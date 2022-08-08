ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

New Hard Rock Atlantic City boss looks past his casino walls

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — At 11:30 on a Saturday night, Anthony Faranca was meeting with a group of cleaning workers at the Hard Rock casino before they started their shift, introducing himself, asking about their jobs and about themselves. It was a telling indication of how involved and accessible the casino’s next president plans to be. Hired in June as Hard Rock’s general manager, Faranca is being boosted to the top job now that current president Joe Lupo is heading to Las Vegas to run the Mirage casino once the company completes its purchase. He’s being handed the city’s No. 2 casino in terms of money won from in-person gamblers (No. 3 when internet and sports betting money are included); a resort that has upped the city’s game in terms of live entertainment.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats

I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NYS Music

Phish Strikes It Big In Atlantic City Once Again

After three successful shows here last year, Phish and its summer tour returned to Atlantic City over the weekend of August 5-7. Night one of the three-show run went off without a hitch, with a setlist full of classic tunes mixed with newer jam vehicles. With the stage set up right between the legendary Atlantic City Boardwalk and the ocean itself, each set, and even the encore, had some decidedly shore-like vibes.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Atlantic City, NJ
Lifestyle
State
California State
Atlantic City, NJ
Food & Drinks
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Restaurants
boozyburbs.com

Jersey Shore Restaurant Named Best for Date

OpenTable (along with dating app Bumble) unveiled their list of 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America (Read Full List) according to verified diner reviews in all 50 states and Washington, DC. Reviews were collected between June 1, 2021 thru May 30, 2022 – with all restaurants required to...
CAPE MAY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant

Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Fieri
fox29.com

Atlantic City casino dealers reject designated smoking area proposal

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Atlantic City casino dealers opposed to smoking indoors are rejecting an idea being floated among state legislators to create designated outdoor smoking areas that employees could opt out of staffing. PREVIOUS: Atlantic City casino partial smoking ban not good enough, dealers say. Pete Naccarelli, a Borgata...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Chicken Tenders#Bestselling Books#Food Drink#Caesars Entertainment#Guy S Sammich Joint#Guy S Bar B Que Joint#Chophouse#Bally#Ac
ocnjsentinel.com

Outgoing Miss Ocean City ready for the next runway

OCEAN CITY — Miss Ocean City Maddyn Randazzo fell in love with aviation when she was in middle school and her science teacher had a flight simulator in the classroom. That propelled her into a future filled with airplanes. On Saturday, Aug. 13, Randazzo will crown her successor at...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
atlanticcityweekly.com

TidalWave Music Festival brings monsoon of country music to A.C. beach this weekend

The summer beach concert series keeps heating up in Atlantic City. Still reeling from the success of the incredible triple header of Phish shows that took place last weekend, the town has barely had time to catch its breath before preparing for the TidalWave Music Festival, which heads to the beach in Atlantic city Friday through Sunday, Aug. 12 to 14.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

Fox Chase Tavern Opens in Northeast Philadelphia

Fox Chase Tavern is now open in Northeast Philadelphia. The new tavern takes over the former Mcnally's on Rhawn, A neighborhood bar known for cold drinks and bar fare. Before opening the Fox Chase Tavern, The new owners are Kevin and Jen Bove, who enjoy good food and a great atmosphere. The couple also owns Squire Tavern in Somerton, a fine-dining restaurant. And now, the pair has expanded their offerings with a new location in Fox Chase, Located at 427 Rhawn Street. The couple is also devoted to motorcycle cruising. The menu includes cheesesteaks, roast pork, and appetizers such as fried pickles, wings, scrapple fries, and french onion soup.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy