ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

ESPN dubs USC 'Wide Receiver U', but why not Alabama?

By Andrew Kulha
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bns2R_0h9eR05e00
Southern California Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) celebrates with wide receiver Tyler Vaughns (21) and wide receiver Bru McCoy (4). Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN recently released a comprehensive ranking of the best "position U's" in college football, and to no one's surprise, Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide is all over the list.

What's a "Position U?" you ask? Well, you know how seemingly every fanbase likes to say that they crank out the best running backs in the nation, so they should be known as "Running Back University"?

That's the gist of it.

ESPN didn't throw this thing together willy-nilly, either. The "Worldwide Leader" went back to the start of the BCS era and factored in everything from All-America selections to NFL success (within the first four seasons).

Again, it's no surprise that Alabama shows up as the top school at producing running backs, offensive linemen, and defensive linemen, but surprisingly, the USC Trojans beat out the Crimson Tide when it comes to ESPN's evaluation of "Wide Receiver U".

Here's the analysis:

Even in a down year when the coach was fired and the offense struggled, USC managed to produce a star at receiver, with Drake London selected eighth overall in this year's NFL draft. USC's lead over LSU and Alabama -- two schools producing a torrent of top receiver talent lately -- actually grew from 2021 as recent draftees Amon-Ra St. Brown and Michael Pittman blossomed in the NFL. Now add Lincoln Riley's dynamic offense to the mix -- alongside defending Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison, who transferred from Pitt this offseason -- and odds are, the Trojans will be hanging on to the top spot for the foreseeable future.

It's certainly fair to suggest that USC has been cranking out NFL-ready wideouts as of late. Amon-Ra St. Brown looks to be a breakout star for the Detroit Lions and that's not even mentioning the impact players like JuJu Smith-Schuster or Robert Woods have made in their NFL careers.

More credit should be given to the Crimson Tide in this conversation though. They have produced elite NFL wideouts in the Saban era.

Crimson Tide alum Calvin Ridley, Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Jameson Williams, John Metchie III, Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith, Robert Foster, Julio Jones, and Cam Sims are all featured in wide receiver rooms across the NFL, and Waddle, Cooper, Jeudy, Ridley, and Jones are all difference makers if not straight-up elite.

Sure, perhaps Saban and the Crimson Tide get too much hype, but how can anyone look at the list of wideouts above and count out Alabama?

It will be interesting to see if and how Lincoln Riley rejuvenates offensive football at Southern California, but in the here and now, the Crimson Tide truly rule the roost.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Source: One-year suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson a 'slam dunk'

It's looking more and more like the six-game suspension initially recommended for Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions isn't going to stick. One day after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the league asked appeals officer and...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns have reportedly changed their minds about 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo

Last month, Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported the franchise was not expected to pursue a trade for San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo regardless of the status of Cleveland QB1 Deshaun Watson, who continues to face a possible lengthy suspension over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Rumors Fly as Russell Wilson's Agent Spotted at Broncos HQ with Walton-Penner Group

Englewood, Colo. — Wednesday marked the first official practice launched under the Denver Broncos' new ownership team — the Walton-Penner group. While the Broncos sale became official on Tuesday afternoon, fans poured into UCHealth Training Center to get a glimpse of the star-studded ownership group led by Walmart heir Robert Walton and his son-in-law Greg Penner.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Sims
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
Lincoln Riley
Yardbarker

NFL could demand 24-game suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson?

Technically speaking, the status of Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson remains in limbo. Watson can and, as of Thursday, will start Friday's preseason opener at the Jacksonville Jaguars over backup Jacoby Brissett. The 26-year-old remains eligible for summer practices and exhibition contests even though NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson has recommended that Watson be suspended for six games regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Did Steelers 'waste' a draft pick on QB Chris Oladokun?

The Pittsburgh Steelers already had free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky, career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett attached to the organization when they spent a seventh-round draft choice — specifically pick No. 241 — on former South Dakota State Jackrabbits signal-caller Chris Oladokun. Trubisky has been...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Why MLB won't hold a 'Field of Dreams' game in 2023

The "Field of Dreams" game has very quickly become one of the most fun events during the MLB season, and a reason to watch baseball in the dog days of August whether your favorite team is playing or not. But, sadly, the game held in Dyersville, Iowa will not be returning in 2023.
DYERSVILLE, IA
Yardbarker

Is it too late for Deshaun Watson to 'accept' eight-game suspension, $5M fine?

It was initially recommended by NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson that Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson be suspended for six meaningful games over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. The league responded to that ruling by asking appeals officer and former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to ban Watson for an entire year and make him immediately ineligible to participate even in preseason contests.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Usc#American Football#College Football#Bcs#Lsu
Yardbarker

Cowboys Vs. Broncos: Dallas Ex RB Signs

The Dallas Cowboys continue to be newsmakers when it comes to roster-building. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort. JaQuan Hardy, 24, signed with the Cowboys after going undrafted in the 2021 draft and ended up spending time on...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

George Pickens is NFL's Next Star WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a steal with the 52nd pick in the NFL Draft, selecting George Pickens. Maybe it was his ACL injury in college or some attitude issues people like to make bigger than they are, but whatever the reason was for 32 teams to pass up on the George product, Pittsburgh is thrilled. Not only did they draft their next offensive weapon, but they added the NFL's next star wide receiver.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

38K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy