Toward the end of Never Have I Ever's third season, now high school junior Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) is on the precipice of making a big life decision. It's one that dares her to reexamine the dream life she's been pursuing since we met her back in Season 1 — date the hottest guy at Sherman Oaks High, become popular, go to Princeton. While it's scary for her to imagine a different life for herself, her therapist, Dr. Ryan (Niecy Nash), tries to point out that your dreams should change along with you: "Are you still the same Devi you were freshman year?" Regardless of what Devi decides, she knows she's not the same person she was — and Season 3 of Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher's coming-of-age comedy makes sure we know it, too. Write it up on the chalkboard in big capital letters: The name of the game this season is "growth."

