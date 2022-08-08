Read full article on original website
Ron Burrows
2d ago
He is lucky if he learned a lesson…he is ‘Blessed the COPS didn’t KILL HIM…the commit horrific CRIMES everyday only to go back on the streets to continue their CARNAGE 👎🏻🤮
No One Reported This Little Girl Missing Until 41 Years After She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColeman, FL
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?Evie M.Ocala, FL
Florida Woman Busted Preying On Minor Victims For SexCops And CrimeInverness, FL
The Top Springs in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. CaneFlorida State
Get Away from the Parks and Spend a Day at Showcase of CitrusDebbie CentenoClermont, FL
villages-news.com
Resident of The Villages implicated in theft of 6-foot tall air compressor from tire shop
A resident of The Villages has been implicated in the theft of a 6-foot tall air compressor from a local tire shop. Jeffrey Joseph Dolence, 50, who lives at 17345 SE 80th Biltmore Ave. in the Village of Calumet Grove, is facing felony charges of grand theft and dealing in stolen property in connection with the theft of the heavy equipment July 30 at Tuffy’s Tire & Auto Service in Summerfield.
villages-news.com
Police deploy stop sticks to apprehend man in stolen Cadillac after 100 mph chase
Lady Lake police deployed stop sticks to apprehend a man in a stolen Cadillac after a chase of speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. Joshua Douglas Atkins, 31, of 206 Morningside Ave. in Lady Lake, had been at the wheel of the gold 2005 Cadillac when officers deployed stop sticks and hit three of the vehicle’s four tires at about 10 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the entrance to Water Oak Golf & Country Club, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
click orlando
Man arrested after 5 armed robberies, possible homicide, Lake County deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect of five armed robberies in Lake County was arrested on Tuesday, and he may be the suspect wanted in an active homicide investigation, according to the Lake County Sheriffs Office. Dustin Perdue, 27, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after deputies suspected him of being...
ocala-news.com
15-year-old boy arrested by MCSO after burglarizing vehicles, fleeing in stolen pickup truck
A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Ocala after he admitted to burglarizing multiple vehicles, vandalizing a law enforcement officer’s patrol car, and fleeing in a pickup truck that was reported stolen. According to a social media post from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, on July 28, 2022, a K-9...
villages-news.com
Teen arrested after setting off fireworks atop historic train at museum
A teen was arrested after setting off fireworks atop a train car at the Lady Lake Historical Society Museum. Lady Lake police officers were at Wawa on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when they were alerted at about 11 p.m. Sunday to two individuals setting off fireworks on top of the historic railroad train near the Lady Lake Chamber of Commerce at Log Cabin Park. Police spotted two individuals setting off fountain-style fireworks on top of one of the railroad cars. One of the individuals was videoing the other attempting to “punch” the flames, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
Daughter parks junk cars in driveway of dead mother’s home in The Villages
A daughter has parked junk cars in the driveway of her dead mother’s home in The Villages. The home owned by the Harriet Koehler Living Trust is located at 1724 W. Schwartz Blvd on the Historic Side of The Villages. It was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.
villages-news.com
Guest at hotel in The Villages arrested at Lake Sumter Landing square
A guest at a hotel in The Villages was arrested at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square. A cleaning crew member flagged down a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy and pointed out a suspicious vehicle at a closed business at the square in the wee hours Tuesday, according to an arrest report.
WCJB
MCSO deputies release video catching “carhopping” suspect
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office released video of deputies arresting a 15-year-old driving a vehicle stolen from Gainesville after leading deputies on a chase. Deputies say On July 28, they spotted a red Ford truck driving on Southwest Highway 200 that was reported stolen out of...
fox35orlando.com
School bus with 40 kids on it rear-ended in Lake County; no serious injuries reported
A school bus with more than two dozen kids on board was involved in a minor crash on Wednesday afternoon in Lake County, which was also the first day of school for several districts. Florida Highway Patrol said the crash was reported around 2:10 p.m. near County Road 44 and...
WCJB
Lanes closed on Marion County highway due to jackknifed semi-truck
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office warned drivers of lane closures after a crash on Highway 484 involving a semi-truck. Deputies ask drivers to avoid driving on the highway near Southwest Highway 200. One of the lanes was blocked by a jackknifed semi-truck causing traffic to back...
'It's senseless': Family of motorcyclist on life support reacts to arrest of alleged road rage driver
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — A serious crash has sent a family into a frenzy while they try to keep their loved one alive. "I got his picture. he was all purple, stitched up, out of it. Swollen with tubes and it was just heartbreaking," Dale Lamoreaux said. He says...
WCJB
Marion County man arrested for misusing a laser device
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in jail after shining a laser pointer at a Marion County Sheriff’s Office helicopter Monday night. Antonio Marente, 37, is behind bars on a charge of misusing a laser device. Ocala Police say he directed a laser green laser pointer at a...
Marion County man accused of pointing laser beam at helicopter
OCALA, Fla. — A Marion County man is in custody, accused of shining a green laser beam at a helicopter. Ocala police said 37-year-old Antonio Marente admitted to pointing the beam outside his home. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. He told the police that he does...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman jailed after fight with romantic rival that started on Facebook
A 25-year-old Leesburg woman jailed in April for stealing and damaging a car owned by her boyfriend’s ex was arrested again over the weekend after she reportedly threw a liquor bottle at the woman and tried to hit her with her vehicle. Adrianna Nathelma Williams, of 32331 Willow Brook...
Road Rage Incident Leaves Motorcyclist on Life Support
Kristopher Hite charged with Attempted Vehicular Homicide
WCJB
Ocala police searching for thieves; stole more than $18,000 worth of merchandise
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are searching for three women they say stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from the Sunglass Hut. These women went into the store on Southwest College Road on July 27th. Police say they stole more than $18,000 worth of goods. Officers are asking...
ocala-news.com
Resident says Marion County should notify citizens of upcoming loud noises
I called the Marion County non-emergency phone number (352-732-9111) to inquire about loud explosions that were shaking the windows in our house and causing our dog to shake and pant so bad that we had to put his Thundershirt on him. The dispatcher was not aware of any explosions, but...
1 dead, 2 injured in Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman and teenager were injured in a shooting in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies around 11 a.m. Tuesday responded to Holly Creek Road around in Zellwood for a shooting. A man in his 20s who...
villages-news.com
Lake Panasoffkee woman seriously injured in crash on State Road 44
A Lake Panasoffkee woman was seriously injured in a crash early Tuesday morning on State Road 44 in Sumter County. The 64-year-old woman was at the wheel of a pickup truck at 6:42 a.m. heading westbound on State Road 44 east of County Road 247 near Rutland when she lost control of the vehicle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Her truck rotated to the center median, overturned and came to rest in the eastbound lanes.
click orlando
Man steals construction equipment, causes $10K in damage, Flagler deputies say
BEVERLY BEACH, Fla. – A man is accused of entering a construction site and stealing equipment to “go on a joy ride” Saturday morning, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Randy Wealand, 56, was arrested after stealing a $60,000 JLG Lull forklift. He...
