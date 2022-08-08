Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Truck on fire causes delays on I-39/90/94
Madison’s Gun Buy Back event goal is to benefit the safety of all communities. The Madison Gun Buy Back event aims to benefit the local Madison community, especially those at a higher risk of experiencing gun violence. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The humane society is hoping to find...
WIFR
Gun possibly brought to vigil, police respond to scene
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A vigil for Kyesha Lee turned into a possible fight between family members and police as someone reportedly brought a gun to the vigil. 23 News is on the scene and our reporter says the incident occurred at the corner of Horsman and Locust Streets where the vigil was going on. Nothing has been confirmed by police at this time.
wclo.com
Fire damages Janesville home
Janesville firefighters are investigating a residential blaze on the city’s northeast side. Officials say firefighters were called to a single family home in the 14-hundred block of Greenwich Lane just before 5:00 p.m. Thursday. While in route, firefighters learned the occupants had escaped. Firefighters arrived to find flames showing form the rear of the one story home. Two dogs and a cat were rescued. One cat is still missing. Damage is estimated around 80-thousand dollars. The Red Cross is assisting four-adults and two-children.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert on The East Side, Person Abandons Vehicle In The Middle Of A Busy Intersection
Person Abandons Vehicle In The Middle Of A Busy Intersection. It happened around 12:40 pm near Perryville and Spring Brook. Sources said a person has abandoned a vehicle in the middle of the intersection,. Causing some traffic delays in the area. In the past, there have been people who park...
WATCH: Truck catches fire, explodes on interstate near Highway 51
BURKE, Wis. — A truck caught fire and exploded on the interstate near Highway 51 late Friday morning; it wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash or fire. Dane County dispatchers said the call first came in just before 11 a.m. as a vehicle that was smoking after hitting the median on westbound I-39/90/94, between highways 51...
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford to raze dilapidated former grocery store on West State Street
ROCKFORD — The city of Rockford plans to tear down a dilapidated former grocery store along West State Street as a means to set the stage for future development. Razing the former Al-Mart grocery store, located along a stretch of West State Street being rebuilt into a four-lane road, is one of two demolitions City Council members may sign off on Monday. The city may also demolish a condemned property next to Faith Temple Church, 1406 School St.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Numerous Police Working A Scene, Reports Of A Possible Shooting Victim At Another Local Business…
Sources are reporting a major scene at a local business. Numerous emergency personnel were working a scene last night. at Broadway Food and Liquor. In the past, police have labeled extremely violent crimes as “in progress” in their logs. Sources told us they heard shots fired, and someone...
Sun Prairie road to close for 8 weeks to accommodate development project on north side
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie drivers may need to take a detour for several weeks while a road on the city’s northside is shut down because of a nearby development project. According to a Facebook post from Sun Prairie’s Public Works Department, Bird Street will be closed between Stonehaven Drive and Egre Road to accommodate work on the Heyday...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Rigged To Explode On West Side
Update: Police labeled this EXPLOSION, as a “suspicious incident”. how many of these other “suspicious incidents”, are MAJOR incidents???. officials still have yet to release any information on this incident…. Update: Sources are reporting this explosion was a truck that was rigged to explode with propane tanks...
Sun Prairie police ask drivers to avoid South Grand Ave. at US 151 due to crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie police asked drivers to avoid South Grand Avenue at US 151 because of a crash Wednesday morning. Dane County dispatchers said that two vehicles were involved in the crash just before 9 a.m. Sun Prairie Fire Department and EMS crews were sent to the scene along with Sun Prairie police officers. Police officials did...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sheets Of Steel Falls Off A Semi, Blocking Traffic At Local Busy Intersection
It happened at 173 and 251. Reports of several sheets of steel, has fallen off a semi. We do have reports that there might have been property damages. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your support!. Every little bit helps!. You can follow us on...
wclo.com
Turtle Creek restoration underway
A new project is underway to restore an eroded bank at the Turtle Creek Greenway trail in Beloit. Project Engineer Dennis Weiland says they intend to keep parts of the trailways open to the public by opening some alternate routes that allow people to bypass the construction area and enjoy the trails.
WIFR
Rt. 75 near Taylor Park in Freeport re-opens
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Stephenson County residents regain some road access on Friday. Route 75 east past Taylor Park in Freeport is now open after days of road closures due to flooding. The City of Freeport made the announcement around 4:30 p.m. Friday via Facebook:. City workers say side streets...
Delivery truck destroys building that housed Mazomanie business
MAZOMANIE, Wis. — A delivery truck drove through a building Wednesday morning, destroying it. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said the driver failed to stop at a stop sign on Highway 78 in Mazomanie and drove through the structure, which housed a business. The incident was reported just before 7:15 a.m. Nobody was inside the building at the time of the...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest A Woman For Allegedly Selling Narcotics in South Beloit
In May of 2022 the South Beloit Police Department received a complaint of a subject selling illegal narcotics in the South Beloit/Beloit area. An investigation was initiated at that time and the suspect was identified as 43 year old Nicole Musick of Beloit, Wisconsin.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. officials identify bicyclist who died in Madison crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified a bicyclist who died in a crash earlier this month on Madison’s east side. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that preliminary results show William Cummings, 79, died as a result of his injuries from the crash. The...
nbc15.com
nbc15.com
City of Beloit Police seek to identify individual pictured in robbery
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Beloit Police Department is looking for help in finding a person pictured in a recent robbery. Though the agency didn’t include any more information about the incident in its Facebook post, Beloit police are asking those who think they know the individual to reach out.
wclo.com
Summit Park in Beloit to host community cleanup
A neighborhood cleanup at Summit Park in Beloit Saturday is offering citizens an opportunity to get rid of some unwanted items. City Grants Administrator Megan McBride says the event occurs after community feedback and that there will be food vendors, a grill out, and a resource fair after the cleanup event.
Bicyclist killed in crash on Madison’s east side ID’d
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the 79-year-old bicyclist killed in a crash on Madison’s east side earlier this month. William Cummings, of Madison, died at the scene of the Aug. 1. crash near the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way. The medical examiner’s office said he died from injuries he suffered in...
