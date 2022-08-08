ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

DBLTAP

Apex Legends Hunted Battle Pass Rewards Revealed

Apex Legends developers Respawn have just revealed the Hunted battle pass rewards. There are a variety of new free and premium rewards for players to earn just by playing. Despite the hit free-to-play FPS battle royale being released back in 2019, Apex Legends has continued to receive plentiful free updates that provide players with new content such as legends, skins and guns. The most common way for players to earn these items is through the battle pass, which features a variety of in-game items that are earned just by playing. The battle pass contains a free version at no cost and a premium version which costs 950 Apex Coins.
dotesports.com

When will reworked Udyr be launching on League’s live servers?

After spending more than a decade as one of the simplest champions in League of Legends, Runeterra’s resident Spirit Walker is getting a new coat of paint. Riot Games has finally revealed the long-awaited visual and gameplay update for Udyr, who was one of the original 42 champions released in the game’s debut year.
#Apex Legends#Apex Predator#Silver#Video Game#Ranked Reloaded
dotesports.com

Here are all of Udyr’s new reworked abilities in League

Udyr has been considered one of the most outdated champions in League of Legends for many years. His kit was straightforward and simple compared to the newer releases of the game, leaving him in the dust heading into future seasons. As a result, Riot Games has made a huge effort...
ComicBook

Apex Legends Breaks Record During Season 14 Launch

Apex Legends kicked off its newest season just this week and already has something to boast about. Respawn Entertainment's battle royale game just broke its record of peak concurrent players on Steam alongside the launch of Season 14. A total of 510,286 players popped into Apex Legends at one point on Tuesday to see what all the fuss was about, and while that number has naturally dropped since then, it's evident there's a lot of interest in the current season.
dotesports.com

League of Legends turrets still broken following latest patch

The turrets in League of Legends have been broken for over a week—and they’re still broken even after Patch 12.15 hit the live servers today. For some reason, turret shot damage doesn’t increase past the first hit. Instead of dealing up to 120 percent extra damage on the third hit, turret damage caps at just 40 percent, as discovered by YouTuber and content creator Vandiril.
dotesports.com

Best Apex Legends players and streamers to watch in 2022

Many streamers and esports pros came from other games to play Apex Legends, many of whom remain for the thrill ride. Due to its cartoonish appearance, abilities, and focus on being a battle royale, Apex is often compared to VALORANT and Call of Duty. Unlike VALORANT, Apex gives its characters a lot more personality in-game, including multiple powers, executions, and animations that emphasize their personalities.
dotesports.com

Here are the notes and updates for League of Legends Patch 12.15

Finally, it’s patch day. In the latest League of Legends update, the Riot Games devs are giving a much-need boost to energy-based champions like Akali, Kennen, and Zed, following up with some adjustments to Master Yi and Sivir, and buffing engage supports such as Leona and Thresh. The devs...
dotesports.com

Fortnite Competitive teases The Daily Bugle map change next week

Fortnite’s map is constantly evolving and changing with new POIs and Landmarks dotting the island. Many players come back each update to see how the map has changed and how it makes players reassess their strategy. In Fortnite Chapter Three, season three, the map has mini Reality Trees forming all across the island, and one’s about to change The Daily Bugle for good.
dotesports.com

Overwatch’s Anniversary Remix: Volume 3 event is live

They say the third time’s the charm. For Overwatch players looking for one last chance to grab skins from the base game before Overwatch 2 takes over on Oct. 4, the Anniversary Remix: Volume 3 event has to be the lucky one. The event, which “unvaults” multiple weekly event...
dotesports.com

Best Kayn build in League of Legends

Kayn is one of the most complex champions in League of Legends due to his unique passive, which basically offers you two vastly different ways to navigate the champion. Players picking the Shadow Reaper will have at some point in the early game a major choice: they will need to pick between Blue and Red Kayn. Both of them come along with different pros, offer quite unique gameplay, and require other runes and items to be chosen and built, respectively.
dotesports.com

This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Cloneball

Recently in the Hearthstone universe, there was a Murder at Castle Nathria. But you can take a break from the investigation for a quick game of Cloneball. Though Cloneball is a Tavern Brawl that occurs on a semi-regular basis, this week should feel fresh thanks to the launch of Murder at Castle Nathria. This will be the first time players have gotten to take to the Cloneball court with cards in their deck from the new expansion. If you need an excuse to take a break from playing against Imp Warlock and Control Shaman on loop, Cloneball is here for you.
