Apex Legends developers Respawn have just revealed the Hunted battle pass rewards. There are a variety of new free and premium rewards for players to earn just by playing. Despite the hit free-to-play FPS battle royale being released back in 2019, Apex Legends has continued to receive plentiful free updates that provide players with new content such as legends, skins and guns. The most common way for players to earn these items is through the battle pass, which features a variety of in-game items that are earned just by playing. The battle pass contains a free version at no cost and a premium version which costs 950 Apex Coins.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO