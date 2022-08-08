Read full article on original website
WDTV
Hours long Board of Education meeting ends with high school teacher fired
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Board of Education met Tuesday night in an hours long Executive Session. The three and a half hour session ultimately ended with a teacher being fired. That teacher was Travis Wells, who taught at University High School. It’s unclear why he was fired...
WTOV 9
EGCC placed on heightened cash monitoring list
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Eastern Gateway Community College recently received word it has been placed on a new list by the U.S. Department of Education to help provide additional oversight of finances. The U.S. Department of Education tells NEWS9 in a statement it placed the college on the heightened cash...
WTOV 9
Officials in Jefferson County hoping to help stop ascending overdose death numbers in Ohio
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Overdose death numbers have been in a competition the last several years in Ohio. It's one where the most recent year always wins. At this point, is there anything that can be done?. "2020, we saw a 25 percent increase in overdose deaths in Ohio,...
WTOV 9
First Bellaire Business Bash set for Friday
BELLAIRE, Ohio — Bellaire is bound to be busy on Friday as the village welcomes a new event. The Bellaire Business Association is hosting the inaugural Bellaire Business Bash at 4 pm. The evening will include a car, truck and bike show, along with having kids’ games, vendors, music and more.
WTOV 9
Hancock County Board of Education exploring avenues to improve school safety
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The Hancock County Board of Education received an update Monday on the process of improving school safety with the help of a new board member. "We have a new board member, Gerard Spencer,” Board President Chris Gillette said. “He's on the police force in town and his concern is safety; so, he met with the other PRO officers just to make our schools a little safer."
WTOV 9
Commissioners in Brooke County continue commitment to ambulance service
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Brooke county commissioners met on Tuesday -- and one of their main topics was consolidating and updating levies on the ballot. The plan is to narrow them down to three and place an emphasis on the county’s ambulance service. “We’re running (the levies) now...
Online farmers market offers delivery to WV, OH, PA
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) – People in the tri-state area now have a new resource for fresh produce and food, Market Wagon. MarketWagon.com is an online farmers market which delivers food to every home in a 15-county region of Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. The service allows customers to browse locally grown products on their computer or […]
Slight uptick in Covid cases in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Covid cases are on the rise in the Ohio Valley. Hopedale Fire and EMS along with the Jefferson County Health Department say they have seen a slight increase in cases especially in the last two weeks. The Health Department shows the stats on social media once a week. Showing the number […]
Heston Farm estate sale to benefit WV Caring Hospice
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A massive estate sale in Fairmont is being billed as a “decorator’s dream.” The owners of Heston Farm are downsizing their collection of items from their business and personal collections, and the proceeds will benefit WV Caring Hospice, according to a press release sent Wednesday. The collection is described in the […]
Let your pet cat wander and get a fine, according to Ohio police
SHADYSIDE, OH — Shadyside police warn cat owners in Shadyside, Ohio to keep account of their pets or face a penalty. “We’re starting to trap cats, and if we trap a cat and it has a licensed tag on it, you’re going to be cited into court,” Shadyside Police Chief Don Collette said according to timesleaderonline. […]
Fill your mug at the 8th Mountaineer Brewfest
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — There’s a brew waiting for you down at Heritage Port next weekend. Stouts, porters, ales and more from across West Virginia will be represented at the Mountaineer Brewfest. The festival’s 8th year will pour up some funding for the Seeing Hand Association’s work with the sight-impaired. It won’t be Miller Time […]
Things to do at the Mannington Fair this week
MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mannington District Fair kicks off on Monday, Aug. 8 and will be holding events all week long until Saturday. Mannington has hosted one of the largest fairs in the state of West Virginia since 1932 and now brings 60,000 people to the Mannington Fair Grounds in Marion County. Gates will […]
WTOV 9
Harrison County's new jail project sees progress
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — Harrison County's new jail project is seeing some more progress. According to county commissioners, they are working with the Drug Enforcement Administration to secure the last bit of funding that has tentatively been approved for construction of the new jail. The current jail only holds...
DWC raising money for flood relief efforts
Ten counties in West Virginia have been under a state of emergency over the past month due to severe weather, which is why the flash flooding destruction in Kentucky and southern West Virginia hits home for many who want to help. Most Rev. Mark Brennan of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston has approved a special collection […]
WTOV 9
Pulaski next up on city of Wheeling's park renovation list
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The playground in South Wheeling on 47th and Jacob streets hasn’t seen an upgrade in years. But now that could all change. Renovating the city's parks was a big part of Mayor Glenn Elliott's during his initial run. Through a second term, he hasn't budged off their importance.
WTOV 9
Mayor finally able to give answers to questions about downtown Wheeling's roads
WHEELING, W.Va. — Throughout his first and what his now his second term, Wheeling's mayor has heard seemingly daily complaints about the city's roads. Glenn Elliott formerly talked about a vision. Now he's able to discuss a reality. After 7 years of planning, the state of West Virginia finally...
WTOV 9
WLU, Wheeling University team up to provide graduate school chance
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — West Liberty University and Wheeling University got together on Tuesday to offer a pathway for WLU students to earn their Doctor of Physical Therapy degree. The agreement will guarantee two students the opportunity to be accepted into Wheeling U.’s DPT program. It is open...
WTOV 9
Follansbee Chamber of Commerce unveils kiosk at Fort Steuben Mall
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Follansbee Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon Monday on its new concept - a kiosk at the Fort Steuben Mall. Officials are looking forward to highlighting businesses, improving the Chamber experience and, hopefully, improving the local community economy. “This was just a way I could...
Your Radio Place
Guernsey County leads area counties with new COVID cases
Ohio reported 27,785 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 7% from the previous week. The previous week had 29,876 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Ohio ranked 22nd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis. However, counties in...
Brooke County teen to the rescue, Weirton council recognizes his bravery
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Brady Dennis’s family heard someone yelling for help in the woods behind Barone Drive on June 20th and that’s when he went into action. When firefighters arrived on the scene they were warned by the family to be careful because of the steep terrain there with numerous waterfalls. Brady and his […]
