Indianapolis, IN

Grover Stewart is the Coolest Player on the Indianapolis Colts

Matt Taylor and Jeffery Gore recently sat down with the nose tackle of the Indianapolis Colts, Grover Stewart. These camp interviews from Colts Audio Network are fantastic, and they are a great look into the minds and lives of Colts players. Stewart carried a laid back, happy demeanor throughout the interview while describing his acceptance of his role in the organization and his favorite passion besides football, barbecuing.
Live today: We discuss the Kansas City Chiefs depth chart ahead of preseason opener

The Chiefs are camping in St. Joe in preparation for the upcoming NFL season, and our KC Star Chiefs coverage team is, too. Each day during Chiefs training camp, we’re going live via SportsBeat KC to discuss the hot storylines out of each practice on the campus of Missouri Western State University, as well as what to watch for in the days ahead. The shows are sponsored by First Federal Bank of Kansas City, and we thank them for their support.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL hoping to keep Deshaun Watson off field for preseason opener

While speaking with reporters on Tuesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed that the league is looking for appeals officer and former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to rule that Deshaun Watson is suspended for an entire season. Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson initially recommended a six-game ban regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
