Law enforcement officials arrest man sitting on neon sign above Sutton Home Gallery
SIDNEY, Neb. -- A man is behind bars after climbing a private roof claiming he wanted one last look at Sidney. On Monday, authorities got a report of a man sitting on the neon sign for Sutton Home Gallery in Sidney. The Sidney Volunteer Fire Department and Cheyenne County Sheriff’s...
Man Accused of Shooting and Killing Father In Nebraska Panhandle Area Home
BROADWATER–(KNEP Aug. 9)–The Nebraska State Patrol says a 57-year-old man is dead following a family dispute in Morrill County. On Monday around 6:30 p.m. MT, NSP troopers and investigators responded to a home near Broadwater, about 50 miles southeast of Scottsbluff, at the request of the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities report to Legion Park to make arrest Tuesday Morning
SIDNEY, Neb. -- A Nebraska Panhandle man was arrested at Legion Park after someone called authorities to report the man breaking a no-contact order. On July 31st, Sidney Police officers reportedly arrested 59-year-old Kelly Arp after citizens reported to police that 59-year-old, Kelly Arp was threatening to kill them. Police...
Rollover accident outside of Sidney on I-80
SIDNEY, Neb. -- A vehicle and camper rollover 10 miles outside of Sidney after the camper started fishtailing. On Friday, around 8:30 a.m. a vehicle towing a camper was westbound on I-80 around mile marker 49 when the camper began to fishtail. The Vehicle and camper jack-knifed and went into the north ditch and separated.
