Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Why Insulin Price Cap for Private Insurers Won't Be in Reconciliation Bill
Americans pay about 10 times more for insulin than people in 32 other countries, according to a 2020 government survey.
Bill capping price of insulin at $35 will return for 2nd vote, Democratic leader says
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Just days after Republicans in the Senate rejected a proposal to cap the cost of insulin at $35, the top Democrat in the chamber says the issue will be put up for a vote again. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer promised that the proposal -- which...
Republicans block insulin price cap for private insurance in Inflation Reduction Act
During Sunday's Inflation Reduction Act bill voting session, Republican lawmakers voted to block a portion of the suggested $35 price cap on insulin that Democrats hoped would apply to patients on both Medicare, as well as those using private insurance. According to The Washington Post, "Republicans left the portion that...
Biden is still sending relief checks to help families deal with inflation
Biden's stimulus helped pad state budgets across the country. Now, more are channeling booming budgets and issuing so-called "inflation relief" checks. Gov. DeSantis is using federal aid to issue one-time relief payments for the poorest Floridians. It may not seem obvious at first glance, but President Joe Biden is still...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
How To Claim Stimulus Checks Before Deadline: Here Are The States Giving Out Up To $1,500 To Combat Inflation
In an effort to lessen the impact that decades-high inflation is having on household budgets, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced last week that low-income families in the state will get checks worth $450 per child.
Marco Rubio Chances of Losing to Val Demings With 3 Months to Midterm: Poll
A new poll from progressive groups Florida Watch and Progress Florida showed that Rubio and Demings were tied at 45 percent in their key U.S. Senate race.
Inflation Reduction Act passes Senate; what is in the bill; what happens next?
In a party-line vote on Sunday, the Senate passed a far-reaching $430 billion bill aimed at lowering health care costs, raising taxes on corporations and combating climate change. The bill, called the Inflation Reduction Act, includes an unprecedented $375 billion to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 40% below their 2005...
RELATED PEOPLE
How Medicare prescription drug coverage would change under U.S. Senate Democrats’ bill
WASHINGTON — A major spending bill from U.S. Senate Democrats would allow Medicare for the first time in its history to begin negotiating the prices of certain high-priced prescription drugs — a proposal that’s been around for years but has never come so close to the finish line. Under the legislation, Medicare would start negotiating the […] The post How Medicare prescription drug coverage would change under U.S. Senate Democrats’ bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Stimulus Check Update: Bernie Sanders Wants Child Tax Credit Extended
The progressive independent senator from Vermont, Bernie Sanders, fought for the continuation of the Child Tax Credit to be included in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), but he also stated on Saturday that American families need more immediate assistance than the huge package would offer.
MilitaryTimes
Burn pits recognition for veterans took decade of struggle
Rosie Torres of Robstown, Texas, is no Washington lobbyist, but she’s been making the long trek to Capitol Hill for some 13 years, knocking year after year on lawmakers’ doors. Her mission: Alert them — convince them — that something awful has been happening to Iraq and Afghanistan veterans as a result of constant exposure to toxic military burn pits.
The Democrats' New Inflation Bill Includes Tax Credits for Electric Vehicles That Don't Exist
After a marathon overnight session, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act on a party-line vote Sunday. The bill apportions $740 billion for a grab bag of Democratic spending priorities in the name of combating inflation. One item on the list: tax credits for purchasing electric vehicles (EVs). There's a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The IRS wants to spend billions on "enforcement." Here's who is most likely to get audited.
One of the most gut-tightening phrases for taxpayers is "IRS audit," but years of underfunding and a decline in staffing at the tax agency have pushed the audit rate to a decade-long low. That could soon change under the Inflation Reduction Act, the bill that proposes to give $80 billion to the IRS to beef up enforcement and hiring.
WebMD
Health Care, Prescription Drugs Included in Major Funding Bill
Aug. 8, 2022 – The latest major legislation being supported by Democrats in Congress includes provisions for health care, prescription drug costs, climate change, and ways to cut the deficit. Called the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, the 755-page bill was passed Sunday by the Senate and is heading...
GOP Objections Kill Proposed Cap On Insulin Costs In Private Insurance
Senate Democrats needed 10 Republican votes following a Parliamentarian ruling. They got only seven.
bloomberglaw.com
Haggling With Pharma: Medicare Drug Price Negotiations Explained
Provisions that would empower Medicare to negotiate some drug prices under the budget reconciliation bill are being marketed by Democrats as a landmark change that would lower drug costs for Americans across the country. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that the provisions would save the Centers for Medicare &...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
To pay or not to pay exorbitant energy bills
This is a terrible state of affairs (Enough is enough: this winter I will be refusing to pay my energy bills, 4 August). The people running our country had all their eggs in one basket and now we are asked to pay for their mistakes. This is reminiscent of the poll tax, where there could be consequences down the line for customers who don’t pay.
bloomberglaw.com
Pharma Lobby Readies Legal Firepower for Drug Pricing Measures
Lawsuits possible over HHS decisions on medications, formulas. Measures to lower prescription drug prices will inevitably end up being challenged by pharmaceutical companies, even as they have yet to become law, attorneys say. The congressional package of climate, tax, and health-care measures passed by the Senate Sunday contains provisions to...
MedicalXpress
Nearly 98 million Americans skipped treatments, cut back on food, gas or utilities to pay for healthcare in early 2022
Higher healthcare prices have driven 38% of American adults—representing an estimated 98 million people—to either delay or skip treatment, cut back on driving, utilities, and food, or borrow money to pay medical bills in the last six months, according to a new survey conducted by West Health and Gallup. The survey was conducted in June 2022, the same month inflation reached 9.1%, a new 40-year high.
Kevin Walling: Democrats Need To Do A Good Job Of Selling What’s Actually In The Inflation Reduction Act
Democratic strategist Kevin Walling joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to talk about the Senate’s recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, and why he believes this $740 billion spending package is going to ultimately provide financial relief for people struggling to pay their bills. “Listen,...
Comments / 0