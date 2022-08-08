Read full article on original website
ysnlive.com
FOLLOW THE LESSON PLAN
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH- They say “don’t wish your life away” when you’re young. For East Liverpool Junior Kyia White, she’s been doing less of the wishing, and more turning dreams into reality. The Potter Middle Hitter has certainly made waves in the early going of...
Big Ten recruit leading the way at Canfield this fall
Senior quarterback Broc Lowry will lead the Canfield Cardinals again this season.
WTOV 9
2022 Wellsville Tigers
WELLSVILLE, Ohio — Schedule. (all times 7 p.m. unless noted) Coaching History: Wellsville (6th season); East Liverpool (assistant, 10 seasons)
Steubenville, August 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Tri-Valley soccer team will have a game with Steubenville High School on August 09, 2022, 11:00:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
WFMJ.com
West Middlesex girl advances to drive, chip & putt regionals
WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. --Kate Sowers has advanced to the sub regionals of the drive, chip & putt contest. She's in the 14-15 age bracket and finished second in the sub regionals at Westfield Country Club. The top two in each age bracket move on. Her next competition is September 10...
WTOV 9
First Bellaire Business Bash set for Friday
BELLAIRE, Ohio — Bellaire is bound to be busy on Friday as the village welcomes a new event. The Bellaire Business Association is hosting the inaugural Bellaire Business Bash at 4 pm. The evening will include a car, truck and bike show, along with having kids’ games, vendors, music and more.
West Liberty and Wheeling University enter into an agreement
WEST LIBERTY- West Liberty University and Wheeling University have entered into an articulation agreement for undergraduate students seeking advanced degrees in physical therapy. The presidents of both Universities signed the agreement on Tuesday. “This new collaboration between both of our institutions offers a seamless transition for West Liberty University students and will benefit those most […]
Barge hits Wheeling Suspension Bridge
There were some anxious moments tonight when a barge was reported to have hit the Suspension Bridge in Wheeling. Tony Clark of the West Virginia Department of Highways said the barge actually ran into the scaffolding that’s being used to removate the historic structure. A navigation light was damaged, but thankfully, there were no injuries. […]
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | August 9th
Vindicator file photo / August 9, 1982 | Mahoning County Sheriff James A. Traficant Jr. is led away from FBI headquarters in Austintown 40 years ago after his arrest on federal charges of accepting $183,000 from mob figures during his 1980 campaign for sheriff. He was taken to Cleveland for arraignment by FBI agents Lawrence Lynch, left, and Robert Kroner.
wvexplorer.com
Three little-known facts about West Virginia's moundbuilders
The term “moundbuilder” is often used to describe two ancient cultures that archaeologists now know as the Adena and the Hopewell. These peoples lived in eastern North America from approximately 500 B.C. to A.D. 500. Their monumental earthworks captured the imaginations of explorers and continue to fascinate us today.
newsonthegreen.com
Brookfield, Yankee Lake are stops on Rte. 7 Yard Sale
Brookfield Township and Yankee Lake are again making space available for people who want to participate in the Route 7 Yard Sale. The sale runs Sept. 2-4 from Conneaut south to Hubbard. Last year’s sale brought a significant amount of traffic for local sellers, established businesses and nonprofit organizations.
Charges pending after neglected dog found wandering in Boardman neighborhood
The Mahoning County Dog Warden was called to do a welfare check on Melrose Avenue in Boardman on Friday because a neighborhood dog was running loose.
newsonthegreen.com
The bear might still be out there
The bear might still be out there. In the July print edition, NEWS On the Green published a story on bear sightings in June throughout Brookfield and Masury, which ended when a bear that was tranquilized in Sharon was relocated. NEWS On the Green had reached out to the Pennsylvania...
WTOV 9
Josh Merriman Foundation golf outing promoting mental health awareness
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Josh Merriman Foundation is returning to Steubenville Country Club for another year of fundraising. "This year we have 50 teams,” Robert Merriman said. “We have a waiting list of many teams, at least 16 or 17 teams on a waiting list." Josh Merriman...
Confusion over local JD Vance event: Owner of event venue says it ‘will not be happening’ there
The operator of Youngstown’s Blue Wolf Events at the Maronite Center says a Friday, August 19, campaign rally involving Republican Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis “will not be happening” at his venue.
WTOV 9
Brooke County 4-H Camp is back
After 2 years, Brooke County 4-H Camp is back, and they say this year it’s better than ever. Head, Heart, Hands, And Health make up the 4-H's. And those are the focuses of the 2-week camp. "It’s really awesome to see all these kids come together, learn new things,...
Local schools facing bus driver shortage
Just Tuesday morning I checked the Educational Service of Eastern Ohio's website, as well as Trumbull and Columbiana County's websites. There are still dozens of bus driver positions that need to be filled ahead of the school year.
Local monster truck team breaks Guinness World Record
A few weeks ago, a local monster truck team called "Bad Habit" unveiled its new truck.
WTOV 9
Bellaire coming together to help family devastated by fire
BELLAIRE, Ohio — Business owners in Bellaire are working together to raise funds after a Powhatan Point family suffered a fire that resulted in the death of Arnold Curtis, owner of Sakura Family Restaurant on Belmont Street. “It’s just tragic,” said Dennis Delbert, owner of Runner’s Connection. “I talked...
Online farmers market offers delivery to WV, OH, PA
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) – People in the tri-state area now have a new resource for fresh produce and food, Market Wagon. MarketWagon.com is an online farmers market which delivers food to every home in a 15-county region of Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. The service allows customers to browse locally grown products on their computer or […]
