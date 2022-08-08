Former TV Engineer honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - NPG of Idaho's former Chief Broadcast engineer received a big honor this past weekend.

Gary Smith was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Idaho State Broadcasters Association.

Gary started his career at KIDK and stayed with the company for 47 years. He retired last year.

This is the first time an engineer has been recognized in this way among Idaho broadcasters

Todd Kunz also received an award for spot news on his coverage of the Lavaside Fire near Firth in 2021.

.

