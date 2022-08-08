ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado ski resort to host 'tacos and margs' event, featuring unlimited tacos

By Tamera Twitty
 3 days ago
Photo Credit: grandriver. File photo. (iStock)

'Tacos + Margs in the Mountains' is returning to Winter Park Resort this summer, with tons of chances to try variations of the classic pairing.

"Your event ticket will get you 10 tickets for a variety of margarita samples from blanco to reposado to something spicy and a variety of flavors in between. Pair it with unlimited street tacos, margarita-making classes, live music, walking taco races, giveaways, and more for the perfect afternoon in the mountains," the event description believes.

This year, the event is going to be headlined by Denver-based Latin ska band Roka Hueka.

The event will start at 1 PM on August 20. Tickets cost $60 for general admission and are on sale now. For more information, visit the Winter Park Resort website.

CBS Denver

Casa Bonita gets a fresh shade of pink paint

Casa Bonita in Lakewood has always been known for its pink exterior -- some call it "Pepto Bismol pink" -- but the new owners are going all in on a very bright pink shade. Painters were hard at work early Thursday morning sprucing up the outside of the West Colfax Avenue restaurant. Matt Parker and Trey Stone, creators of South Park and the restaurant's new owners, are still gearing up for a reopening of the restaurant sometime soon. It hasn't been open to diners since the COVID pandemic began and last spring it was announced that the opening that was supposed to happen this summer will take place in the fall instead.
LAKEWOOD, CO
Westword

Mama Lolita's Is a Striking (and Delicious) Addition to Broomfield

The interior of the recently opened Mama Lolita's in Broomfield is nothing short of striking. Neatly lined rows of wooden tables sit beneath a hanging garden of vines dangling from the space's high industrial ceiling. Across the room from the sleek, all-white bar, tropical-looking plants drape over a chic lounge area next to towering windows. Yet even in this visual playground, owner Joe Mazzocco and the Mama Lolita's team find a way to let the food and drink take the spotlight.
BROOMFIELD, CO
OutThere Colorado

Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond

Inspiration from the newest of homes, floorplans and home design all around the area at the 2022 Denver Parade of Homes. Interior design ideas aplenty. Self-guided tours lead to 38 homes from Denver and Aurora down to Castle Pines and Parker and up to Rocky Flats and Loveland. Thursdays to Sundays, noon to 5 p.m., through Aug. 28. Free. Take virtual or in-person tours and everyone can vote on People's Choice awards. An annual project of Home Builders Association of Metro Denver. paradeofhomesdenver.com.
DENVER, CO
Kristen Walters

Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Colorado

A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Colorado. So far, local diners are giving it rave reviews. Read on to learn more. Postino WineCafe recently opened its newest location in Highlands Ranch. The popular Arizona-based restaurant chain has previously opened numerous other locations in Colorado, including restaurants in Denver and Boulder.
COLORADO STATE
highlandsranchherald.net

Energetic start for Lazy Dog

It wasn’t easy. But Naomi Snoeck, general manager of the newest Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar location, thinks she’s prepared a team that’s ready to go above and beyond for customers in Denver’s south metro region. The California-based chain opened its 44th restaurant, just south of...
DENVER, CO
secretdenver.com

Pick Apples And Shop For Pumpkins At These 7 Orchards In Colorado

It’s nearly Autumn, which means that it’s nearly time for Pumpkin Spice to become everyone’s favorite adjective and descriptor. This month and next, we’ll likely start to see the openings of many orchards, farms, and vineyards, where you can buy seasonal produce, pick apples straight from the tree, and indulge in cider and cider desserts. We can hardly wait for fall and neither can these orchards, so here’s the guide to getting a kick start on Autumn at these 7 orchards and farms.
LONGMONT, CO
denverite.com

Awake, Denver’s first “sober” bar, will close temporarily

Awake, Denver’s first “sober” bar, will be temporarily closing, according to owner Billy Wynne. August 21 will be the bar’s last day of business for now, but Wynne said it won’t be the last time Awake’s doors open to customers. “We’re excited to press...
DENVER, CO
boulderreportinglab.org

After a high-profile closure during the Covid pandemic, Brasserie Ten Ten returns with a refresh. Here’s how the Walnut Street bistro is reviving French tradition ahead of this month’s reopening.

On a single day in June 2020, Boulder lost three restaurant institutions: The Med and its Mediterranean cuisine, Via Perla and its Italian fare, and French restaurant Brasserie Ten Ten. Their shared owners, Peg and Joe Romano, announced on each restaurant’s website and social media they were shuttering business indefinitely as a result of the pandemic and Colorado’s dining capacity restrictions.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

DIA Great Hall report includes mistakes, oversights

The Denver International Airport has released a study about the multi-year construction project of The Great Hall. The project has not been completed and is years from being finished. The project has suffered some setbacks including budget overages and the firing of a contractor.  The new report details how airport officials could have done better to avoid millions in overages and years in delays. The summary includes details that DIA officials could have done more vetting of all potential team members and taken the time to review contractor profiles and previous performances. 
DENVER, CO
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Things to do in Lakewood, CO

Lakewood, Colorado, is a beautiful city that offers plenty of things to do for residents and visitors alike. From outdoor activities like hiking and biking to cultural attractions like museums and theatres, there is something for everyone in Lakewood, Colorado. If you are planning to visit or relocate to Lakewood, Co, you will want to know the best ways to spend your time in the city. Here are 20 of the best things to do in Lakewood, CO.
LAKEWOOD, CO
