taken into how the city of Mayfield is spending money to rebuild after December's deadly tornado. We’re now eight months after money poured into west Kentucky. Recently, the city requested an audit by a third party showing how much money the city received. The goal was to allow people to see how much money has been received and spent so far.
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Call for submissions: first day of school

Happy 1st day of school for students in McCracken County and beyond!. Check out these back-to-school throwbacks from some of our Local 6 Team!
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

8/8 Big Fish

PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol' Fish. Send in your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Planned Thursday closure on KY 924

CRUTCHFIELD, KY — A section of KY 924 in Fulton County will be closed at about 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, KY 924 will be closed at the 3.38 mile point, near Depot St., to allow for extensive drainage work.
FULTON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Year starts for Paducah Public Schools

Paducah Public Schools aims to promote positive environment as school year starts. With the start of the school year, teachers in Paducah Public Schools say they want to create an environment that is diverse, equitable and inclusive. Those goals have been on educators’ minds after a photo of Superintendent Donald Shively in blackface was posted to social media in 2020.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Mayfield street/highway closures planned for building demolition

MAYFIELD, KY — A section of KY 58/ KY 80/ Broadway in downtown Mayfield will be closed Wednesday morning to allow for building demolition, for approximately 10 days. According to a Monday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the closure will allow for demolition of some business buildings along the west side of U.S. 45/ South 7th street, between Broadway and South St.
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Quilting and sewing corporation, Muppin Inc., coming to downtown Paducah

PADUCAH — Award-winning quilter Cheryl (Sleboda) Whited and her husband, Charlie Whited, are relocating their Illinois business to downtown Paducah. She explained that she fell in love with Paducah- and her new building- when she visited for Quilt Week. According to a Monday release, all divisions of Muppin will...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah copes with ongoing staffing shortages

PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Transit Authority (PATS) is feeling the sting of staff shortages. They're currently short more than 15 drivers. They're not the only local service being hit by low staffing. The city of Paducah's services are also being impacted. City Manager Daron Jordan says they're short...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Demolition of commercial buildings to start in downtown Mayfield

MAYFIELD, KY — Demolition in the heart of downtown Mayfield is set to start in the next few days. Some of the historic buildings destroyed by the Dec. 10 tornado are scheduled to come down. Broadway Street was home to many modern day businesses before the tornado. Exactly eight months later, they're going to be demolished.
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah City Commission meeting preview: 8/9/22

PADUCAH — The Paducah Board of Commissioners meets the second and fourth Tuesday of each month in the Commission Chambers of City Hall, beginning at 5 p.m. Community members are invited to attend meetings. They are also aired live on Comcast's Government 11 channel and Youtube. According to the...
PADUCAH, KY

