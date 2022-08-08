ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

nbc15.com

Truck on fire causes delays on I-39/90/94

Madison’s Gun Buy Back event goal is to benefit the safety of all communities. The Madison Gun Buy Back event aims to benefit the local Madison community, especially those at a higher risk of experiencing gun violence. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The humane society is hoping to find...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Gun possibly brought to vigil, police respond to scene

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A vigil for Kyesha Lee turned into a possible fight between family members and police as someone reportedly brought a gun to the vigil. 23 News is on the scene and our reporter says the incident occurred at the corner of Horsman and Locust Streets where the vigil was going on. Nothing has been confirmed by police at this time.
ROCKFORD, IL
wclo.com

Fire damages Janesville home

Janesville firefighters are investigating a residential blaze on the city’s northeast side. Officials say firefighters were called to a single family home in the 14-hundred block of Greenwich Lane just before 5:00 p.m. Thursday. While in route, firefighters learned the occupants had escaped. Firefighters arrived to find flames showing form the rear of the one story home. Two dogs and a cat were rescued. One cat is still missing. Damage is estimated around 80-thousand dollars. The Red Cross is assisting four-adults and two-children.
JANESVILLE, WI
rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford to raze dilapidated former grocery store on West State Street

ROCKFORD — The city of Rockford plans to tear down a dilapidated former grocery store along West State Street as a means to set the stage for future development. Razing the former Al-Mart grocery store, located along a stretch of West State Street being rebuilt into a four-lane road, is one of two demolitions City Council members may sign off on Monday. The city may also demolish a condemned property next to Faith Temple Church, 1406 School St.
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sun Prairie road to close for 8 weeks to accommodate development project on north side

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie drivers may need to take a detour for several weeks while a road on the city’s northside is shut down because of a nearby development project. According to a Facebook post from Sun Prairie’s Public Works Department, Bird Street will be closed between Stonehaven Drive and Egre Road to accommodate work on the Heyday...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Rigged To Explode On West Side

Update: Police labeled this EXPLOSION, as a “suspicious incident”. how many of these other “suspicious incidents”, are MAJOR incidents???. officials still have yet to release any information on this incident…. Update: Sources are reporting this explosion was a truck that was rigged to explode with propane tanks...
ROCKFORD, IL
wclo.com

Turtle Creek restoration underway

A new project is underway to restore an eroded bank at the Turtle Creek Greenway trail in Beloit. Project Engineer Dennis Weiland says they intend to keep parts of the trailways open to the public by opening some alternate routes that allow people to bypass the construction area and enjoy the trails.
BELOIT, WI
WIFR

Rt. 75 near Taylor Park in Freeport re-opens

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Stephenson County residents regain some road access on Friday. Route 75 east past Taylor Park in Freeport is now open after days of road closures due to flooding. The City of Freeport made the announcement around 4:30 p.m. Friday via Facebook:. City workers say side streets...
FREEPORT, IL
nbc15.com

Dane Co. officials identify bicyclist who died in Madison crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified a bicyclist who died in a crash earlier this month on Madison’s east side. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that preliminary results show William Cummings, 79, died as a result of his injuries from the crash. The...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Cat missing after Janesville house fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Fire Department responded to a residential fire Thursday evening that left one cat missing. Janesville Fire and Police Units were dispatched to the 1400 block of Greenwich Lane at 4:55 p.m. Crews were advised that all occupants had exited the house while they were...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

City of Beloit Police seek to identify individual pictured in robbery

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Beloit Police Department is looking for help in finding a person pictured in a recent robbery. Though the agency didn’t include any more information about the incident in its Facebook post, Beloit police are asking those who think they know the individual to reach out.
BELOIT, WI
wclo.com

Summit Park in Beloit to host community cleanup

A neighborhood cleanup at Summit Park in Beloit Saturday is offering citizens an opportunity to get rid of some unwanted items. City Grants Administrator Megan McBride says the event occurs after community feedback and that there will be food vendors, a grill out, and a resource fair after the cleanup event.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Bicyclist killed in crash on Madison’s east side ID’d

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the 79-year-old bicyclist killed in a crash on Madison’s east side earlier this month. William Cummings, of Madison, died at the scene of the Aug. 1. crash near the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way. The medical examiner’s office said he died from injuries he suffered in...
MADISON, WI

