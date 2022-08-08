Read full article on original website
Officials in Jefferson County hoping to help stop ascending overdose death numbers in Ohio
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Overdose death numbers have been in a competition the last several years in Ohio. It's one where the most recent year always wins. At this point, is there anything that can be done?. "2020, we saw a 25 percent increase in overdose deaths in Ohio,...
Slight uptick in Covid cases in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Covid cases are on the rise in the Ohio Valley. Hopedale Fire and EMS along with the Jefferson County Health Department say they have seen a slight increase in cases especially in the last two weeks. The Health Department shows the stats on social media once a week. Showing the number […]
Ohio parent charged after over 200 teens partied at his property
OHIO (WTRF)- A man from Jefferson County is facing multiple charges after over 200 teens allegedly partied on his property. Many teens were underage, says Jefferson County officials, and that party grew bigger after word got out over social media. The party was discovered by authorities after they were called to Trinity Medical Center West […]
5 people, 2 local nursing homes, including Brighton Rehab, indicted on health care fraud charges
PITTSBURGH — Selfies are one of Jodi Gill’s favorite ways to capture her time with her 84-year-old dad Glenn. “If I was one of those family members who lost my family member. I would be kicking myself every day wondering should I have done more, could I have done more,” Gill said.
The role of a dispatcher in an emergency is a critical one
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — We continue our conversation about potential active shooter situations and other emergencies with local first responders. We recently spoke with police, EMS, and now we are speaking with dispatchers, many of whom are the true "first" line of action in an emergency. “The most critical...
Allegany County Deputies Make Drug Bust on I-68
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD – A West Virginia man was stopped by police in Allegany County...
Commissioners in Brooke County continue commitment to ambulance service
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Brooke county commissioners met on Tuesday -- and one of their main topics was consolidating and updating levies on the ballot. The plan is to narrow them down to three and place an emphasis on the county’s ambulance service. “We’re running (the levies) now...
Raleigh News & Observer
West Virginia sheriff sent to hospital by an alleged impaired driver
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) A crash Tuesday sent one person to the hospital. Officials say Brooke County Sheriff Richard Beatty was stuck from behind by an alleged impaired driver on Route 22 this afternoon. Sheriff Beatty was assisting with traffic during a disabled tractor trailer. He was transported to the hospital, the driver was taken […]
Harrison Central teacher charged with rape
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — A teacher at Harrison Central High School has been charged with rape. Clayton Crosier is an intervention specialist at the district. He's now on leave. Sources report the alleged rape was committed against an adult. Crosier is out of jail after posting bond. The Harrison...
Let your pet cat wander and get a fine, according to Ohio police
SHADYSIDE, OH — Shadyside police warn cat owners in Shadyside, Ohio to keep account of their pets or face a penalty. “We’re starting to trap cats, and if we trap a cat and it has a licensed tag on it, you’re going to be cited into court,” Shadyside Police Chief Don Collette said according to timesleaderonline. […]
Harrison County's new jail project sees progress
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — Harrison County's new jail project is seeing some more progress. According to county commissioners, they are working with the Drug Enforcement Administration to secure the last bit of funding that has tentatively been approved for construction of the new jail. The current jail only holds...
This deadly opioid could be hiding inside drugs
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s so dangerous, a tiny amount can kill a vast number of people. With more than two pounds of fentanyl seized in Wheeling after a major drug bust, it’s worth asking—why is the opioid spreading so quickly? U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says it’s becoming more common for dealers to mix fentanyl […]
West Virginia Sheriff says he’s no longer responding to certain 911 calls in WV city
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The city of McMechen is no longer under the watchful eye of the Sheriff. A letter has sparked discrepancies between McMechen’s Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office. The letter, written by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, says if a 911 call is not serious or violent, they are asking the […]
New study involving deep brain stimulation introduced locally to treat substance abuse
PITTSBURGH — The opioid epidemic continues to be a critical public health issue. “Even what people think they are taking is not what they are getting. Things are laced and stronger,” said Dr. Nestor Tomycz, who’s a neurosurgeon at Allegheny General Hospital. The latest data from Allegheny...
Woman arrested for DUI after injuring a West Virginia Sheriff in a crash
A woman was arrested by the West Virginia State Police after a crash on Tuesday. Police say Tess Haynes was arrested and charged with DUI causing serious bodily injury, failure to maintain control, no seat belt, possession of heroin, and possession of crystal meth that was found on her at the jail. Officials say Brooke […]
First Bellaire Business Bash set for Friday
BELLAIRE, Ohio — Bellaire is bound to be busy on Friday as the village welcomes a new event. The Bellaire Business Association is hosting the inaugural Bellaire Business Bash at 4 pm. The evening will include a car, truck and bike show, along with having kids’ games, vendors, music and more.
Man arrested in Belmont County was wanted for violating Adult Parole Authority; Had 40 grams of meth
A man was arrested in Belmont County after he was wanted by the Adult Parole Authority. After a traffic stop, Richard Lollathin was arrested in Martins Ferry. Lollathin was wanted for violation of his parole, officials say. During the stop, deputies say Lollathin had on him over 40 grams of meth. Lollathin is in the […]
EGCC placed on heightened cash monitoring list
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Eastern Gateway Community College recently received word it has been placed on a new list by the U.S. Department of Education to help provide additional oversight of finances. The U.S. Department of Education tells NEWS9 in a statement it placed the college on the heightened cash...
Brooke County 4-H Camp is back
After 2 years, Brooke County 4-H Camp is back, and they say this year it’s better than ever. Head, Heart, Hands, And Health make up the 4-H's. And those are the focuses of the 2-week camp. "It’s really awesome to see all these kids come together, learn new things,...
