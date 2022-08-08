ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Lori Loughlin Hoping to Travel to Canada for a Project Following College Admissions Scandal

By Cynthia Robinson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IIYz5_0h9eQxbh00
Lori Loughlin. Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Back to work! Lori Loughlin is ready to resume her acting duties after serving time for her role in the college admissions scandal — but she still needs legal approval.

Lori Loughlin Attends 1st Red Carpet Since Prison Stint: Pics

Read article

The Hallmark channel star, 58, was offered a role in a project set to shoot in Canada in the fall, per legal documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, August 8. Her ability to travel to the country, however, was contingent upon a judge's approval, since she’s currently on two-years' probation after serving two months in jail from October to December 2020 .

According to the documents, the project would last about one week and would be shot in the middle of September or the beginning of October. The judge signed off on the Thursday, August 4, petition to the court on Friday, allowing the Full House alum to travel, but she has a few more hurdles to jump in the approval process.

Canada is very strict about allowing convicted felons to the country, having denied celebrities like Chris Brown and rapper The Game due to their criminal records. Therefore, next steps for the Homegrown Christmas star will include applying for a Canadian Temporary Resident Permit, which is a government-issued approval to allow her to cross the border.

Two Years After the College Admissions Scandal: Where Are They Now?

Read article

The New York native and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli , were accused in May 2019 of paying bribes worth more than $500,000 to help their daughters — Olivia Jade Giannulli and Bella Giannulli — secure admission to the University of Southern California. Nearly one year later, the couple pled guilty to fraud charges before each serving a prison sentence. After Loughlin finished her two-month stay, her husband served five months in prison.

Since her release, the Every Christmas Has a Story actress made her return to the screen, appearing in the When Calls the Heart spinoff, When Hope Calls , and focusing her efforts on volunteering with Project Angel Food — even after completing her 100 hours of court-order community service in February 2021.

“She has served her time in jail and completed her probation, community service and paid all of her court fines,” a source exclusively told Us in October 2021, noting Loughlin hopes to “put the past behind her.”

'Full House' Stars: Then and Now!

Read article

Her charity work voluntarily continued after the court mandate ended. The TV star gushed over working with Project Angel Food during its "Leading With Love 3" telethon in July, noting the “wonderful” community of people.

“They have welcomed me with such open arms at a time when I was feeling particularly down and broken,” Loughlin shared at the time. “That’s how I found a home here, and that’s what I feel like they did for me, and that’s why I’m so proud to be here and working with this organization, because they really do care. It’s really a community.”

She added: “It’s more than just feeding people, it’s about loving people and helping people. And I think that is so important, and I am so proud to be a part of Project Angel Food.”

Comments / 1

Related
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Pete Davidson’s Mother Wins, She “Hated” Kim Kardashian, Wanted Her “Gone”

Pete Davidson has escaped from the clutches of Kim Kardashian. The NY Post says they’ve broken up after nine months. My sources say back in Staten Island there is celebrating going on. Davidson is very close to his mother and sister, both of whom “really hated Kim.” Who could blame them? “His mother really put her foot down,” says my source of Amy Waters Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far

Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Brown
Person
Lori Loughlin
Person
Mossimo Giannulli
Person
Olivia Jade Giannulli
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Apologizes To Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Chosen As Her ‘Lover’ On TikTok: Watch

Katy Perry is all about living in a mansion and driving a Tesla — but she’s a bit wary on calling Pete Davidson her “lover.” While playing with the popular MASH (mansion, apartment, shack or house) filter via TikTok on Thursday, August 4, the “Fireworks” singer was hilariously predicted to live in a giant abode, zip around in a luxury electric car and romance the Saturday Night Live comedian. Upon seeing the name of her hypothetical future beau, Katy grimaced and apologized to Pete’s girlfriend and her own fiancé in the caption, writing, “No offense @KimKardashian (and Orlando?).”
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

Kylie Jenner engagement rumors fly as star flaunts ring and steps out in white

Kylie Jenner is at the centre of engagement rumors once more after the reality star uploaded a TikTok of herself wearing a giant rock on THAT finger. A new day, a new Kardashian-Jenner rumor – and youngest sister Kylie is the latest to get everyone talking. Ever since she started dating Travis Scott and they welcomed their two children – Stormi and a baby boy whose name we don’t yet know – the internet has been analyzing every photo and video of them together.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Meghan & Harry's California Home Has Reportedly Been Hit With a Series of Intruders

Click here to read the full article. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s idyllic life in Montecito has been met with some challenges. The couple, who moved to the United States just a few years ago, settled with their two children in Santa Barbara, and have since hired their own security detail to ensure their safety. However, a new report claims the couple’s California home was the target of quite a few intruders. Over the course of a two-week period in May, Harry and Meghan’s home had two security breaches, and the couple has dealt with six security alerts in the last...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#College Admissions#The Full House
Popculture

Shakira Tax Fraud Case Just Took a Big Turn

Shakira is closer to possibly facing trial after declining a prosecutor's settlement offer in her 14.5 million euro Spanish tax fraud case, Reuters reported. The Colombian singer's media team issued a July 27 official statement saying she has always met all tax obligations. According to Shakira, the case is "a total violation of her rights."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Jen Garner Reunite As They Take Son Samuel, 10, To The Pool After J.Lo Wedding

Ben Affleck, 49, got back from his Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, 53, and spent some quality time with his 10-year-old son Samuel. The actor was seen holding hands with his youngest child as they left a local Pacific Palisades pool on July 31, as seen in photos on Daily Mail. Ben’s ex and Samuel’s mom, Jennifer Garner, 50, was also spotted at the pool with a friend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinemablend

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Reportedly Having A Second Wedding At A Special Location

JLo is J-Aff! Ok, I'm not sure that one is going to catch on, but Jennifer Lopez is most certainly Mrs. Affleck as of this past weekend. The Marry Me actress and Ben Affleck tied the knot on Saturday in Las Vegas with a super private affair. Lopez wore a wedding dress borrowed from an old movie and there were a lot less extravagances than one might expect from Hollywood’s biggest it-couple, perhaps by design. But according to multiple reports, the couple are planning a larger ceremony to celebrate amongst family and friends.
SAVANNAH, GA
Vogue Magazine

What, Exactly, Was the Connection Between Victoria’s Secret and Jeffrey Epstein?

For decades, Victoria’s Secret was the final word in U.S. lingerie, the store that defined sexy for a generation of young women and constantly assured its customers that perfection was just one push-up bra away. In 2018, though, comments widely seen as trans-phobic and fat-phobic from chief marketing officer Ed Razek cast a pall on the brand’s power to influence; Razek soon stepped down, but questions had already been raised about who, exactly, was behind the curtain at Victoria’s Secret.
BUSINESS
SheKnows

Celebrities May Be Changing Their Minds About the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Case Amid New Evidence

Click here to read the full article. After the verdict was read in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, we discussed why the outcome wasn’t a win for anyone. The complicated case, filled with alleged domestic violence, addiction, and mental health issues, grew into a fierce anti-Amber Heard campaign on social media, and many celebrities appeared to be cheering on Depp’s victory when the verdict came out. Now that new details about the inner workings of the former couple’s marriage have been revealed in 6,000 pages of court documents, there are a few Depp celebrity supporters who might be changing...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

184K+
Followers
20K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy