KC man facing charges in connection to Sunday homicide near 35th, Garfield

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 42-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man has been charged in connection to Sunday’s deadly shooting near E. 35th Street and Garfield Avenue .

Jackson County prosecutors charged Samuel Avery with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Officers responded to a shots fired call just around noon Sunday.

According to court records, the suspect called police dispatch and told them he had shot his neighbor and he reported placing the gun in a chair.

Officers found the victim, identified as 40-year-old Warner Trotter, suffering from a gunshot wound on the front porch of a residence. He was pronounced dead later at Truman Medical Center.

Police discovered two other calls for service to the address related to disputes between the victim and the suspect.

A witness confirmed that the two men had been in a verbal altercation over the suspect mowing his yard.

Avery told police he had been arguing with the victim for years.

Security video recovered by police showed the victim arriving at his residence, next door to the suspect.

The victim is shown saying something to the suspect, but the suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim multiple times. The victim had no weapon in his hands nor did he reach for a weapon.

Prosecutors have requested a $200,000 cash bond.

