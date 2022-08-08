Read full article on original website
Related
WBOY
A new season brings a new perspective for Sam James
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sam James is one of the most veteran players on the WVU football roster. He’s one of just eight current Mountaineers who predate the Neal Brown era. “I’m just being faithful.. faithful to the state. Not many of us left,” James said on Wednesday.
WBOY
From Ghana to West Virginia, Kpogba is ready to roll
Lee Kpogba will be the centerpiece of WVU’s defense this fall, and he has had quite the road to get to that point. His story in football is somewhat commonplace in this era of college athletics — start with a Division I program, move on, to another program and land at another home. Kpogba’s story before football, however, is much more unique.
WBOY
‘Front Porch Ministry’ wraps up at WVU Presbyterian Center
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A series of ‘Front Porch Ministry’ is connecting with the community through artists at the West Virginia University Presbyterian Center in Morgantown. On Wednesday, the center hosted WVU President, E. Gordon Gee, while musician and WVU Professor, Chris Haddox who fill the porch with...
WBOY
Women’s basketball season tickets now on sale
Season tickets for the West Virginia University women’s basketball team’s 2022-23 season are available for purchase online at WVUGAME.com. The priority renewal deadline is Friday, Sept. 16, and ticket renewal statements for the 2022-23 WVU women’s basketball home campaign will be mailed to current season ticket holders in the coming days. Additionally, fans who placed a deposit on new season tickets will receive a statement in the mail with the remaining balance due for your season tickets purchase.
Comments / 0