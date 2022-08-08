ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Bonnie M. Ferrari
4d ago

the RCSD treated their workers terribly. They cut hours and made it impossible for people to live on the salary they were given. The district lost a host of great workers during the "pandemic." Who wants to return to a place where you are not valued. They should have treated their employees with respect and the employees would have done anything for them. Now? who cares...

nypressnews.com

Watch: How Nursing Homes Put Friends and Families on the Hook for Residents’ Debts

Barbara Robinson was just trying to help her mother’s friend sign up for Medicaid and move into the Monroe County nursing home in Rochester, New York. But because Robinson signed the admissions form, the nursing home considered her financially responsible for the woman’s care, Anna Werner reported for CBS News. After the woman died, the county sued Robinson for $21,000 in unpaid bills.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

RCSD teacher addresses staffing crisis, superintendent turnover

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Teacher candidates are interviewing this week with the Rochester City School District. The RCSD is furiously hiring for the coming school year for a faculty that could use all hands on deck. “The last two years have probably been the most challenging I’ve ever had as...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Kodak Hall COVID-19 policy change

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Following the CDC announcement on Thursday reversing many of its COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, Kodak Hall updated its mask and vaccination policies. Starting in September, vaccinations are no longer required to attend concerts, and masking is optional. Crews with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra said they want to make...
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Red Jacket High School Announces New Principal

One Ontario County high school will have a new principal for the upcoming school year. Bryon George will become Red Jacket High School’s new principal after being appointed to the position by the Board of Education. George served previously as Assistant Principal for Greece Athena Middle School, then the...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Foodlink culinary program seeks next class of kitchen stars

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Have you ever considered learning the ins-and-outs of a professional kitchen? Foodlink is recruiting for its next career fellowship program, which prepares students for jobs in the food industry. The way Clay Fox sees it, it doesn’t take much to make someone’s day. Sometimes it’s as...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: THE FIREMAN AND THE FRIED CHICKEN

The most complex problems are usually avoided by the simplest principles. The suspicions and prejudices between blacks and whites in America are complicated and never ending. They seem to grow worse with every passing day, with discord and distrust ever on the rise. And much of what we do to fight racism only seems to promote racism, leaving us worse off than when we started.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Twig Birthing Center at Rochester General Hospital opens

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A brand new labor and delivery unit opened Wednesday at Rochester General Hospital. The unit includes 20 new patient rooms and two on-unit operating rooms. RGH sent us these photos of the new suites. There are also multiple nursing stations and provider stations caring for patients...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: What’s with this random charge on my Frontier bill?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Here is a good question about a bill. A Frontier customer told us about a random charge that seemingly came out of nowhere. “I just received my new Frontier bill for my home landline. Instead of $33, it was $52. I pay early and have no back payments due. When I looked at the bill, they charged $9.90 for Frontier Com of America. I called customer service, and nobody could tell me what that was since it was new to the bills, but they couldn’t take it off my bill. My guess is they are making everyone pay for their internet fiber upgrades, even those people who don’t use their internet service.”
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY fire captain suspended after alleged ‘Juneteenth spoof party’

An Upstate New York fire captain has been suspended after a complaint was filed about an alleged “Juneteenth spoof party.”. RochesterFirst.com reports a Black firefighter in Rochester, N.Y., filed a complaint against his captain that accused the captain of forcing him and two other subordinates to attend an event mocking Juneteenth, a federal holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S. The firefighter, who has not yet been publicly identified, also said he saw “shocking displays of racism and misogyny” in the complaint.
ROCHESTER, NY

