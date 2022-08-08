Read full article on original website
Basketball legend Lauren Jackson named in World Cup squad after 12 year absence
Basketball legend Lauren Jackson will suit up for her fifth World Cup after a 12 year absence, making her return to the national team. The 41-year old has been included in a 12-strong Opals team for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup which gets underway in Sydney on September 22.
NBA・
The Dallas Wings Are The Hottest Team In The WNBA
The hottest team in the WNBA resides nowhere else but Dallas Texas. The Wings come into Monday red hot, with a record of 16-16, and have won their last four games. Sure, the fact that they have racked up four wins in a row is impressive, but what is more impressive about it is the way that they have done it.
Sports World Reacts To The Crushing Diana Taurasi News
The Phoenix Mercury are set to be down one of their best players for the foreseeable future. Diana Taurasi is going to miss the remainder of the WNBA season with a quad strain, per the team. To fill Taurasi's roster spot, the Mercury have signed Yvonne Turner to a hardship contract.
NBC Sports
Diana Taurasi to miss rest of 2022 WNBA season with quad strain
The Phoenix Mercury announced on Monday that Diana Taurasi will miss the remainder of the 2022 WNBA season due to a quad strain. Taurasi, 40, didn’t play in the Mercury’s last two games after appearing in every other game this season. To replace Taurasi, the Mercury signed Yvonne...
WNBA conditions under scrutiny after Sparks players forced to sleep in airport
The working conditions of WNBA athletes have come under scrutiny again after Los Angeles Sparks players were forced to sleep at an airport when their flight was cancelled. The Sparks had beaten the Washington Mystics on Sunday night but their flight back to LA was cancelled at 1am and then rescheduled for 9am.
UConn Releases Update On Paige Bueckers Following Surgery
UConn women's basketball has provided an official update on star guard Paige Bueckers following ACL surgery. Bueckers tore her left ACL in a pickup game last Monday and underwent surgery on Friday. UConn says the procedure was successful and Bueckers began rehab on Saturday. The Minnesota native will be "regularly...
Mercury hit with brutal Diana Taurasi injury update
The Phoenix Mercury were hit with a devastating injury update ahead of their final stretch of the regular season. Currently outside of the playoffs looking in, the Mercury will be down one of their star players for the remainder of the season. According to Alexa Philippou of ESPN, Diana Taurasi will see her 2022 season […] The post Mercury hit with brutal Diana Taurasi injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
Lauren Jackson officially back in international basketball
SYDNEY — (AP) — As expected, Lauren Jackson has been named on her fifth FIBA World Cup roster for Australia in her comeback to international basketball. Not so expected were the tears that came when the 41-year-old Jackson was officially informed of her place in the 12-player team by head coach Sandy Brondello. It came 10 months after a comeback to the sport and as a mother of two boys.
