WAFF
ADPH orders Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for adults
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced that it ordered 8,000 doses of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. According to the ADPH, 5,000 of those doses will be sent to county health departments throughout the state. The vaccine was endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to be available for people 18 years and older.
Casey White defense team granted financial assistance
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The defense team for former escapee, Casey White, has been granted financial assistance for the upcoming trial regarding the death of Connie Ridgeway. Court documents show that the defense was granted financial assistance for expert assistance with the case. In the motion for funds, the defense claims that since the trial is a capital prosecution, it requires additional funds to assure a fair trial.
Gov. Ivey signs joint letter asking Pres. Biden to lift vaccine mandate on international travel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey joined in a joint letter with 16 other Republican governors, in asking President Biden to lift the COVID-19 vaccine mandate on international travel to the United States. Here is the full letter:. Governor Ivey also issued the following statement:. “Yet again, I’m proud...
New edition of KIDS COUNT Data Book released
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The newest edition of the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s KIDS COUNT Data Book was released on Monday, highlighting national and state-level data about economic well-being, education, health and family, and community. The book ranks states on the overall well-being of children. Alabama ranked 46th. Between...
Owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop facing federal charges
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Earlier this month, federal agents including ATF and the Secret Service arrested six people while executing a search warrant at Joe’s Pawn Shop. A legal document filed Monday shows that the federal government will charge the owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop, Joe Campbell III, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Campbell III was arrested on August 9 by federal agents but was released the same day on a $100,000 surety bond with conditions.
48 Blitz: North Alabama high school football preseason previews
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As kickoff approaches for many North Alabama high school football teams, catch up on the latest with teams around the area.
