Rock County, WI

mywalworthcounty.com

Republican nod for sheriff goes to Gerber

Gerber likely to be next Walworth County sheriff with no Democratic challenger. In a race that switched leads several times as more and more precincts closed Tuesday night, the Republican primary for Walworth County Sheriff went to undersheriff Dave Gerber. According to unofficial final results from Walworth County, Gerber tallied...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
wclo.com

Freitag offered $265,000 a year at Colorado job

Westminster, Colorado officials speak out about their choice of Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag to be the next City manager there. Mayor Nancy McNally says 33 people originally applied, out of those seven were interviewed. After narrowing it down to three finalists, Freitag was selected as the final candidate. The...
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Freitag selected for City Manager position in Colorado

Janesville City Manager mark Freitag appears to be moving on to a new job out west. According to a news release on the City of Westminster, Colorado’s website, Freitag has been selected as the finalist for the City Manager position there. The Westminster City Council is expected to vote...
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Rock County board awards three contracts at meeting

The Rock County Board of Supervisors awarded three different contracts at Thursday night’s board meeting. The board awarded a contract in the amount of more than 9 million dollars to Westphal Electric of Janesville for the electrical work for the Law Enforcement Services and Jail renovation project. The board...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Rodriguez moves on in lieutenant governor race

Democrat Sara Rodriguez is advancing in the race for Lt. Gov. Rodriguez, who is in the State Assembly representing Waukesha County and part of Milwaukee will face off Republican Roger Roth in the Nov. 8 general election. Rodriguez took the lead with 82.2% of the votes in Waukesha County, and...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Roger Roth takes county for Republican lieutenant governor candidacy

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Roger Roth earned the county's nod for Republican candidate for the lieutenant governorship in a crowded field of eight prospects. According to the county's unofficial results, Roth earned 37.9% of votes, or 27,036 of them. All results are unofficial until canvassed. Roth did not respond to...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wclo.com

Fell wins Democratic primary for Rock County Sheriff

Captain Curtis Fell wins the democratic primary in the Race for Rock County Sheriff. Fell defeated Troy Egger who is a former sergeant and currently works as Director of Law Enforcement Academies at Blackhawk Technical College in an unofficial vote of 5,161 to 7,917 Tuesday. Fell goes on to face...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
whitewaterbanner.com

Unofficial Election Results: Gerber Wins Tight Race for Sheriff; Local GOP Candidates for Assembly Dist. 31 Appear to Lose (Updated)

Updated 8/10 @ 11:43 a.m. primarily with information about contests in the November general election. Poll workers reported steady traffic at the primary election on Tuesday. Unfortunately segregated City of Whitewater results are not available at this time; however, we are able to report below the unofficial results on races of particular local interest.
wclo.com

Janesville City Manager offered job in Colorado

Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag has been offered a position as the new City Manager in Westminster Colorado. City Council President Paul Benson says that Freitag has been offered the job but that it isn’t finalized yet, and that they’ll be waiting until that process is complete to begin the search for Janesville’s new city manager.
JANESVILLE, WI
wortfm.org

What Madison’s Updated Rent Abatement Program Means for Tenants

Every August, the city of Madison has a big housing turnover, with many downtown leases starting on the 15th. This makes for hectic and crowded move-in/move-out days, to say the least, and raises a host of questions about why renting in Madison is so hard—and what it would take to fix it.
MADISON, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers blames lawmakers for his licensing mess

MADISON — When frustrated professionals waiting for their long-delayed licenses reach out to Gov. Tony Evers’ office for help, they get an automatic email — a political screed blaming the Republican-controlled Legislature for Wisconsin’s licensing crisis. Instead of stepping in and helping, Evers offers victims of...
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeerecord.com

‘The Daily Show’ talked to some brilliant conspiracy folks at the Waukesha Trump-Michels rally

The Daily Show‘s Jordan Klepper was in Waukesha last week for the big Donald Trump-Tim Michels rally. He talked to some people. Those people—at least the people that made the cut for the seven-minute segment—were…something. Classic conspiracy folks like Pizzagate believers and 9/11 truthers mingled comfortably with Ron Johnson fans and “Let’s Go Brandon!” numerologists. Like we said, it was…something.
WAUKESHA, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

NEW POLL: Kleefisch Leads Michels, But It’s in Margin of Error

The exceptionally close race and Kleefisch’s strong support among suburban voters may help explain why President Trump trashed Kleefisch and her family on Friday night in Waukesha. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch has a slight lead over construction company owner Tim Michels, but it’s in the margin of error,...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wclo.com

Forward Janesville hosts Business After 5

A local business membership organization is encouraging it’s members as well as the community at large to learn more about a local business that’s at the forefront of nuclear medicine. Forward Janesville Membership, Marketing, and Events Director Jenny Tschudy says the next Business After 5 event will take...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. flips back to high COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. returned to high COVID-19 community levels in the latest weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Four other counties in the area – Columbia, Grant, Richland, and Sauk – also moved into the high column this week, while Rock Co. still remains at that level.
DANE COUNTY, WI
wortfm.org

Madison, August 1968 – The Incident at Breese Stevens Field

Madison in the Sixties – August 1968 The Incident at Breese Stevens Field. It’s hot and humid on Saturday night August third, cloudy and without much of a breeze. About four hundred teens are at Breese Stevens Field, the old ballpark on East Washington Avenue. They’re there for the weekly a teen dance put on by Marco Productions; fifty to seventy- five Blacks from downtown and the south side, the rest whites from the east and far east. Most everyone came to dance and hang out; some came to make trouble. Some have been drinking.
MADISON, WI
wclo.com

Local riders seek help in building bike park

Local bike riders are seeking help in building a mountain bike training area on Janesville’s east side. Velo Club spokesperson Paul Murphy says a group of people came together for the idea for the park including Michael’s Cycles, the Velo Club, the Rock Trail Coalition and the City of Janesville.
JANESVILLE, WI

