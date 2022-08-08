Read full article on original website
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Cleveland Browns plan to start Deshaun Watson in preseason opener in Jacksonville
The Browns plan to start Deshaun Watson at quarterback Friday in the preseason opener in Jacksonville. That is, if his suspension isn't lengthened.
Deshaun Watson expected to start for Browns vs. Jaguars on Friday
For better or worse, the Cleveland Browns will get their first look at what Deshaun Watson can do against somebody else’s defense on Friday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Cleveland’s preseason opener. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network was one of many reporters to break this story on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Grover Stewart is the Coolest Player on the Indianapolis Colts
Matt Taylor and Jeffery Gore recently sat down with the nose tackle of the Indianapolis Colts, Grover Stewart. These camp interviews from Colts Audio Network are fantastic, and they are a great look into the minds and lives of Colts players. Stewart carried a laid back, happy demeanor throughout the interview while describing his acceptance of his role in the organization and his favorite passion besides football, barbecuing.
Texans work out former Cowboys, Browns DE Joe Jackson and 3 others
The Houston Texans are continuing to evaluate free agent talent as they gear up for their preseason opener with the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 13. According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the Texans worked out defensive ends Joe Jackson and Bryan Cox along with tight ends Marcus Baugh and David Wells.
NFL MVP odds 2022-23: Betting favorites point to Josh Allen, Tom Brady ahead of preseason
Even though Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off winning his fourth career NFL MVP award, there’s no
NFL・
7 takeaways from Day 8 of Colts training camp
The Indianapolis Colts started the third week of training camp with a padded practice Monday at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. For the first time since returning for training camp, the Colts will have a real (sort of) football game at the end of the week. While there isn’t any game-planning for Saturday’s preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills, the physicality and intensity are heating up.
AOL Corp
Live today: We discuss the Kansas City Chiefs depth chart ahead of preseason opener
The Chiefs are camping in St. Joe in preparation for the upcoming NFL season, and our KC Star Chiefs coverage team is, too. Each day during Chiefs training camp, we’re going live via SportsBeat KC to discuss the hot storylines out of each practice on the campus of Missouri Western State University, as well as what to watch for in the days ahead. The shows are sponsored by First Federal Bank of Kansas City, and we thank them for their support.
Locked On Colts: Is Outside Wide Receiver Help Needed?
On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, do the Colts need to bring in a veteran free agent wide receiver? The Colts released their first unofficial depth chart. Which Colts need to close out the last two weeks of camp strong?
NFL hoping to keep Deshaun Watson off field for preseason opener
While speaking with reporters on Tuesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed that the league is looking for appeals officer and former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to rule that Deshaun Watson is suspended for an entire season. Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson initially recommended a six-game ban regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Colts' Shaquille Leonard Expected Back 'At Some Point' in 2022 Season
"Colts All-pro LB Shaquille (Darius) Leonard watched practice in street clothes as he recovers from June back surgery," said Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, who was out at Colts practice on Monday. "I’m told there is no set return timetable but per source they do expect him back at 'some point' this year. 17-game season. They’ll need him but won’t rush him."
