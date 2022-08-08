ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Spend a day in Asheville exploring nature, culture

Asheville is just about an hour and a half away from Kingsport and it is full of different activities for anyone. It is a mountain town with a little bit of a twist, and worth a day trip. We are getting up bright and early to make the most out...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU’s Archives of Appalachia digitizes Black history collection

A number of pieces of local black history have recently been added to the digital version of ETSU's Archives of Appalachia. There’s a 47-minute VHS recording that features an interview with the 1964 class of Langston High School, a now closed institution that served Johnson City’s African American students beginning in the 1890s. A 1985 masonic newsletter, as well as a 1981 Kingsport Times-News article about the Pro-To Club, a non-profit corporation aimed at promoting the welfare of the region’s Black population, is there, too.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City Public Library celebrates another anniversary

As the Johnson City Public Library celebrates the 23rd anniversary of it moving into its current location, library historian Gail Campbell shares a look at the journey that the library has undergone in its 127 years of existence. Gail Campbell, who started working at the Johnson City Public Library in...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Researchers discover extinct bone-crushing dog at ETSU’s Gray Fossil Site

Researchers have discovered the remains of an ancient dog, the size of the largest living wolves, at the Gray Fossil Site. A recent study published in the Journal of Paleontology by Gray’s researchers claims this is the first evidence of any animals in the dog family from the site.
GRAY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Fort Henry Mall selects next pop-up shop

KINGSPORT — You could say the Fort Henry Mall has gifted a regional business owner with a pop-up shop for the upcoming holiday season. Kingsport Gifting Co. will open this October in the Fort Henry Mall in Kingsport, a release from the American Dream Project said. According to the release, the business will open within the mall for a 12-week period ending in December.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Learning never stops for teachers

Johnson City Schools hosted their yearly Teacher Tech Academy on July 27 to prepare teachers for their return to classes. Johnson City Schools administrators know that even teachers need to keep learning in order to teach their students as effectively as possible. As technology continues to evolve and become an ever more present part of classroom learning, it is essential that teachers keep up to date on how to use technology effectively in their classrooms.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Crockett Days Celebration promises fun on the frontier

LIMESTONE, Tenn. — David Crockett was born on the banks of the Nolichucky River on Aug. 17, 1786. He went on to gain international fame as a folk hero, frontiersman, soldier, Tennessee state representative and a U.S. congressman. Each year, the Friends of David Crockett Birthplace State Park and park officials commemorate Crockett’s birthday with a celebration fit for a king — the king of the wild frontier, of course.
LIMESTONE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

BMS to host Cleetus & Cars, Bristol 1000 on Sept. 3-4

BRISTOL — Ladies and gentlemen, children of all ages, the Cleetus & Cars and the Bristol 1000 weekend is coming to Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 3-4. The action-packed, two-day event features a pair of burnout competitions on Saturday, a fleet of nitrous-powered Ford Crown Victorias racing on the iconic high-banked facility on Sunday and the high-flying Stadium Super Trucks both days.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

YMCA officially opens Brighter Horizons Youth Center in Rogersville

ROGERSVILLE — The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA held a ribbon- cutting for the Brighter Horizons Youth Center, which will serve as a learning center for middle schoolers and a hub for the offices of employees involved with the eight after-school programs run by the YMCA. The ribbon cutting was...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Owens headlines weekend winners at Bristol Dragway

For Josh Owens, it was better than an Oscar or Emmy. The 19-year-old Hampton racer took home a “Wally” on Saturday at Bristol Dragway. Owens rocketed down the track in 5.269 seconds at 150.64 mph in his blue dragster to win the Super Pro race at the weekend’s DER Bracket Series event. The track’s 2021 Super Pro champion crossed the finish line ahead of runner-up Buddy Fleenor from Rogersville, who made a 4.787-second pass at 141.76 mph.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kitten found stuck underneath vehicle by automotive staff

When Shelby Ingram’s Toyota Highlander first began making a strange, unidentified noise, she had no idea what was causing it. That is until automotive technicians at Johnson City Toyota pulled a live kitten from underneath her car on Monday afternoon.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Eastman board names new director

KINGSPORT — There’s a new director at Eastman Chemical Co. The Kingsport-based company named Eric L. Butler as a director in a Monday afternoon press release. Butler is the former executive vice president and chief administrative officer of the American railroad operating company, Union Pacific Corp.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan Heights Middle air conditioning woes resolved

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan Heights Middle School at the edge of Kingsport experienced an air conditioning failure on Monday that caused temperatures in the building to climb to 79 degrees. However, the issue was fixed and temperatures were dropping on Tuesday, according to Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Fraternal Order of Police shifts location of annual car show

KINGSPORT — Fraternal Order of Police Burgess-Mills Lodge No. 11 will hold its annual car show on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Fort Henry Mall. That’s a change to the event’s location after a two-decade run in downtown Kingsport, during which it was dubbed the Broad Street Cruise-in and Car Show.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Huzzie looking to lead ETSU’s ‘receiver show’

JOHNSON CITY — Will Huzzie is thinking big this season — for himself and the team. “My biggest goal this year is get 1,000 yards,” Huzzie, East Tennessee State’s star wide receiver, said. “And I think with this offense, he likes to air it out, which will give me more opportunity to get that. But that’s just a personal goal of mine. The biggest goal for me is I want to go back-to-back SoCon champs.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins BOE weighs supply allotment for struggling families

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education will vote on providing families with an allotment to help cover school supplies as many households are struggling with the increased cost of living. “The board will take action, pending approval on Thursday, to supplement the state-provided instructional supply allotment by...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport police hiring for several positions

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department said on Wednesday it is looking for several applicants to fill existing and upcoming vacancies. The department has scheduled the next police applicant testing session for Tuesday, Sept. 27, according to a news release.
KINGSPORT, TN

