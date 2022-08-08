Monkeypox cluster identified in Shawnee County

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A probable case of monkeypox has been identified in Shawnee County, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The KDHE, working with the Shawnee County Health Department, has identified a probable case of monkeypox in Shawnee County based on testing at the Kansas Health and Environmental Laboratories and close contacts within the household. According to the KDHE, the individuals were exposed to an out-of-state visitor. All impacted individuals are working with the KDHE to notify contacts who may have been exposed.

The monkeypox virus can be spread through close skin-to-skin contact with an infected individual. In the case of children, this could include, holding, cuddling or feeding children. Additionally, it could be shred through items such as towels, linens, cups or utensils that contain the virus.

A vaccine for monkeypox is available to those with a known high-risk exposure to a person with confirm monkeypox disease. However, as the vaccine supply is extremely limited in the U.S., residents who have not been contacted by the KDHE or clinic partners are not able to be vaccinated at this time. The KDHE will expand eligibility as additional doses are available.

