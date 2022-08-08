Read full article on original website
VGK Sign Forward Nicolas Roy to Five-Year Contract Extension
VEGAS (August 8, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, August 8, that the team has signed forward Nicolas Roy to a five-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $3,000,000. Roy earned career-highs in games played (78), goals (15), assists (24) and points (39)...
NHL
Trouba named Rangers captain, first since McDonagh in 2018
GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Jacob Trouba admitted he was at a loss for words when he was informed by Chris Drury that he would be the next captain of the New York Rangers. "I told him I had goosebumps," Trouba said Tuesday after Drury, the Rangers general manager, handed him his No. 8 blue sweater with a 'C' stitched on the front. "Me and my wife laughed about that after because I didn't know what to say. But he told me, and I was excited."
NHL
Crouse signs five-year contract with Coyotes, avoids arbitration
Lawson Crouse signed a five-year contract with the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. Financial terms were not disclosed. The 25-year-old forward was a restricted free agent and avoided a salary arbitration hearing scheduled for Monday. "It's a great feeling, the feeling of being wanted somewhere for that amount of time is...
Max Pacioretty to undergo surgery
Max Pacioretty’s debut with the Hurricanes is going to have to wait a while. The team announced today that the veteran winger is set to undergo surgery to repair a torn Achilles on Wednesday and will be out for six months. The 33-year-old was acquired from Vegas last month...
NHL
Trouba congratulated by teammates after being named Rangers captain
Panarin, Zibanejad among those to rally around defenseman on social media. The 28-year-old defenseman was named the Rangers' first captain since defenseman Ryah McDonagh, who was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 26, 2018. "It's a huge honor, and it's something that means something, especially here in this...
NHL
DeBoer talks joining Stars, Pavelski as coach in Q&A with NHL.com
In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. In this special offseason edition, we feature new Dallas Stars coach Peter DeBoer, who was hired June 21. Peter DeBoer is ready...
The Hockey Writers
Lightning & Penguins on Different Paths Since Consecutive Cups
On June 11, 2017, the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators 4-2 to win back-to-back Stanley Cups. The roster was filled with future Hall of Famers, such as Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, and a 22-year-old Jake Guentzel, who was playing in his first NHL season. Meanwhile, Kris Letang, Olli Maatta and Ian Cole fueled their defense.
The next New York Rangers captain, revealed
The New York Rangers haven’t had a captain since trading defenseman Ryan McDonagh in 2018. That will reportedly change rather soon. According to ESPN NHL insider Kevin Weeks, the Rangers will name defenseman Jacob Trouba as the team’s next captain. The announcement should come within the next 24 hours, according to Weeks’ report.
