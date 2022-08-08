ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

lindyssports.com

Steelers’ Diontae Johnson sued over youth camp no-show

The organizers of the Diontae Johnson Youth Football Camp sued the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver over his failure to show up for the one-day event. FlexWork Sports Management LLC contracted with Johnson to lend his name and make an appearance at the May 22 camp in Pittsburgh, and they contend they are out thousands in refunds and camp-related fees, plus damage to its reputation, because he wasn’t there.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 82 Liam Clifford

Going into the 2022 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season. You might recognize the last name of this next player. Liam Clifford, brother of Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford. Liam will have even more competition than he did last year, with the addition of Western Kentucky transfer Mitchell Tinsley. Preseason Play Profile Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports Hometown: Cincinnati, OH Height: 6'-1" Weight:...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Adrian Klemm describes ‘comfort’ that positional flexibility brings the offensive line

On a roster filled with newcomers at several key positions, including quarterback, a big saving grace for the 2022 Oregon Ducks is the experience on the offensive line. Alex Forsyth returns at the pivot position in the middle, ready to once again compete for the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center. The rest of the (projected) starting line includes redshirt junior Steven Jones, senior transfer T.J. Bass, redshirt senior Ryan Walk, and redshirt transfer senior Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu. So while experience (and to some degree continuity) is a big benefit for this group of linemen, the unit also features a ton of positional...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State flips QB Jaxon Smolik in Class of 2023

Penn State has added another piece to its Class of 2023 with a commitment flip of their own. Jaxon Smolik, a three-star quarterback from Iowa has flipped his commitment from Tulane to Penn State, filling a hole in the recruiting class for the Nittany Lions. Smolik announced his updated decision with a post on his Twitter account on Friday. Smolik shared his commitment to Penn State a day after issuing a statement thanking Tulane for the opportunity he was previously set to accept. “After further conversations with my family and looking at all the options, I have decided to decommit from Tulane,”...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

