Apex Legends Hunted Battle Pass Rewards Revealed
Apex Legends developers Respawn have just revealed the Hunted battle pass rewards. There are a variety of new free and premium rewards for players to earn just by playing. Despite the hit free-to-play FPS battle royale being released back in 2019, Apex Legends has continued to receive plentiful free updates that provide players with new content such as legends, skins and guns. The most common way for players to earn these items is through the battle pass, which features a variety of in-game items that are earned just by playing. The battle pass contains a free version at no cost and a premium version which costs 950 Apex Coins.
Modern Warfare 2 beta is coming in September with a frustratingly complicated schedule
We knew it was going to happen, but now we know when—and as usual, it's PlayStation first.
dotesports.com
Team Heretics to embrace Spanish roots, create LEC team that ‘makes people dream’
Team Heretics are looking to build a unique team. Team Heretics co-owner Arnau Vidal shared his thoughts on his organization climbing the ladder of European League of Legends, as well as its plans after being accepted into the LEC in an interview with Dexerto’s Meg Kay. On July 27,...
dotesports.com
When will reworked Udyr be launching on League’s live servers?
After spending more than a decade as one of the simplest champions in League of Legends, Runeterra’s resident Spirit Walker is getting a new coat of paint. Riot Games has finally revealed the long-awaited visual and gameplay update for Udyr, who was one of the original 42 champions released in the game’s debut year.
dotesports.com
Here are all of Udyr’s new reworked abilities in League
Udyr has been considered one of the most outdated champions in League of Legends for many years. His kit was straightforward and simple compared to the newer releases of the game, leaving him in the dust heading into future seasons. As a result, Riot Games has made a huge effort...
ComicBook
Apex Legends Breaks Record During Season 14 Launch
Apex Legends kicked off its newest season just this week and already has something to boast about. Respawn Entertainment's battle royale game just broke its record of peak concurrent players on Steam alongside the launch of Season 14. A total of 510,286 players popped into Apex Legends at one point on Tuesday to see what all the fuss was about, and while that number has naturally dropped since then, it's evident there's a lot of interest in the current season.
dotesports.com
League of Legends turrets still broken following latest patch
The turrets in League of Legends have been broken for over a week—and they’re still broken even after Patch 12.15 hit the live servers today. For some reason, turret shot damage doesn’t increase past the first hit. Instead of dealing up to 120 percent extra damage on the third hit, turret damage caps at just 40 percent, as discovered by YouTuber and content creator Vandiril.
dotesports.com
Best Apex Legends players and streamers to watch in 2022
Many streamers and esports pros came from other games to play Apex Legends, many of whom remain for the thrill ride. Due to its cartoonish appearance, abilities, and focus on being a battle royale, Apex is often compared to VALORANT and Call of Duty. Unlike VALORANT, Apex gives its characters a lot more personality in-game, including multiple powers, executions, and animations that emphasize their personalities.
dotesports.com
Here are the notes and updates for League of Legends Patch 12.15
Finally, it’s patch day. In the latest League of Legends update, the Riot Games devs are giving a much-need boost to energy-based champions like Akali, Kennen, and Zed, following up with some adjustments to Master Yi and Sivir, and buffing engage supports such as Leona and Thresh. The devs...
dotesports.com
A secret two-player mode has been found in Super Punch-Out! 28 years later
Video game secrets typically don't stay hidden this long. With the ability to search code and the internet to share discoveries, games don’t often keep secrets for long, but a new discovery reveals a feature that has gone undiscovered for more than 28 years. One social media user who...
dotesports.com
Fortnite Competitive teases The Daily Bugle map change next week
Fortnite’s map is constantly evolving and changing with new POIs and Landmarks dotting the island. Many players come back each update to see how the map has changed and how it makes players reassess their strategy. In Fortnite Chapter Three, season three, the map has mini Reality Trees forming all across the island, and one’s about to change The Daily Bugle for good.
dotesports.com
Consistency or coincidence? Gen.G, Fredit BRION play back-to-back LCK games of exact same length
Gen.G clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the 2022 LCK Summer Split playoffs earlier today, surprising few fans. What was stunning about their top seed-clinching 2-0 victory over Fredit BRION earlier today, though, was that both games in the League of Legends series were played in the exact same amount of time: 33 minutes and 59 seconds.
dotesports.com
Riot experimenting with items, meta champions, potential ‘pets’ in 2023 changes to League’s jungle position
Riot Games has published a developer update detailing some of the early changes coming to the jungle role in League of Legends. Some iteration of these updates and alterations are expected to go live when the 2023 preseason patch drops later this year. One of the most important factors Riot...
dotesports.com
Overwatch’s Anniversary Remix: Volume 3 event is live
They say the third time’s the charm. For Overwatch players looking for one last chance to grab skins from the base game before Overwatch 2 takes over on Oct. 4, the Anniversary Remix: Volume 3 event has to be the lucky one. The event, which “unvaults” multiple weekly event...
Apex Legends: Hunted Patch Notes: Weapon Balance, Legends, Map Changes
Respawn revealed the Apex Legends: Hunted patch notes. Set for an Aug. 9 release date, fans will have a full day to scour through the notes before the servers go live on Tuesday. Season 14 is bringing changes to King's Canyon, the original map for Apex Legends, and some balance changes to weapons.
dotesports.com
Tundra, Team Spirit, and Aster are locked in for Dota 2’s The International 2022
Dota 2 teams have secured their invites to the International 2022 after the upper bracket quarter-finals of the Arlington Major. Tundra, Team Spirit, and Aster are headed to the most prestigious event on the Dota 2 calendar. Despite crashing out of the tournament early, Tundra could guarantee their seat with...
dotesports.com
CLG fighting, TSM dreaming: The most exciting storylines heading into the final 2022 LCS Summer Split superweek
The final weekend of the 2022 LCS Summer Split is finally upon us, League of Legends fans. After eight long weeks of Baron steals, failed flashes, and the occasional Zeri pentakill, North American fans have hit the last three days of regular season play before the playoff begins. But even...
dotesports.com
Best Kayn build in League of Legends
Kayn is one of the most complex champions in League of Legends due to his unique passive, which basically offers you two vastly different ways to navigate the champion. Players picking the Shadow Reaper will have at some point in the early game a major choice: they will need to pick between Blue and Red Kayn. Both of them come along with different pros, offer quite unique gameplay, and require other runes and items to be chosen and built, respectively.
dotesports.com
T1 asks fans to ‘keep distance’ from League of Legends players, respect their privacy
T1 has issued a statement to League of Legends fans today, requesting them to respect its players’ privacy. In a message posted on social media, the organization asked fans to respect its players, refrain from asking them for pictures and autographs on game days, and avoid waiting for them outside their team houses.
dotesports.com
This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Cloneball
Recently in the Hearthstone universe, there was a Murder at Castle Nathria. But you can take a break from the investigation for a quick game of Cloneball. Though Cloneball is a Tavern Brawl that occurs on a semi-regular basis, this week should feel fresh thanks to the launch of Murder at Castle Nathria. This will be the first time players have gotten to take to the Cloneball court with cards in their deck from the new expansion. If you need an excuse to take a break from playing against Imp Warlock and Control Shaman on loop, Cloneball is here for you.
