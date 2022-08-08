Read full article on original website
Arizona plans to use shipping containers to fill border wall gaps
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona began moving in shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the border wall near the southern Arizona farming community of Yuma on Friday, with officials saying they were acting to stop migrants after repeated, unfulfilled promises from the Biden administration to block off the area.
Jury is told 2 men wanted to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer, start a ‘second American revolution’
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two anti-government extremists sought to spark a “second American revolution” by kidnapping Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday, as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to shock the country into chaos before the 2020 election.
Omar wins close House primary against centrist opponent in Minnesota
WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive Squad, eked out a closer-than-expected Democratic primary victory Tuesday against a centrist challenger who questioned the incumbent’s support for the “defund the police” movement. Omar, who represents Minneapolis and is one of the left’s...
Democrat Mandela Barnes set to challenge GOP Wisconsin Sen. Johnson
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes won the Democratic Senate primary on Tuesday and will face two-term Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in what is expected to be one of the country’s most competitive races for control of the U.S. Senate. Barnes’ top rivals dropped out...
2022 Wisconsin Primary Election Results
2 men face new trial over scheme to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Two men accused of crafting a plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 and ignite a national rebellion are facing a second trial this week, months after a jury couldn’t reach a verdict on the pair while acquitting two others. The result in April was a blow...
Tim Walz, Scott Jensen win primaries to set up Minnesota governor race
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen scored easy victories in their primaries Tuesday, setting the stage for their fall matchup in Minnesota’s marquee race for governor. Walz is seeking his second term under the same “One Minnesota” slogan he used four years...
2022 Minnesota Primary Election Results
In Minnesota’s primary elections Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar faces a Democratic challenger who helped defeat a voter referendum to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new Department of Public Safety. Crime has emerged as the biggest issue in Omar’s primary. She faces a challenge from former Minneapolis...
Becca Balint wins Vermont’s Democratic primary for U.S. House
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The leader of Vermont’s state Senate, Becca Balint, won the Democratic Party primary on Tuesday for Vermont’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, meaning she could become the first woman and the first openly gay person to represent the state in Congress.
How this California program is making it easier for those leaving prison to earn degrees
FRESNO, Calif. — When Arnold Trevino was released from Solano State Prison – one of several California prisons in which he was incarcerated over a 25-year period for second-degree murder – he returned home with an associate’s degree in liberal arts. It was an achievement he...
Washington state GOP House member who voted to impeach Trump concedes
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, one of two Republican members of Washington’s congressional delegation who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, has conceded her reelection bid after being overtaken in late vote tallies by an intraparty challenger. Trump had targeted the six-term incumbent and...
Nebraska woman charged with helping teenage daughter have abortion
OMAHA (AP) — A Nebraska woman has been charged with helping her teenage daughter end her pregnancy at about 24 weeks after investigators uncovered Facebook messages in which the two discussed using medication to induce an abortion and plans to burn the fetus afterward. The prosecutor handling the case...
2022 Connecticut Primary Election Results
It’s been roughly three decades since Connecticut had a Republican in the U.S. Senate, but the party isn’t giving up. WATCH: Connecticut looks to expand abortion access to ‘protect women’s rights’. In the GOP primary to take on Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal, the party has endorsed...
Bridger Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that’s being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons (205,000 liters) of fuel, a state official said Friday. Cleanup work is ongoing from...
Rudy Giuliani won’t testify Tuesday in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani will not appear as scheduled Tuesday before a special grand jury in Atlanta that’s investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia, his lawyer said. A judge last month had ordered Giuliani,...
WATCH: Biden pledges more U.S. help for Kentucky after survey of flood damage
LOST CREEK, Kentucky (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday witnessed the damage from deadly and devastating storms that have resulted in the worst flooding in Kentucky’s history, as they visited the state to meet with families and first responders. At least 37...
Mississippi grand jury declines to indict woman whose accusation set off lynching of Emmett Till
GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — A grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, despite revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and a newly revealed memoir by the woman, a prosecutor said Tuesday.
