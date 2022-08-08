ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal

Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
SPORTS
247Sports

Get to know JUCO big man Kalifa Sakho

South Plains Community College big man Kalifa Sakho has started to see his recruitment expand. The 7-foot big man from France averaged 6.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season. Sakho’s head coach at South Plains CC, coach Hayden Sowers talked on his game. “Kalifa will graduate from...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Five-star Mookie Cook to decide Friday

For a second time, five-star wing Mookie Cook is ready to announce a college decision. A 6-foot-7 small forward from Portland who attends Compass Prep in the Phoenix area and currently ranks No. 4 nationally in 247Sports ranking of the class 0f 2023, Cook originally committed to Dana Altman his home state school Oregon at the end of March before re-opening his recruitment in June.
PHOENIX, AZ
247Sports

Arkansas 108, Valencia Seleccion 59: Scores, Highlights, Results

The Arkansas Razorbacks opened up their foreign tour with an impressive, 108-59, victory over Valencia Seleccion from La Alqueria del Basket in Valencia (Spain) on Tuesday. Nick Smith Jr. led all scorers with 17 points. The Hogs had five players — Smith, Trevon Brazile, Ricky Council, Kamani Johnson and Barry...
BASKETBALL
247Sports

Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

National top-50 CB Bravion Rogers decommits from Texas A&M

Texas A&M has been red hot on the recruiting trail as of late. Since the Aggies' big recruiting pool party/barbecue at the end of July, the team has added four commitments in the 2023 class, including a pair of national top-100 prospects. But, late Monday evening, Texas A&M suffered a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Four-star receiver Ayden Williams sets announcement date

Ridgeland High School (Miss.) four-star receiver Ayden Williams released a decision date Wednesday night of when he'll announce his commitment. Ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranking, Williams will make the decision official on August 21. Last season Williams had a...
EDUCATION
247Sports

Sights and sounds from Auburn preseason camp

Auburn returned to practice for Day 4 of fall camp on Tuesday, with an open period for reporters to watch and record practice videos, along with a press conference with head coach Bryan Harsin and players Luke Deal and Donovan Kaufman. Photos and videos from Auburn's practice:. Ze'Vian Capers runs...
AUBURN, AL
