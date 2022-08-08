ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

LehighValleyLive.com

What is an acre of Pennsylvania farmland worth?

The average value of an acre of farmland in Pennsylvania increased to $7,350 this year. That’s an increase of 8.1 percent from $6,800 per acre in 2021, which was close to the 8.2 percent that ag land prices climbed across the northeastern U.S., according to an annual report from the USDA Economics, Statistics and Market Information Systems. Across the 11-state region, farmland values climbed from $6,000 to $6,490.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pa. Planned Parenthood sees an uptick in out-of-staters seeking abortion access

Pennsylvania has begun to see an uptick in the number of women traveling from states where abortion access is banned or restricted to seek care in the post-Roe v. Wade era. Inside the state’s Planned Parenthood network, “we have seen an influx of patients from Ohio, West Virginia and Michigan,” said Lindsey Mauldin, director of Pennsylvania Planned Parenthood PAC, during a Zoom call with reporters on Tuesday. “We have seen an increase and we expect to see more patients coming into Pennsylvania to access care.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Oz bringing his Pa. Senate campaign to Bethlehem

Dr. Mehmet Oz plans to bring his campaign for Pennsylvania’s Senate seat to the Lehigh Valley this weekend. The Northampton County Republican Committee said the Republican candidate and former TV show host will visit Saturday morning at Billy’s Downtown Diner in Bethlehem. Oz is facing Democratic Lt. Gov....
BETHLEHEM, PA
3 Amazon workers died on the job in N.J. over past month, OSHA says

The federal government is investigating the deaths of three Amazon workers who died at facilities in New Jersey over several weeks this summer. The first death occurred July 13 in Middlesex County at the company’s EWR9 fulfillment center in the 8000 block of Industrial Highway in Carteret, an Amazon official said. The man died during Prime Day, the company’s biggest sale event of the year.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Walmart to open ‘high-tech consolidation center’ in Pa., will employ about 1,000

Walmart is doing it again. The retailer is opening another large facility in the midstate. This time, Walmart is opening a new 400,000-square-foot “high-tech consolidation center” in Lebanon County. The new center is located at 1625 Heilmandale Road in North Lebanon Township. About 500 people will work at the new center initially and about 1,000 people will work at the facility at full capacity. The new center is about 40 minutes from Harrisburg and is expected to open within the next three weeks.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Wounded victim testifies about deadly shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target store

A year ago, a sunny afternoon of shopping at a busy Lehigh Valley shopping center turned to chaos as gunfire sent panicked people scurrying for cover. Police say a marijuana deal turned into an armed robbery that left Elijah Johnson, 20, killed and Jayzell Avery Sanders wounded on Aug. 8, 2021, in the parking lot of the Lower Nazareth Commons shopping center.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Jaindl warehouse project off Delaware River would create nightmare for residents | Letter

It seems as if the controversy over the Jaindl proposal to build warehousing on Foul Rift Road in White Township has been going on forever. One of the proposed warehouses, at 800,000 square feet, would be 65-feet high, have 547 loading bays, parking for 1,500 cars and produce 1,260 truck trips a day (and these are very long trucks). It would discharge 33,000 gallons of sewage a day, likely polluting the Delaware River, which provides drinking water for 17 million people.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
Met-Ed customers who don’t shop for electricity to see 18.4% rise in generation costs

Bills are going up again for customers of Lehigh Valley utility provider Met-Ed who do not shop around for an electricity generator. The new rates effective Sept. 1 apply to the default service price for electricity generation, or what’s known as the price to compare. This price accounts, on average, for about 40 to 60% of a customer’s total bill, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
