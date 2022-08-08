Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Oklahoma Wind Turbine Folds Like a Cheap Lawn Chair During Storm, Erupts in Flames
On Tuesday, a massive Oklahoma wind turbine at the one of the country’s largest wind farms was decimated by a storm. When first responders arrived on the scene at 4:30 pm, they found one of the turbines on fire. Video posted to YouTube shows the enormous structure crumbling to...
A disastrous megaflood is coming to California, experts say, and it could be the most expensive natural disaster in history
CNN — Many Californians fear the “Big One,” but it might not be what you think. It’s not an earthquake. And it isn’t the mega drought. It’s actually the exact opposite. A megaflood. A new study by Science Advances shows climate change has already...
Comments / 0