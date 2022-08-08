Read full article on original website
Best cheese curds in America are made in Wisconsin, says ACS contest
The best fresh cheese curds in America are made in Wisconsin. Officially. Curds from two Wisconsin cheesemakers squeaked to the top of the regular and flavored cheese curd categories during the American Cheese Society 2022 Judging and Competition Awards. Cedar Grove Cheese (Plain) won the cheese curds category while Ron’s...
3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
8 more highly reviewed Wisconsin State Fair foods to try
There is still a full week left of Wisconsin State Fair, and just in case you haven’t run out of delicious new foods to try, I thought I’d bring back a list of old favorites. This combination of sweet and savory picks dates back to 2016, the very...
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
Families travel from California, Illinois to adopt beagle puppies at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Families traveled from all over Tuesday to adopt one of eight beagle puppies available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. "Last night we saw they were up on the website," Chrisdo Fan said. Dozens of people lined up outside the Wisconsin Humane Society in Milwaukee...
Wisconsin Driver Manages To Get Car Stuck In Mid Air, But How?
Occasionally, I'll witness a vehicle make an odd turn or hit a curb, or do something that leads to me wonder how mankind is allowed to drive vehicles. Yes, most of us have our driver's license which means we passed a test, but still. We're all driving around a giant accident waiting to happen. Are there levels to rate accidents?
Search extends to northern Wisconsin for missing woman with dementia
EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) are continuing the search for a 77-year-old Alger County woman with dementia who was reported missing last week. Linda Golden was last seen late at night on Wednesday, August 3 in Eben Junction. She stands 5’7″ with brown hair. MSP says that they have extended the search to Northern Wisconsin.
Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from FoxSports1070 and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 on Sunday morning when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him.
WATCH: Deer Charge Full Speed Across Road, Soar Over Stopped Car
In a wild video taken in March 2021, a group of deer charged across a forest road and right into a BMW. Some of them managed to leap over the car–similar to these deer leaping over shopping carts–which screeched to a stop as the deer burst out of the woods. But, some of the deer body-slammed the car instead. One of the bucks went up on the back of the car after slamming into it, then lept off and kicked around for a second, as if shaking off the impact. All in all, it’s a scary thing to hit one deer, but multiple? I’d be totally freaked out.
What to know about Japanese Beetles in Northeast Wisconsin
PJ Liesch, also known as the @WiBugGuy on Twitter, is an entomologist at UW-Madison and Insect Diagnostic Lab. He shares how to identify a Japanese Beetle, managing practices for small and large scale operations, issues with department store Japanese Beetle traps and future trends of bugs. FULL STORY. REPORTS.
Good News-Bad News Scenario in Wisconsin's Farm Fields
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) It's a good news-bad news scenario playing out in Wisconsin farm fields this summer. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the weather has been very cooperative for accomplishing fieldwork, but the lack of rain in certain areas of the state is causing some stress on the corn and soybeans.
Voters Across Wisconsin Will See Marijuana Questions On Their Ballots In November
Wisconsin voters in at least half a dozen cities and counties will be asked on November’s ballot whether they support legalizing, taxing and regulating cannabis in a manner similar to alcohol. In recent weeks, local governments in the counties of Dane, Eau Claire and Milwaukee, along with the cities...
Wisconsin State Fair fights, 10 disturbances Saturday alone
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - After a series of fights at the Wisconsin State Fair, organizers said they plan to make sure people know what the policy is to get in if you're underage. Wisconsin State Fair officials said more signs will be going up, noting that if you're under 18, you must be with a parent or legal guardian after 6 p.m., and that person must be 21 or older.
As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?
The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
Wisconsin Governor, Tony Evers joins Steve Scaffidi
Steve Scaffidi was joined in the WTMJ mobile studios at the Wisconsin state fair by Wisconsin governor, Tony Evers. Click below and hear what the Governor had to say in regards to the upcoming races, his plan for Wisconsin, and how he plans to help mnake Wisconsin a better place to live.
Wisconsin woman in Slender Man attack drops release request
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — One of two Wisconsin women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man has withdrawn her petition for release. In June, Morgan Geyser, 20,...
