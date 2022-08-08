ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Police ID man accused of firing shots inside Mall of America

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Police on Monday identified a fugitive accused of firing shots inside the Mall of America last week before fleeing the suburban Minneapolis shopping complex with the help of several accomplices.

Bloomington police say Shamar Alon Lark, 21, of Minneapolis, fired three rounds in front of a Nike store following a fight involving a half-dozen people. The shooting sent some shoppers running for cover and led officials to lock down the mall. No injuries were reported.

Lark and another man accused in the shooting are being sought on suspicion of second-degree assault. They have not been officially charged. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges pleaded with the two men to turn themselves in.

“... Understand our detectives and officers are not going to rest until they have you in custody,” Hodges said at a Monday news conference.

Three people accused of helping the two men escape the mall in a Best Western hotel shuttle were charged Monday with aiding an offender. Police said two of them worked at the hotel, where Lark and the other man were taken after the shooting.

The day after the shooting, Hodges said two of the charged accomplices hindered the investigation by leading police to believe Lark and the other man were still in the hotel. The hotel was locked down and searched by police even though the suspects had left.

“We were there for a long time when we could have been looking for them,” Hodges said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Bloomington, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Bloomington, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Shooting#Fugitive#Violent Crime#The Mall Of America#Nike#Bloomington Police
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
39K+
Followers
80K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy