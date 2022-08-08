ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, WV

WTOV 9

EGCC placed on heightened cash monitoring list

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Eastern Gateway Community College recently received word it has been placed on a new list by the U.S. Department of Education to help provide additional oversight of finances. The U.S. Department of Education tells NEWS9 in a statement it placed the college on the heightened cash...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

First Bellaire Business Bash set for Friday

BELLAIRE, Ohio — Bellaire is bound to be busy on Friday as the village welcomes a new event. The Bellaire Business Association is hosting the inaugural Bellaire Business Bash at 4 pm. The evening will include a car, truck and bike show, along with having kids’ games, vendors, music and more.
BELLAIRE, OH
State
Ohio State
Ohio County, WV
Government
County
Ohio County, WV
WTOV 9

Hancock County Board of Education exploring avenues to improve school safety

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The Hancock County Board of Education received an update Monday on the process of improving school safety with the help of a new board member. "We have a new board member, Gerard Spencer,” Board President Chris Gillette said. “He's on the police force in town and his concern is safety; so, he met with the other PRO officers just to make our schools a little safer."
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Online farmers market offers delivery to WV, OH, PA

PITTSBURGH (WTRF) – People in the tri-state area now have a new resource for fresh produce and food, Market Wagon. MarketWagon.com is an online farmers market which delivers food to every home in a 15-county region of Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. The service allows customers to browse locally grown products on their computer or […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Slight uptick in Covid cases in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Covid cases are on the rise in the Ohio Valley. Hopedale Fire and EMS along with the Jefferson County Health Department say they have seen a slight increase in cases especially in the last two weeks. The Health Department shows the stats on social media once a week. Showing the number […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WBOY 12 News

Heston Farm estate sale to benefit WV Caring Hospice

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A massive estate sale in Fairmont is being billed as a “decorator’s dream.” The owners of Heston Farm are downsizing their collection of items from their business and personal collections, and the proceeds will benefit WV Caring Hospice, according to a press release sent Wednesday. The collection is described in the […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WTRF- 7News

Fill your mug at the 8th Mountaineer Brewfest

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — There’s a brew waiting for you down at Heritage Port next weekend. Stouts, porters, ales and more from across West Virginia will be represented at the Mountaineer Brewfest. The festival’s 8th year will pour up some funding for the Seeing Hand Association’s work with the sight-impaired. It won’t be Miller Time […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

Things to do at the Mannington Fair this week

MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mannington District Fair kicks off on Monday, Aug. 8 and will be holding events all week long until Saturday. Mannington has hosted one of the largest fairs in the state of West Virginia since 1932 and now brings 60,000 people to the Mannington Fair Grounds in Marion County. Gates will […]
MANNINGTON, WV
WTOV 9

Harrison County's new jail project sees progress

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — Harrison County's new jail project is seeing some more progress. According to county commissioners, they are working with the Drug Enforcement Administration to secure the last bit of funding that has tentatively been approved for construction of the new jail. The current jail only holds...
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

DWC raising money for flood relief efforts

Ten counties in West Virginia have been under a state of emergency over the past month due to severe weather, which is why the flash flooding destruction in Kentucky and southern West Virginia hits home for many who want to help.  Most Rev. Mark Brennan of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston has approved a special collection […]
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Pulaski next up on city of Wheeling's park renovation list

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The playground in South Wheeling on 47th and Jacob streets hasn’t seen an upgrade in years. But now that could all change. Renovating the city's parks was a big part of Mayor Glenn Elliott's during his initial run. Through a second term, he hasn't budged off their importance.
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

WLU, Wheeling University team up to provide graduate school chance

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — West Liberty University and Wheeling University got together on Tuesday to offer a pathway for WLU students to earn their Doctor of Physical Therapy degree. The agreement will guarantee two students the opportunity to be accepted into Wheeling U.’s DPT program. It is open...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Follansbee Chamber of Commerce unveils kiosk at Fort Steuben Mall

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Follansbee Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon Monday on its new concept - a kiosk at the Fort Steuben Mall. Officials are looking forward to highlighting businesses, improving the Chamber experience and, hopefully, improving the local community economy. “This was just a way I could...
FOLLANSBEE, WV
Your Radio Place

Guernsey County leads area counties with new COVID cases

Ohio reported 27,785 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 7% from the previous week. The previous week had 29,876 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Ohio ranked 22nd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis. However, counties in...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH

