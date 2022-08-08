ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fetty Wap Arrested for Sending Death Threats, Waving Gun on FaceTime

By paigeboyd
 2 days ago

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Now, you’d think that Fetty Wap would do his best to stay out of trouble with a federal drug case over his head… but NOPE!

TMZ reports that the “Trap Queen” rapper was arrested in New Jersey by the FBI earlier today (Aug. 8) for a parole violation. This stems from a December 2021 FaceTime call, which shows Fetty waving a gun and sending death threats to a man for calling him a “rat.”

As we’ve previously reported, Fetty is currently facing major drug trafficking charges. Back in October 2021, he and five others were arrested, moments before he was set to take the stage at Rolling Loud NYC. They stand accused of running a multi-state drug trafficking ring, after being busted with kilos of Coke, Fentanyl, Heroin, and Cocaine Base. Fetty has been out on a $500K bond. However, thanks to this new charge, that bond has been revoked.

Fetty is now staying in custody.

Man Pleads Guilty in Fetty Wap Drug Case, Faces 10 Years to Life

Fetty Wap Arrested On Federal Drug Charges At Rolling Loud New York

Fetty Wap Charged With Battery In Vegas After Video Surfaces of Him Punching Security

TheDailyBeast

Fetty Wap Back in Jail for Threatening to Kill Informant Over FaceTime

Fetty Wap is back in custody after FBI officials say the “Trap Queen” rapper threatened to kill someone over FaceTime in December. A judge revoked his $500,000 bond in Long Island federal court on Monday afternoon. An FBI affidavit alleges that Fetty Wap waved a gun at their informant during the Dec. 11 FaceTime and called the man a “rat,” a violation of state law and the conditions of his release. The musician “knowingly” violated the terms of his release by “intentionally” possessing a firearm and placing another person in reasonable fear of their physical safety, the affidavit says. The rapper, born Willie Junior Maxwell II, was originally arrested on Oct. 21, 2021 for his involvement in a drug-trafficking conspiracy that transported more than 220 lbs of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine across the country.
Complex

Fetty Wap Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Kill Man on FaceTime Call After Labeling Him a ‘Rat’

Fetty Wap has been arrested for violating the conditions of his pre-trial release after he allegedly made a threat against someone on a FaceTime call. The rapper, real name Willie Junior Maxwell II, was arrested in New Jersey on Monday. Fetty’s $500,000 bond has since been revoked, Complex can confirm. Per the arrest warrant affidavit filed earlier this month, a video recording from December 11, 2021 between Fetty and a man only identified as “John Doe” showed the “Trap Queen” rapper display a gun and threaten to kill the man. He also referred to them as a “rat.” The call allegedly shows him violating not only the conditions of his release, but New Jersey state law.
Fetty Wap
Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces – Watch

The police footage from Kodak Black's recent South Florida arrest has surfaced online. On Sunday (July 31), YouTube channel Thin Blue Line uploaded video from Kodak Black's arrest in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on July 15. In the video, Yak's orange-and-blue Dodge Durango is pulled over by officers for expired tags and illegal tint. Video shows the Florida rapper standing next to a police cruiser speaking with officers. He tells them he just got back from Detroit, where he recently performed.
truecrimedaily

Rapper Mystikal accused of choking and pouring rubbing alcohol on woman before raping her

GONZALES, La. (TCD) -- Fifty-one-year-old rapper Mystikal was arrested and booked on several criminal charges after he allegedly choked a woman and then raped her. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, July 30, at approximately 11:58 p.m., deputies responded to a call at a local hospital about a patient who was allegedly the victim of a sexual assault and suffered "minor injuries during the attack." Deputies identified Mystikal, whose birth name is Michael Tyler, as the suspect and took him into custody.
HipHopDX.com

Xzibit Says 'There Will Be Blood' On Estranged Wife's Hands For Claiming He's Stashing Millions

Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
Oxygen

Murder Victim Ron Goldman's Sister Wants Gabby Petito's Family To Talk About The Media Circus

The sister of high-profile murder victim Ron Goldman would like to speak with the family of Gabby Petito about the media frenzy surrounding the young woman's case. Kim Goldman, 50 — a victim’s advocate and author — launched a new podcast entitled “Media Circus” in June to explore the media coverage of high-profile crimes through conversations with the relatives of crime victims whose cases faced intense media scrutiny.
TMZ.com

Marshawn Lynch Had Missing, Flat Tires During DUI Arrest, Pics Show

Marshawn Lynch's car appeared undrivable by the time cops arrived and busted him for DUI on Tuesday ... with one tire completely missing, and at least one other flattened. TMZ Sports has obtained pictures of the 2020 Shelby GT500 cops believe Lynch was driving prior to his arrest ... showing the front-left wheel's rim resting on the pavement, with no tire in sight.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Leaves Yung Miami Speechless In "Caresha Please" Trailer

Fans might be waiting on a new album from the City Girls but the Miami duo aren't short on content until the project drops. Yung Miami has embarked into the podcast world with the launch of Caresha, Please. The City Girls rapper launched the season with Diddy for a record-breaking episode.
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne Breaks Silence On The Death Of Police Officer Who Saved His Life

Lil Wayne issued a heartbreaking statement on Instagram following reports of the death of Robert Hoobler, better known as Uncle Bob, the police officer who saved the rap legend's life when he was 12 years old. Wayne shared a photo on Instagram of Hoobler at the steps of his childhood home where he rescued the then-12-year-old rapper after he suffered from a self-inflicted gun wound to the chest.
