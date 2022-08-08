ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dallas Wings Are The Hottest Team In The WNBA

The hottest team in the WNBA resides nowhere else but Dallas Texas. The Wings come into Monday red hot, with a record of 16-16, and have won their last four games. Sure, the fact that they have racked up four wins in a row is impressive, but what is more impressive about it is the way that they have done it.
Sports World Reacts To The Crushing Diana Taurasi News

The Phoenix Mercury are set to be down one of their best players for the foreseeable future. Diana Taurasi is going to miss the remainder of the WNBA season with a quad strain, per the team. To fill Taurasi's roster spot, the Mercury have signed Yvonne Turner to a hardship contract.
Diana Taurasi to miss rest of 2022 WNBA season with quad strain

The Phoenix Mercury announced on Monday that Diana Taurasi will miss the remainder of the 2022 WNBA season due to a quad strain. Taurasi, 40, didn’t play in the Mercury’s last two games after appearing in every other game this season. To replace Taurasi, the Mercury signed Yvonne...
UConn Releases Update On Paige Bueckers Following Surgery

UConn women's basketball has provided an official update on star guard Paige Bueckers following ACL surgery. Bueckers tore her left ACL in a pickup game last Monday and underwent surgery on Friday. UConn says the procedure was successful and Bueckers began rehab on Saturday. The Minnesota native will be "regularly...
Mercury hit with brutal Diana Taurasi injury update

Lauren Jackson officially back in international basketball

SYDNEY — (AP) — As expected, Lauren Jackson has been named on her fifth FIBA World Cup roster for Australia in her comeback to international basketball. Not so expected were the tears that came when the 41-year-old Jackson was officially informed of her place in the 12-player team by head coach Sandy Brondello. It came 10 months after a comeback to the sport and as a mother of two boys.
