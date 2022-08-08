Read full article on original website
Olivia Newton-John 'wasn't walking anymore' and 'had full-time care' weeks before death, says 'Grease' costar Didi Conn
Didi Conn said on "Good Morning America" that she will remember how Olivia Newton-John had a "big heart who just cared so much for everybody."
Olivia Newton-John’s Kids: Get to Know the ‘Grease’ Star’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi
Olivia Newton-John leaves behind one child following her death on Monday, August 8, at the age of 73. The legendary singer “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” a statement posted to her Facebook read. The Grease star had a daughter Chloe Lattanzi. Keep reading to get to know more about Olivia’s beloved only child.
Olivia Newton-John’s Ex-Husband Matt Lattanzi ‘So Overwhelmed’ With Support After ‘Grease’ Star’s Death
Remembering a legend. Olivia Newton-John's ex-husband, Matt Lattanzi, issued a heartfelt message to friends and fans following the late Grease actress' death. The Paradise Beach alum, 63, and wife Michelle Lattanzi "are so overwhelmed with the love and gratitude" pouring in for Newton-John's family, Michelle wrote via Facebook on Monday, August 8, hours after news […]
Olivia Newton-John’s Husband Speaks Out Following Her Death at 73
Legendary singer and actress Olivia Newton-John died on Monday. She was 73-years-old. She battled cancer for years and was a strong advocate for cancer research. Her husband, John Easterling, released a statement regarding her passing. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning,...
John Travolta Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Grease Co-Star Olivia Newton-John
John Travolta is remembering his Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John following the news of her death. John Easterling, the husband of Olivia Newton-John, confirmed on the family's Facebook page that the accomplished actress died peacefully at home on Monday. The duo starred in the 1978 musical Grease, but it's obvious John Travolta has high respect for his former co-star. He shared a tribute to Newton-John on Instagram, along with a photo of the actress wearing a button-up jeans shirt with her arms folded.
John Travolta, Julianne Hough, Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John After Her Death
Olivia Newton-John passed away on August 8, her husband, John Easterling, shared on her Facebook page on Monday. She was 73 years old. Newton-John was a celebrated actor and singer-songwriter, best know for her role as Sandy Olsson in the 1978 movie-musical Grease. Her ballad from the movie, “Hopelessly Devoted to You” secured a nomination for best original song at the 1978 Academy Awards, and found a resurgence on TikTok last year. She was a four-time Grammy Award winner with a musical career that spanned five decades. Later in her life, she spoke openly about her battles with breast cancer, and created the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.
Grease: Olivia Newton-John almost lost role of Sandy to another 1970s star
Although it’s nearly impossible to picture anyone else other than Olivia Newton-John as Sandy Olsson in Grease, the late Australian entertainer almost lost the role to another Seventies star.Newton-John, who passed away today (8 August), was well-known for her starring lead as Sandy, opposite John Travolta’s Danny Zuko, in the 1978 musical classic.Follow The Independent’s live blog here for real-time updates on Newton-John’s death. According to Vanity Fair, the iconic role of doe-eyed Sandy was almost given to late Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016 at the age of 60. When director Randal Kleiser was on...
Looking back at Olivia Newton-John's iconic moments
Olivia Newton-John, the Australian singer whose breathy voice and wholesome beauty made her one of the biggest pop stars of the ’70s and charmed generations of viewers in the blockbuster movie “Grease,” has died, according to a statement from her husband. She was 73.
Olivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest moments
Olivia Newton-John has died aged 73. Here the Independent looks back at her greatest moments.Newton-John released first solo album, If Not for You, in 1971, featuring songs by Bob Dylan.In 1974, she represented the United Kingdom in the Eurovision Song Contest, with Long Live Love, coming fourth to ABBA, who won with Waterloo.Her career hit new heights in 1978, when she starred alongside John Travolta in the film adaptation of the musical Grease, which was the biggest film of the year. Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John dies aged 73
English-born star Olivia Newton-John was immortalised in Grease
Dame Olivia Newton-John had a long and varied career in music and film, but will be most fondly remembered as Sandy from Grease.The Australian singer and actress immortalised the role of the goody-goody high school student who joins Rydell High and transforms into a super-sexy greaser in a bid to win the affections of love interest Danny Zuko, played by John Travolta.The 1978 film and its accompanying soundtrack – still much loved more than 40 years later – catapulted Dame Olivia to international fame, although she had already scored a healthy level of success in her native Australia and in...
Remembering Olivia Newton-John’s 10 Best Country Hits
Olivia Newton-John's heartfelt mix of country and pop took the music industry by storm in the mid-1970s. The multi-talented artist died Monday (Aug. 8) at the age of 73, leaving behind an impressive list of hits that connected with fans of all ages. Before she became a true pop sensation...
