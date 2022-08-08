Colorado ski resort to host 'tacos and margs' event, featuring unlimited tacos

Photo Credit: grandriver. File photo. (iStock)

'Tacos + Margs in the Mountains' is returning to Winter Park Resort this summer, with tons of chances to try variations of the classic pairing.

"Your event ticket will get you 10 tickets for a variety of margarita samples from blanco to reposado to something spicy and a variety of flavors in between. Pair it with unlimited street tacos, margarita-making classes, live music, walking taco races, giveaways, and more for the perfect afternoon in the mountains," the event description believes.

This year, the event is going to be headlined by Denver-based Latin ska band Roka Hueka.

The event will start at 1 PM on August 20. Tickets cost $60 for general admission and are on sale now. For more information, visit the Winter Park Resort website.