Read full article on original website
Related
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
digitalspy.com
Virgin River confirms big change for season 5
Virgin River season 4 spoilers follow. Virgin River has confirmed it's getting a new showrunner for season 5. Following the release of season 4 last week, it has been revealed that Greek creator Patrick Sean Smith is coming on board to oversee the show, replacing Sue Tenney. Speaking to TVLine,...
Melissa Gilbert Reveals Never-Before-Seen Pictures From ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Set
Melissa Gilbert of Little House on the Prairie takes “throwback Thursday” to heart with these old-school photos from the show. Gilbert’s character, Laura Ingalls, is so beloved by viewers to this day. In fact, she still digs playing the role on the NBC drama. You can tell that memories from the days on the show’s set are some of her most cherished moments. In this selection of pictures, you’ll be able to see a sweet one of Michael Landon at the end. While it’s been many years since Landon died, Gilbert loves her costar to this very day. Enjoy the views that she shares with all of us.
Nicola Peltz speaks out about rumoured feud with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham
Nicola Peltz Beckham is speaking out about her alleged feud with her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, and why she thinks the rumours were started.During an interview with Variety published on Wednesday, the 27-year-old actor talked candidly about the rumoured feud, following her marriage to Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, and how it’s been making headlines. When asked why she thought the claims about her and Victoria were made in the first place, Nicola said it could be due to her wearing a Valentino couture gown at her wedding -- instead of a dress designed by her mother-in-law.“I was going to and I...
RELATED PEOPLE
Netflix Series Tries To Reunite Parents With Their Abducted Children After More Than 30 Years
When Unsolved Mysteries rebooted on Netflix in the summer of 2020, the country saw a renewed interest in several different cold cases. As mentioned before, the death of Alonzo Brooks was basically reopened because of the attention that the show brought. Another story that has gotten renewed attention centers around the disappearance of Christopher Dansby and Shane Walker. Both kids were abducted from a Manhattan playground in 1989. Both kids have not been seen since.
Friends and Celebrities React to ‘Big Mouth’ Star Jak Knight’s Unexpected Death at Just 28 Years Old
In the wake of the news, Jak Knight's 'Big Mouth' co-stars and fellow celebs alike took to social media to share their condolences, expressing their sadness at such a tragic loss.
AOL Corp
Ashton Kutcher reveals that 'super rare' disease took his hearing, vision and balance
Ashton Kutcher revealed that an autoimmune disorder took away his vision, hearing and ability to walk. In a sneak peek of a new episode of "Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge," obtained by Access Hollywood, Kutcher said he developed a rare autoimmune disorder called vasculitis, which can cause inflammation of the blood vessels.
Disney World Has a Problem Visitors Won't Like
Navigating you and your family's experience at a Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report park is virtually impossible without some kind of device. With Disney's MagicBand, park visitors should be able to breeze through their park experience with nary a worry and conveniently access all the experiences on their itinerary. Disney is now on its third version of the MagicBand, simply called the MagicBand+. And with several sparkly new interactive features, fans were very responsive. But like many of Disney's MagicBand plans, the latest Band's production is struggling to meet fans' expectations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dr. Oz’s Daughter Daphne Oz Slips on Cutout Sandals With Silky Floral Skirt for a Chic Summer Style Statement
Click here to read the full article. Daphne Oz enjoyed a trip with family and friends recently that prioritized summer fun and style. The Emmy Award-winning television host uploaded a collection of photos on Instagram that included cohesive, coordinating colors. Oz wore a simple white crop top coordinated with a high-waisted floral silk skirt that contrasted the white with poise and playfulness. View this post on Instagram A post shared by D A P H N E O Z (@daphneoz) The chef’s midi skirt flowed to her knees as her calves were left bare. The colors of the skirt were mostly...
Studios Respond to Showrunners’ Letter Demanding Abortion-Access Protocols
As requested, the studios have issued a written response to the letter signed by 411 female showrunners (and co-signed by nearly 1,000 additional directors and male showrunners) asking them to step in and help ensure access to legal abortions in the wake of the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade. “We share your concerns around the health, safety and well-being of our dedicated employees and the people who support our productions,” AMC Networks, Amazon Studios, Apple TV+, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount, The Walt Disney Co. and Warner Bros. Discovery wrote in a joint letter issued at close of business Wednesday. Lionsgate,...
TVGuide.com
Never Have I Ever Season 3 Review: Growth (and More Boys) Is the Theme of a Season of Change
Toward the end of Never Have I Ever's third season, now high school junior Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) is on the precipice of making a big life decision. It's one that dares her to reexamine the dream life she's been pursuing since we met her back in Season 1 — date the hottest guy at Sherman Oaks High, become popular, go to Princeton. While it's scary for her to imagine a different life for herself, her therapist, Dr. Ryan (Niecy Nash), tries to point out that your dreams should change along with you: "Are you still the same Devi you were freshman year?" Regardless of what Devi decides, she knows she's not the same person she was — and Season 3 of Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher's coming-of-age comedy makes sure we know it, too. Write it up on the chalkboard in big capital letters: The name of the game this season is "growth."
deseret.com
‘Days of our Lives’ moving to Peacock, leaving 3 soap operas left on TV
“Days of Our Lives” is moving to the streaming service Peacock later this month. The New York Times reported that another show, to be announced, will run in its place. Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement that the audience mostly watches the show digitally through DVR or Hulu already.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Renee Zellweger speaks out against 'anti-aging' beauty products: 'To be vibrant and beautiful you must embrace your age'
Renée Zellweger defended natural aging in a new interview with The Sunday Times this week. The 53-year-old two-time Academy Award–winner shared that she had had a revelation after turning 50 a few years ago. In her interview, she criticized 'anti-aging' cosmetic products for messages to consumers 'telling us...
Netflix’s Woodstock ’99 Doc Trainwreck Is Secretly an Origin Story for the War Between Millennials and Boomers
Were teenage millennials too angry and entitled to embrace Woodstock’s peace-and-love spirit, or had the boomers peddling $4 bottles of water on the scorching asphalt of a decommissioned Air Force base sold those kids out?
People
Steve Martin Says He's Not 'Seeking Other' Projects After 'Only Murders' : 'This Is, Weirdly, It'
Steve Martin may not be on your screen much longer. The Only Murders in the Building star says the Hulu series might be his last acting project. "When this television show is done, I'm not going to seek others," Martin, 76, told The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm not going to seek other movies. I don't want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it."
Leo Baker: 5 Things To Know About The Trans Skateboarder At The Center Of Netflix Doc
Competitive skateboarder Leo Baker, 30, is the subject of the new Netflix documentary, Stay On Board: The Leo Baker Story. Directed by Nicola Marsh and Giovanni Reddi, the documentary follows Leo, who is transgender, in the lead up to the 2020 Olympics, when everything changed in his life. Leo tells his brave and empowering story in the doc, which also features interviews with Leo’s partner, mother, friends, and fellow skateboarding legend Tony Hawk. Stay On Board: The Leo Baker Story premieres August 11 on Netflix and will be eye-opening for so many people that watch.
TVGuide.com
Five Days at Memorial Review: Hurricane Katrina Miniseries Is a Bleak, Human Story of Resilience and Failure
Across eight tense episodes, the show will enthrall and suffocate you at the same time. There's a moment in the second episode of Apple TV+'s Five Days at Memorial when a man invested in the private medical industry asks a colleague if Hurricane Katrina is actually good for business. The man prefaces this statement with faux guilt, trying to suggest that he hates to even ask this question, but that business is business. In reality, we know he wants the real answer, that the bottom line is all he cares about. In essence, he wants to know if it's possible to profit off of disaster. Similarly, we might ask ourselves, is it possible to "enjoy" a dramatized TV version of real-life events, when the wounds are still fresh for many?
ETOnline.com
Lake Bell Details Home Life with Her Two Children Following European Vacation (Exclusive)
Lake Bell is fresh off vacation and onto the red carpet! ET's Lauren Zima spoke to Bell at the premiere of her coming-of-age drama, Summering, where she dished on her new movie, and life at home with her kids after her recent trip to Europe, where she was seen with Chris Rock.
womenfitness.net
Chrissie Geenen: Exceptionally Talented German Model talks about her Workout, Diet and Beauty Secrets
Christine Geenen is a German model with a height of 170 cm, blue eyes and blond hair. She has been featured in many magazines, few being Runner’s, Maxi, Laura, Shape, Focus, and Vriendin. Women Fitness President Ms. Namita Nayyar catches up with Chrissie Geenen an exceptionally talented German model,...
YOGA・
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 8
Chris Pratt's tough Navy SEAL has finally been taken down. After more than a month as the most popular movie or show on Amazon Prime Video, The Terminal List slips into the No. 2 spot on Amazon's Top 10, moved out of the way by Ron Howard's new film Thirteen Lives. The drama, which was released on Aug. 5, is a dramatization of the 2018 Thai cave rescue of a boys soccer team by a crew of British divers. Noticeably absent from the list is the Oscar-nominated Licorice Pizza, which was also released last Friday. Watch Licorice Pizza, people!
Comments / 0