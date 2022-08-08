ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KC man facing charges in connection to Sunday homicide near 35th, Garfield

By Brian Dulle
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 42-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man has been charged in connection to Sunday’s deadly shooting near E. 35th Street and Garfield Avenue .

Jackson County prosecutors charged Samuel Avery with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Officers responded to a shots fired call just around noon Sunday.

According to court records, the suspect called police dispatch and told them he had shot his neighbor and he reported placing the gun in a chair.

Officers found the victim, identified as 40-year-old Warner Trotter, suffering from a gunshot wound on the front porch of a residence. He was pronounced dead later at Truman Medical Center.

Police discovered two other calls for service to the address related to disputes between the victim and the suspect.

A witness confirmed that the two men had been in a verbal altercation over the suspect mowing his yard.

Avery told police he had been arguing with the victim for years.

Security video recovered by police showed the victim arriving at his residence, next door to the suspect.

The victim is shown saying something to the suspect, but the suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim multiple times. The victim had no weapon in his hands nor did he reach for a weapon.

Prosecutors have requested a $200,000 cash bond.

KCTV 5

Kansas City police officers investigating man’s death as ‘suspicious’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department said Friday afternoon officers were investigating a suspicious death near 60th Street and Agnes Avenue. Police told KCTV5 they responded to the report of a man lying on the ground unresponsive. When first responders arrived, they found a body lying near a vacant lot close to a street.
Black Enterprise

Kansas City Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor After 10-Year-Long Lawn Mowing Feud

A Kansas City man is in police custody after fatally shooting the neighbor he spent the last 10 years fighting with over his lawn mower usage. On Monday, Samuel Avery, 42, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, KSHB reported. The charges came one day after Avery called the police and told them he had shot his neighbor Warner Trotter, 41, after he allegedly saw Trotter pull out his gun.
