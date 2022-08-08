ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Grover Stewart is the Coolest Player on the Indianapolis Colts

Matt Taylor and Jeffery Gore recently sat down with the nose tackle of the Indianapolis Colts, Grover Stewart. These camp interviews from Colts Audio Network are fantastic, and they are a great look into the minds and lives of Colts players. Stewart carried a laid back, happy demeanor throughout the interview while describing his acceptance of his role in the organization and his favorite passion besides football, barbecuing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Orchard Park, NY
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Buffalo, NY
Football
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Buffalo, IN
Buffalo, NY
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
City
Buffalo, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

7 takeaways from Day 8 of Colts training camp

The Indianapolis Colts started the third week of training camp with a padded practice Monday at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. For the first time since returning for training camp, the Colts will have a real (sort of) football game at the end of the week. While there isn’t any game-planning for Saturday’s preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills, the physicality and intensity are heating up.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
AOL Corp

Live today: We discuss the Kansas City Chiefs depth chart ahead of preseason opener

The Chiefs are camping in St. Joe in preparation for the upcoming NFL season, and our KC Star Chiefs coverage team is, too. Each day during Chiefs training camp, we’re going live via SportsBeat KC to discuss the hot storylines out of each practice on the campus of Missouri Western State University, as well as what to watch for in the days ahead. The shows are sponsored by First Federal Bank of Kansas City, and we thank them for their support.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Preseason Games#Nfl Network#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Buffalo Kickoff Live#Cbs#Fubotv#Wivb Com#Bkl
Yardbarker

NFL hoping to keep Deshaun Watson off field for preseason opener

While speaking with reporters on Tuesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed that the league is looking for appeals officer and former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to rule that Deshaun Watson is suspended for an entire season. Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson initially recommended a six-game ban regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
NFL
Yardbarker

Colts' Shaquille Leonard Expected Back 'At Some Point' in 2022 Season

"Colts All-pro LB Shaquille (Darius) Leonard watched practice in street clothes as he recovers from June back surgery," said Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, who was out at Colts practice on Monday. "I’m told there is no set return timetable but per source they do expect him back at 'some point' this year. 17-game season. They’ll need him but won’t rush him."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy