L.A. Weekly
ksro.com
L.A. Weekly
Man and Woman Injured in Head-On Crash on Lakeville Highway [Petaluma, CA]
PETALUMA, CA (August 12, 2022) – Early Monday morning, a man and a woman were hospitalized following a head-on crash on Lakeville Highway. The collision occurred just before 6:00 a.m., near Pine View Way. According to reports, the male driver of an eastbound white Chevrolet Spark attempted to pass...
ksro.com
Delivery truck plows into multiple vehicles on Highway 12 in Santa Rosa; 1 dead
SANTA ROSA -- One person died after a delivery truck crashed into the back of a vehicle and then struck four other vehicles on state Highway 12 in Santa Rosa on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 8 a.m. on eastbound Highway 12 near Dutton Avenue and left the female driver of a Nissan Versa dead after she succumbed to her injuries at Santa Rosa Memoriual Hospital, CHP officials said. Investigators determined the delivery truck driver failed to notice traffic slowing ahead and tried to swerve to avoid the Nissan but hit the left rear of it, causing the Nissan to overturn onto a guardrail. The truck then continued and hit four more vehicles before overturning on its side, according to the CHP.The name of the Nissan driver who died was not immediately available. The truck driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while the other drivers involved reported minor or no injuries and were not taken to the hospital, CHP officials said.
1 Dead 1 Injured In A Fatal Crash In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a fatal crash took place on SB 395 and Lemmon Drive on Thursday. The police stated that a 1992 Maza was involved in the crash. The incident occurred at around 11 a.m. One of the victims was pronounced dead, whereas the other one was rushed to the hospital with moderate injuries.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Car Accident on Eastbound I-580 and Hopyard Road in Pleasanton
Authorities reported a crash on eastbound Interstate 580 and the Hopyard Road offramp in Pleasanton on the afternoon of Monday, August 8, 2022. The traffic collision occurred around 2:50 p.m. and involved four vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Crash on Interstate 580 and Hopyard Road...
Vacaville Police: 33-year-old bicycling to work hit and killed by vehicle
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A 33-year-old Solano County resident bicycling to work was hit and killed by a vehicle near Elmira Road and Leisure Town Road in Vacaville Thursday morning, according to police. First responders arrived at around 8:30 a.m., but the man died from his injuries at the scene...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Aug. 1-4: Wildlife and wild people
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 1-4, 2022. August 1. Fishing...
1 dead, 3 injured following shooting at 24 Hour Fitness in Brentwood, police say
One person is dead and three other people are injured in a shooting that happened after a fight broke out at a gym in the East Bay, police confirmed.
actionnewsnow.com
Tree falls on lumber worker in Feather Falls area
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A tree fell on a man who is a lumber worker in the Feather Falls area on Thursday morning, CAL FIRE Butte County said. Crews said flight care is en route to take the man to the hospital. The tree fell on the man about one...
Rescue effort for possible drowning in Rio Vista turns into recovery operation
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A search and rescue has transitioned to a recovery operation after a possible drowning in Rio Vista. The Solano County Sheriff's Office received the report around 4 p.m., and first responders arrived to the Sandy Beach Boat Launch to start a search and rescue operation for a 20-year-old Oakland man.
1 dead, 3 injured in San Francisco Bay Area shooting
One person was killed and three were injured by gunfire after a fight broke out in the parking lot of an East Bay gym early Thursday morning.
2news.com
California Couple Goes Missing On Way Home From Hot August Nights
California authorities need your help finding a couple that were reported missing on their way home from Hot August Nights in Reno. According to the Yuba City Police Department, 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja said they would be back home by the night of August 7th. When...
FOX Reno
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-580
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash on I-580 early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the area of 2nd/I-580 northbound off ramp on a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on Aug. 9 around 12:30 a.m. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and provided life saving efforts.
Firefighter assaulted, injured after responding to fire near I-280 in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to multiple brush fires that broke out Wednesday afternoon in the area of I-280 and Bird and Race Street in San Jose, the San Jose Fire Department tweeted. As of 5 p.m., the main body of the fire has been extinguished. However, an SJPD firefighter was assaulted by […]
thecommunityvoice.com
License reader solves mystery
A Cotati Police Officer was patrolling the Lowe’s Home Improvement parking lot in the City of Cotati on August 9. The officer was alerted by his patrol car Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) system that a stolen vehicle was parked in the Lowe’s parking lot. The officer confirmed...
L.A. Weekly
Maricarmen Leon Dead, Briana Day Arrested after DUI Collision on Pine Street [Walnut Creek, CA]
One Dead, One Injured in Pedestrian Crash near North Main Street. The incident happened around 2:00 a.m., near North Main Street on July 30th. According to reports, Leon was standing on the sidewalk with her friends when a pickup-truck jumped up the curb and struck them before crashing into a cement pillar.
Authorities arrest man in connection to selling meth in Marin County
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities seized over one pound of methamphetamine after conducting a narcotics investigation, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday in a Facebook post. Detectives arrested 55-year-old San Rafael resident John William Gobbin in connection to narcotics sale on Wednesday. KRON On is streaming news live now A photo posted by […]
Dog wandering in traffic in Pinole reunited with family, had been missing for months
A dog that went missing a couple of months ago has reunited with its family, although not without some near-tragic experiences. Last night, Pinole police located a friendly dog wandering streets near downtown that was nearly struck by multiple vehicles. Officers contained the dog, which lacked a collar or tags, until Animal Control was notified. Thankfully, the dog was chipped and could therefore be identified, police said.
