GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Jacob Trouba admitted he was at a loss for words when he was informed by Chris Drury that he would be the next captain of the New York Rangers. "I told him I had goosebumps," Trouba said Tuesday after Drury, the Rangers general manager, handed him his No. 8 blue sweater with a 'C' stitched on the front. "Me and my wife laughed about that after because I didn't know what to say. But he told me, and I was excited."

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO