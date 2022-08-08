Read full article on original website
Iowa basketball four-star center target JP Estrella announces commitment date
Brewster Academy (NH) 2023 four-star center JP Estrella has announced a commitment date. On Monday, Estrella announced via social media that he will make his college decision on Sept. 2 at XL Sports in Saco, Maine, which is near his hometown in Maine. Estrella has recently taken official visits to...
Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal
Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
Ole Miss tempers flared, QB battle raged on in Day 5 of fall camp
David Johnson and Jared Redding of 247Sports talk Day 5 of Ole Miss football fall camp, a new week of practice.
Get to know JUCO big man Kalifa Sakho
South Plains Community College big man Kalifa Sakho has started to see his recruitment expand. The 7-foot big man from France averaged 6.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season. Sakho’s head coach at South Plains CC, coach Hayden Sowers talked on his game. “Kalifa will graduate from...
Five-star Mookie Cook to decide Friday
For a second time, five-star wing Mookie Cook is ready to announce a college decision. A 6-foot-7 small forward from Portland who attends Compass Prep in the Phoenix area and currently ranks No. 4 nationally in 247Sports ranking of the class 0f 2023, Cook originally committed to Dana Altman his home state school Oregon at the end of March before re-opening his recruitment in June.
The Block: The Cale Gundy situation at Oklahoma escalates
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello discuss the latest surrounding the departure of the Sooners' WR coach after uttering a "racially-charged word".
Iowa Basketball: Hawkeyes make top-five for four-star priority target TJ Power
The Iowa Hawkeyes 2023 basketball recruiting has been trending up in the past few weeks. On Monday afternoon, they received some good news that priority four-star target TJ Power has listed Iowa in his top-five schools. The top-five includes Iowa, Boston College, Duke, North Carolina and Virginia. Power was named...
Arkansas 108, Valencia Seleccion 59: Scores, Highlights, Results
The Arkansas Razorbacks opened up their foreign tour with an impressive, 108-59, victory over Valencia Seleccion from La Alqueria del Basket in Valencia (Spain) on Tuesday. Nick Smith Jr. led all scorers with 17 points. The Hogs had five players — Smith, Trevon Brazile, Ricky Council, Kamani Johnson and Barry...
Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
Matt Landers making noise through five Arkansas practices
Check out what Razorback wide receivers, defensive backs and coaches are saying about the performance of Toledo transfer wide receiver Matt Landers.
Alabama Takes Significant Step In Bryant-Denny Stadium Concession Sales
When the 2022 college football season kicks off, Alabama fans could be in for a very special treat. According to a new report, Crimson Tide fans could finally be able to buy alcohol at games this fall. Nick Kelly of the Tuscaloosa News reports that Levy Premium Foodservice LP, the stadium’s concessionaire, has applied for a liquor license.
247Sports
National top-50 CB Bravion Rogers decommits from Texas A&M
Texas A&M has been red hot on the recruiting trail as of late. Since the Aggies' big recruiting pool party/barbecue at the end of July, the team has added four commitments in the 2023 class, including a pair of national top-100 prospects. But, late Monday evening, Texas A&M suffered a...
Top247 RB Cedric Baxter Jr. commits to Texas while honoring his friend Keiondre Waters
Before every one of his football games, Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater Top247 running back Cedric Baxter Jr. runs out of the tunnel and heads to the opposite end zone and says the name of his friend “Keiondre Waters” while going into prayer. He’ll do the same next season inside...
Alabama Football Schedule: Crimson Tide start vs Utah State in Week 1
Alabama football schedule: Week 1 – Alabama vs Utah State Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Sept. 3 Utah State
Three-and-Out: Reacting to Alabama Basketball's Win over Spain Select
Led by the newcomers, the Crimson Tide had a dominant appearance in its first of three international games.
Alabama tight end 'really looking at' Tennessee after visit, offer
A Class of 2024 tight end from Alabama recently picked up an offer from Tennessee during his latest visit with the Vols.
Recruiting chat recap: Where Vols stand with CB targets, four-star DL
Check out the recap of GoVols247's weekly chat Tuesday night with recruiting editor Ryan Callahan and basketball writer Grant Ramey.
Four-star QB Rickie Collins locks in his college commitment date
Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn Top247 quarterback Rickie Collins will announce his college decision on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. CST. LSU and Florida State are the finalists for the four-star passer who recently decommitted from Purdue. An Elite 11 Finalist where he threw alongside the nation’s best this summer out...
Four-star receiver Ayden Williams sets announcement date
Ridgeland High School (Miss.) four-star receiver Ayden Williams released a decision date Wednesday night of when he'll announce his commitment. Ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranking, Williams will make the decision official on August 21. Last season Williams had a...
247Sports
Sights and sounds from Auburn preseason camp
Auburn returned to practice for Day 4 of fall camp on Tuesday, with an open period for reporters to watch and record practice videos, along with a press conference with head coach Bryan Harsin and players Luke Deal and Donovan Kaufman. Photos and videos from Auburn's practice:. Ze'Vian Capers runs...
247Sports
