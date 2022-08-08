ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Mahomes, Hardman developing chemistry in training camp

By Jared Bush
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wqXum_0h9eP7CJ00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs continue to get ready for the upcoming season down in St. Joseph at Missouri Western State University, and Patrick Mahomes seems to be starting to click with his receivers.

But there’s one receiver in particular Mahomes said he’s noticeably made strides with.

Chiefs offensive line ranked as the best in the NFL

In an interview with NFL Network’s James Palmer and Steve Mariucci, Mahomes spoke on the development of Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman in camp after practice Monday.

“I think Mecole, I think he’s taken that step. He’s gonna have take over a lot of that spot that Tyreek [Hill] did of those deep routes. He’s accepted that challenge. We’ll have everybody kind of developing and doing that different type of stuff but he’s going to have to be a big part of it and I’m excited for him,” Mahomes said.

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman says he will take next step after Hill’s departure

Mahomes also credited some of his other receivers and noted their performance throughout camp.

“We’ve had a good camp, JuJu [Smith-Schuster] has done a great job, made a lot of big plays, Marquez [Valdes-Scantling] has made a lot of big plays.”

Hardman is in a contract year with the Chiefs and many have increased expectations for him with the departure of Tyreek Hill.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

Chiefs offensive line ranked as the best in the NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After the Chiefs 2020 Super Bowl loss, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach completely revamped the offensive line. A move that paid dividends, so much so that they were ranked as the best offensive line by ESPN heading into this season. Their rankings were based on predicted pass-block win rates and run-block […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
ClutchPoints

The leader for Panthers’ QB1 between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, revealed

When the Carolina Panthers acquired Baker Mayfield earlier this offseason, he seemed destined to become the starting quarterback in Carolina. But head coach Matt Rhule was hesitant to announce an official starter. He recently revealed that QB1 will announced sometime after the Panthers’ Aug. 19 game against the New England Patriots. However, that doesn’t mean there […] The post The leader for Panthers’ QB1 between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Assistant Coach Fired On Tuesday Morning

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made a change to his coaching staff on Tuesday. Rivera spoke to the media and announced that he has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills. When he was asked what went into the decision, he said it was a "difference of opinion." Mills had...
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines when he admitted to using the powerful psychedelic ayahuasca. Fortunately for Rodgers, while the substance is considered a Schedule I drug by federal law, there is no NFL rule preventing Rodgers from using ayahuasca. Effectively, the NFL has given Rodgers the green light to continue his psychedelic […] The post Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
On3.com

Bob Stoops releases statement on Cale Gundy, Oklahoma resignation

On Monday morning, former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops shared a public statement in response to Cale Gundy’s shocking resignation. He said it’s with “great sadness” that he read his former assistant’s statement from Sunday night. “It’s with great sadness that I’m reading this,”...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemistry#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Nfl Network#Tyreek Lsb Hill#Juju Lsb Smith Schuster#Nexstar Media Inc
Yardbarker

Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

4 Teams Named Most 'Overrated' In Preseason Coaches' Poll

The 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was released earlier today, which means we finally have an official set of rankings to debate. If you're a college football aficionado, then there are probably a few things from the Coaches Poll you disagree with. Maybe you feel Team A is way too high while people are sleeping on Team B, and so on and so forth.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks fans react to Russell Wilson getting booed at Storm game

WNBA legend Sue Bird is calling it a career, having played nearly 20 years, making 13 All-Star teams and winning four championships with the Seattle Storm. Bird played her last game yesterday at Climate Pledge Arena. She goes out as the greatest athlete in Seattle history and a lot of people gave her shoutouts on social media as well as a video tribute during the game, including some Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Panthers Are Reportedly Pursuing Notable Quarterback Trade

With Baker Mayfield officially in-house and a young quarterback in development in rookie Matt Corral, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly looking to move their odd QB out. Per Benjamin Allbright, the Panthers are shopping Sam Darnold but his fifth-year option salary appears to be a hold up. Carolina gave up...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one of the most successful college football coaches in history. Saban has won seven national championships with two different schools in his coaching career, winning one with LSU and six with Alabama. Given all his success, let’s take a closer look at Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
Yardbarker

An anonymous NFL coach described Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert as, 'like a bigger Aaron Rodgers'

Justin Herbert's physical gifts have garnered him the label of looking like the, "prototypical" modern quarterback. The 6-foot-6, 236-pound third-year quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers has turned heads ever since being drafted No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. But does he have the career trajectory of a legendary quarterback like Aaron Rodgers?
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Oklahoma Football Assistant Resigns After Reading Offensive Message on Player’s iPad

The assistant head football coach of the Oklahoma Sooners resigned on Sunday after using an offensive term during a training session. Cale Gundy, who was the Sooners’ quarterback between 1990 and 1993 and had worked on the team’s staff since 1999, detailed the incident in a social-media post announcing his decision to step down over the weekend. “Last week, during a film session, I instructed my players to take notes. I noticed a player was distracted and picked up his iPad and read aloud the words that were written on his screen,” Gundy wrote. “The words displayed had nothing to do with football. One particular word that I should never—under any circumstance—have uttered was displayed on that screen. In the moment, I did not even realize what I was reading, as soon as I did, I was horrified.” Gundy added that while his use of the unspecified term was unintentional, it was unacceptable. “I am mature enough to know that the word I said was shameful and hurtful, no matter my intentions. The unfortunate reality is that someone in my position can cause harm without ever meaning to do so. In that circumstance, a man of character accepts accountability. I take responsibility for my mistake. I apologize.”
NORMAN, OK
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Roger Goodell 'Warning' News

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is expected to issue a warning this Tuesday to all 32 owners about tampering and tanking. Last week, the NFL disciplined the Miami Dolphins for violating the integrity of the game. Not only did they have draft picks taken away from them, team owner Stephen Ross was fined $1.5 million.
NFL
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy