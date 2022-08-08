ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billing Platform LawPay Integrates With Assembly Software

Case management platform Assembly Software has launched an online payments integration with LawPay, a platform that helps law firms streamline collections and billing. According to a Tuesday (Aug. 9) news release, users of Neos — Assembly Software’s cloud-based solution — now have access to LawPay. Neos can manage all notes, documents, calendar dates and checklist items that can be transferred from intake to case for full pipeline management, the release said.
Digital-First Banking

Digital Banks Lack ‘Home Field’ Advantage Needed to Overcome Consumer Security Concerns. While 50% of consumers avoid digital-only FIs due to security concerns, BankMobile CTO Jamie Donahue tells PYMNTS that digital-first institutions actually have a home-field advantage when it comes to fighting digital fraud, and digital-only banks should take notice. This month’s Digital First Tracker®, a PYMNTS and NCR collaboration, reveals how digital-first entities are balancing security with a low-friction experience to provide the best of both worlds.
Today in B2B Payments: Sesami Acquires Planfocus to Expand Cash Optimization Offering; Sabre Buys Conferma Pay to Meet B2B Travel Payments Need

Today in B2B payments, Sesami says its acquisition of Planfocus will enable it to deliver a true end-to-end tech-enabled cash ecosystem solution, and Sabre says its purchase of Conferma Pay will allow it to develop new technologies for B2B travel payments. Aiming to offer an end-to-end, fully-integrated cash software solution,...
Roblox Users Growing up — and Demanding Brand-Centric Social Experiences

The caricature of teenagers playing video games in basements is being redrawn as Roblox says its audience is aging out of one set of experiences and into others, promising a new level of monetization from older gamers with money to spend on layered avatar clothing and more. Reporting second quarter...
AvidXchange Launches New AP Solution for Construction Industry

With companies working to reduce the time they spend on paperwork so that they can focus on their core mission, solution providers are equipping them with automated platforms that free them from accounts payable (AP) chores. One provider of these tools, AvidXchange, has expanded its range of AP automation software...
Infinicept Develops Open Payment Operations Solution for Embedded Payments

Embedded payments software provider Infinicept is rolling out a new single, open payment operations solution that will give clients the ability to network with any processor or alternative payment rail they choose. Infinicept’s new solution, Infiniport, enables payment facilitators, payments companies, and software platforms with embedded payments to “bring their...
Ripple Could Buy Assets From Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius

Blockchain payments firm Ripple is interested in buying assets of bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network, a company spokesperson said Wednesday (Aug. 10). “We are interested in learning about Celsius and its assets, and whether any could be relevant to our business,” the spokesperson told Reuters, while declining to comment on whether the company wanted to acquire Celsius.
Canadian Release of Sage Payroll Provides Solution for SMBs

Working to help Canadian small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) handle their administrative responsibilities, Sage has launched a new solution that integrates with Sage Accounting and simplifies accounting, payroll and human resources (HR) processes. The Canadian release of Sage Payroll is a cloud-first solution that enables teams to manage payroll and...
Wolverine Worldwide Reports Record Results but Faces Excess Inventory

Facing economywide headwinds, footwear and apparel maker Wolverine Worldwide said while it achieved record second-quarter revenue, it has revised its outlook for the second half of the year. Company executives attributed the change in outlook to elevated customer inventory, a stronger U.S. dollar, lingering supply chain delays, inflation and changing...
Blue Apron CEO: Meal Kit Customers Take Price Increases on the Chin

As inflation continues and the impending recession weighs heavy on consumers’ minds, many are making changes to their food purchasing. However, meal kit company Blue Apron is noticing that, while the changes in the overall economy might affect their decisions, price increases implemented by the company have not had much of an impact at all.
Crypto Compliance Officers Face Added Pressure

Increasing focus on the cryptocurrency industry has placed new pressure on crypto compliance officers and legal professionals, who worry regulators will hold them personally responsible for issues at their companies. That's according to a Monday (Aug. 8) report by the Wall Street Journal, which noted that these professionals face greater...
Crypto Regulation Weekly: Economist Argues Stablecoins Should Be Top of Agenda in US, Europe

There’s no area of crypto with a more pressing need for strong and clear regulations than stablecoins. The dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies have so many of the world’s central bankers worried enough that 100 countries went from zero to seriously studying or even creating their own digital assets to ward off the threat privately-issued stablecoins pose to their power over their economies.
Astra Taps Visa Direct to Offer Faster Payments

Money movement automation platform Astra is using Visa Direct, Visa’s real-time payments service. The move allows San Francisco-based Astra to offer fast payments “to millions of its end-users who can fund cards, wallets and other accounts with their eligible debit cards,” according to a Tuesday (Aug. 9) press release.
