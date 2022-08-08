Read full article on original website
Bonnie M. Ferrari
4d ago
the RCSD treated their workers terribly. They cut hours and made it impossible for people to live on the salary they were given. The district lost a host of great workers during the "pandemic." Who wants to return to a place where you are not valued. They should have treated their employees with respect and the employees would have done anything for them. Now? who cares...
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
nypressnews.com
Watch: How Nursing Homes Put Friends and Families on the Hook for Residents’ Debts
Barbara Robinson was just trying to help her mother’s friend sign up for Medicaid and move into the Monroe County nursing home in Rochester, New York. But because Robinson signed the admissions form, the nursing home considered her financially responsible for the woman’s care, Anna Werner reported for CBS News. After the woman died, the county sued Robinson for $21,000 in unpaid bills.
spectrumlocalnews.com
RCSD teacher addresses staffing crisis, superintendent turnover
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Teacher candidates are interviewing this week with the Rochester City School District. The RCSD is furiously hiring for the coming school year for a faculty that could use all hands on deck. “The last two years have probably been the most challenging I’ve ever had as...
Residents in 14621 Rochester zip code aim to launch new Neighborhood Association
Those in the 14621 zip code who are already on board with a new neighborhood association feel the process can go along much quicker if more people get involved.
WHEC TV-10
Kodak Hall COVID-19 policy change
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Following the CDC announcement on Thursday reversing many of its COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, Kodak Hall updated its mask and vaccination policies. Starting in September, vaccinations are no longer required to attend concerts, and masking is optional. Crews with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra said they want to make...
Red Jacket High School Announces New Principal
One Ontario County high school will have a new principal for the upcoming school year. Bryon George will become Red Jacket High School’s new principal after being appointed to the position by the Board of Education. George served previously as Assistant Principal for Greece Athena Middle School, then the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Foodlink culinary program seeks next class of kitchen stars
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Have you ever considered learning the ins-and-outs of a professional kitchen? Foodlink is recruiting for its next career fellowship program, which prepares students for jobs in the food industry. The way Clay Fox sees it, it doesn’t take much to make someone’s day. Sometimes it’s as...
Controversial speaking tour comes to Batavia
A controversial speaking tour is planning its next event in Genesee County after a venue in Rochester dropped it over backlash.
Affordable senior housing complex in Brockport holds ribbon cutting ceremony
The complex features 50 apartments, with 16 of those reserved for people in need of supportive services.
13 WHAM
Newly installed mat at Ontario Beach Park makes beach more accessible
Monroe County, N.Y. — Monroe County made some improvements to Ontario Beach Park to make the beach more accessible. A new 305-foot access mat has been installed, which now allows those with mobility issues to access the beach. It can handle wheelchairs, walkers, strollers, and wagons. "Just because you...
iheart.com
Lonsberry: THE FIREMAN AND THE FRIED CHICKEN
The most complex problems are usually avoided by the simplest principles. The suspicions and prejudices between blacks and whites in America are complicated and never ending. They seem to grow worse with every passing day, with discord and distrust ever on the rise. And much of what we do to fight racism only seems to promote racism, leaving us worse off than when we started.
13 WHAM
Host of alleged racist Juneteenth party has given to both Democratic and GOP candidates
Rochester, N.Y. — The man and wife accused of hosting a party that a Rochester firefighter says was racist and misogynistic has made contributions to local candidates for office, including Mayor Malik Evans. Dr. Nicholas Nicosia, a dentist, and his wife, Mary, allegedly hosted the party last month at...
WHEC TV-10
Twig Birthing Center at Rochester General Hospital opens
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A brand new labor and delivery unit opened Wednesday at Rochester General Hospital. The unit includes 20 new patient rooms and two on-unit operating rooms. RGH sent us these photos of the new suites. There are also multiple nursing stations and provider stations caring for patients...
Rochester’s longest established African American business to celebrate 100 years
100 years ago, the Latimer Funeral Home was established by Millard Latimer.
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: What’s with this random charge on my Frontier bill?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Here is a good question about a bill. A Frontier customer told us about a random charge that seemingly came out of nowhere. “I just received my new Frontier bill for my home landline. Instead of $33, it was $52. I pay early and have no back payments due. When I looked at the bill, they charged $9.90 for Frontier Com of America. I called customer service, and nobody could tell me what that was since it was new to the bills, but they couldn’t take it off my bill. My guess is they are making everyone pay for their internet fiber upgrades, even those people who don’t use their internet service.”
WHEC TV-10
Study: Monroe County has lost 69 childcare programs, 1,700 spots, since before pandemic
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you’re a working parent, you’ve likely had your share of challenges finding childcare, spots were tight before the pandemic but a new study shows just how many we’ve lost since. Armett Barnes runs Armett’s Care and Share Family Daycare in East Irondequoit....
Upstate NY fire captain suspended after alleged ‘Juneteenth spoof party’
An Upstate New York fire captain has been suspended after a complaint was filed about an alleged “Juneteenth spoof party.”. RochesterFirst.com reports a Black firefighter in Rochester, N.Y., filed a complaint against his captain that accused the captain of forcing him and two other subordinates to attend an event mocking Juneteenth, a federal holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S. The firefighter, who has not yet been publicly identified, also said he saw “shocking displays of racism and misogyny” in the complaint.
‘She set the bar high’: Longtime gymnastics center to close in Penfield
Penfield, N.Y. – A longtime gymnastics center in Penfield will close its doors at the start of September. For 35 years, Sarah Jane Clifford has trained tens of thousands of gymnasts and the decision to shut down, she says, was a difficult but personal one. Nearly 30 years ago, Clifford built The Gymnastics Training Center […]
wxxinews.org
A Black Rochester firefighter says he had to attend a private party where the Juneteenth holiday was mocked
A legal action has been filed against the city of Rochester and its Fire Department after a Black firefighter said he was pushed while on duty to attend a private party last month that had activities mocking Juneteenth, the federal holiday that recognizes the end of slavery in the United States.
Upstate NY pastor accuses AG of harassment, intimidation over ReAwaken America event
BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — A Christian pastor in Upstate New York said he felt intimidated and harassed after the state’s attorney general, a Democrat, sent a letter saying she believed a planned far-right political event at his church this week could lead to racial violence. In the letter...
Rochester Rundown: Firefighter to sue RFD, House of Mercy murder arrest
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed. This week’s seven stories are: […]
