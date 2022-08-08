Read full article on original website
Water rescues underway as flash floods slam D.C. area
Water levels rose quickly Wednesday afternoon in the nation's capital, giving way to disastrous effects on area travel. Travel across the Washington, D.C., area became chaotic Wednesday as flash flooding quickly rose water to disastrous levels, prompting numerous water rescues. Flash flood warnings were issued for the nation's capital, as...
natureworldnews.com
Hurricane Weather Outbreak in Texas May Possibly Occur in Two Weeks
Even though the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is off to a slower start than in recent years, several factors are converging for a sharp surge in tropical activity in mid-August, which might finally deliver Texas rain. Tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be driven over and through the...
2 tornadoes packing winds up to 120 mph touch down in western Pa., West Virginia
While no injuries were reported, one family that lost their home in a fire last month was faced with yet another tragedy. Two confirmed tornadoes in southwestern Pennsylvania and nearby West Virginia Monday night damaged several homes and barns, tearing off roofs and siding, and uprooted numerous trees as potent storms moved through the region.
Tornado packing 115 mph winds hits northwestern New York
JAVA, N.Y. (AP) — A tornado packing winds of about 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour) touched down in upstate New York on Thursday, leaving downed trees and power lines and a destroyed barn in its wake. The National Weather Service said it struck the town of Java, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Buffalo, at about 10:40 a.m. and moved about 10 miles eastward on the ground for 15 minutes before petering out. The funnel’s maximum width reached 200 yards (meters), according to the weather service. The tornado hurled some trees onto residences and a barn suffered extensive damage, with a portion displaced by about 30 yards. Photos posted online showed a barn with most of its upper portion gone and the rest barely standing. Its owner, Sam Marlett, said cows and horses were in the barn at the time but weren’t harmed as the wind and rain passed through.
The Clearest Lake in Virginia is a Must Visit
Virginia is home to over 50 beautiful lakes and reservoirs. Some big, some small, and some manmade. None however are as clear and beautiful as Smith Mountain Lake, a large freshwater reservoir in the Roanoke Region of Virginia. Known as the second largest lake in the state, Smith Mountain spans 32 miles and features hiking trails, campgrounds, and an amphitheater.
Videos of Flooding in Washington D.C. Are Crazy
Washington D.C. was hit with a storm that caused crazy flooding Wednesday night.
Bear Attacks Jogger on Washington Trail Causing Multiple Injuries
Officials said the victim "did everything right" and that they are thankful he's recovering from the encounter.
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in Virginia
(Rawpixel.com/Adobe Stock Images) The state of Virginia is generally comprised of people of English heritage who settled into the state or is home to those who immigrated here. Generally, 66.32% of the population is white,19.05% are considered Black or African American, and 6.70% are Asian. We found the top 5 most diverse places to live in Virginia--check out the list below.
WTOP
DC’s famous Georgetown Cupcake location is closed down by health inspectors
It’s a popular spot for sweet treats for tourists and locals alike, but the well-known Georgetown Cupcake in D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood didn’t have its typical long lines of people waiting for cupcakes on Thursday, due to what it calls an “administrative oversight.”. On Wednesday D.C. Health...
