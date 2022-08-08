Read full article on original website
Avian flu in Pa.: New cases found on Lehigh Valley farm; nearby N.J. farmers now on alert.
The detection of extremely infectious bird flu on a Northampton County farm this week is Pennsylvania’s first case in two months and the first in a backyard flock. Because of the case’s proximity to New Jersey, poultry farmers in neighboring Warren County now are instructed to be on alert for highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI.
Spotted lanternfly invasion is so bad N.J. residents no longer need to report sightings
Chances are by now you felt some crunch underfoot while running errands, caught a few in your windshield wiper on a drive or encountered hundreds while trying to soak in the sun at the beach. “We have confirmed populations of spotted lanternfly in every New Jersey county,” a spokesman with...
What is an acre of Pennsylvania farmland worth?
The average value of an acre of farmland in Pennsylvania increased to $7,350 this year. That’s an increase of 8.1 percent from $6,800 per acre in 2021, which was close to the 8.2 percent that ag land prices climbed across the northeastern U.S., according to an annual report from the USDA Economics, Statistics and Market Information Systems. Across the 11-state region, farmland values climbed from $6,000 to $6,490.
Pa. Planned Parenthood sees an uptick in out-of-staters seeking abortion access
Pennsylvania has begun to see an uptick in the number of women traveling from states where abortion access is banned or restricted to seek care in the post-Roe v. Wade era. Inside the state’s Planned Parenthood network, “we have seen an influx of patients from Ohio, West Virginia and Michigan,” said Lindsey Mauldin, director of Pennsylvania Planned Parenthood PAC, during a Zoom call with reporters on Tuesday. “We have seen an increase and we expect to see more patients coming into Pennsylvania to access care.”
Oz bringing his Pa. Senate campaign to Bethlehem
Dr. Mehmet Oz plans to bring his campaign for Pennsylvania’s Senate seat to the Lehigh Valley this weekend. The Northampton County Republican Committee said the Republican candidate and former TV show host will visit Saturday morning at Billy’s Downtown Diner in Bethlehem. Oz is facing Democratic Lt. Gov....
3 Amazon workers died on the job in N.J. over past month, OSHA says
The federal government is investigating the deaths of three Amazon workers who died at facilities in New Jersey over several weeks this summer. The first death occurred July 13 in Middlesex County at the company’s EWR9 fulfillment center in the 8000 block of Industrial Highway in Carteret, an Amazon official said. The man died during Prime Day, the company’s biggest sale event of the year.
Walmart to open ‘high-tech consolidation center’ in Pa., will employ about 1,000
Walmart is doing it again. The retailer is opening another large facility in the midstate. This time, Walmart is opening a new 400,000-square-foot “high-tech consolidation center” in Lebanon County. The new center is located at 1625 Heilmandale Road in North Lebanon Township. About 500 people will work at the new center initially and about 1,000 people will work at the facility at full capacity. The new center is about 40 minutes from Harrisburg and is expected to open within the next three weeks.
Praying mantis among insects that become more visible this time of year | Lehigh Valley Nature Watch
One day last week as I was going into the house, I felt something in my hair, so I reached up and brushed it out, or so I thought. But a few minutes later I realized that whatever had found its way into my hair was still there. So once...
FBI delivers subpoenas to several Pa. Republican lawmakers, sources say
UPDATE: This post has been updated with a statement from U.S. Rep. Scott Perry in which Perry said his lawyers have been told he is not a target of an investigation that resulted in an FBI seizure of his cell phone earlier this week. Federal investigators delivered subpoenas or paid...
Wounded victim testifies about deadly shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target store
A year ago, a sunny afternoon of shopping at a busy Lehigh Valley shopping center turned to chaos as gunfire sent panicked people scurrying for cover. Police say a marijuana deal turned into an armed robbery that left Elijah Johnson, 20, killed and Jayzell Avery Sanders wounded on Aug. 8, 2021, in the parking lot of the Lower Nazareth Commons shopping center.
3 arrested in ‘grandparent scam’ that targeted Lehigh Valley seniors, troopers say
Three people were recently arrested in connection with a “grandparent scam” that preyed on two elderly Lehigh Valley woman, Pennsylvania State Police said. In both cases, scammers claiming to be the victim’s grandson called and said they needed money to get out of jail. An 88-year-old woman...
Mom died and we’re selling her home. What will the exit tax be?
Q. My family is settling the estate of our mother’s in New Jersey. Two out of three children do not live in New Jersey. What will the exit tax be?. A. We’re sorry to hear about your mother.
Jaindl warehouse project off Delaware River would create nightmare for residents | Letter
It seems as if the controversy over the Jaindl proposal to build warehousing on Foul Rift Road in White Township has been going on forever. One of the proposed warehouses, at 800,000 square feet, would be 65-feet high, have 547 loading bays, parking for 1,500 cars and produce 1,260 truck trips a day (and these are very long trucks). It would discharge 33,000 gallons of sewage a day, likely polluting the Delaware River, which provides drinking water for 17 million people.
Man sentenced in deadly home invasion in Poconos
A 24-year-old Scranton man, who pleaded guilty to burglary and robbery in a May 2021 home invasion in Monroe County in which an alleged accomplice was killed by the victim, was sentenced late last month, the county district attorney’s office reported Thursday. Unique Rainey will go to state prison...
Met-Ed customers who don’t shop for electricity to see 18.4% rise in generation costs
Bills are going up again for customers of Lehigh Valley utility provider Met-Ed who do not shop around for an electricity generator. The new rates effective Sept. 1 apply to the default service price for electricity generation, or what’s known as the price to compare. This price accounts, on average, for about 40 to 60% of a customer’s total bill, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Aug. 12-18)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. Visit venue websites to learn about COVID-19 safety precautions in effect. Art/Museums. ONGOING. BETHLEHEM “A Glimpse Through Glass,” exhibit exploring the forms, functions and social history of different...
Lehigh Valley weather: A fine weekend for Musikfest fireworks | When to see them
The hot, steamy weather has broken just in time for the closing weekend of Musikfest 2022. The last days of the festival in Bethlehem will be pleasant, and showers are expected to hold off until after the Musikfest fireworks on Sunday night, according to Lehigh Valley outlooks from the National Weather Service and Musikfest partner EPAWA Weather Consulting.
