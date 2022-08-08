ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Daily Orange

Jimmy Boeheim to play professionally in Greece

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. SU head coach Jim Boeheim confirmed on ESPN Radio’s Orange Nation with Steve Infanti and Paulie Scibilia that former Syracuse forward Jimmy Boeheim will play professionally in Greece this upcoming season. Jimmy will depart for Greece “in a week,” Boeheim said.
nunesmagician.com

Where are the four stars? A look at football recruiting for Syracuse, BC and Pittsburgh

Recruiting is a topic that we discuss frequently. Syracuse Orange fans feel as though Dino Babers’ recruiting does not measure up to where it needs to be and while that certainly is correct in some ways, there’s also history and other factors working against Syracuse. With a recent story on college football in the Northeast and a prompt from commenters it does make sense to compare Syracuse with ACC peers Boston College and Pittsburgh.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball recruit gets into the swing of things on visit (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 8)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 92; Low: 73. Thunderstorms; heat advisory in effect. Forecast. CNY NATIVE WRITES, DIRECTS, PRODUCES ROM-COM: A Syracuse native is taking a look at love and mental health in a new way with a quirky romantic comedy. Amanda Raymond, who graduated from Manlius Pebble Hill High School in 1997 and Syracuse University in 2002, writes, directs and produces “My Favorite Girlfriend,” which follows an aspiring chef with OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder) who falls for a woman with multiple, distinct personalities and isn’t aware of them, a condition known as DID (dissociative identity disorder). While the plot may sound like an opportunity to mine psychological issues for jokes, Raymond approached the subject with compassion, respect, and research. (Getty Images)
cuse.com

ACC Football Road Trip Airs Wednesday from Syracuse

ACC Road Show is making their trip to Syracuse on Wednesday, providing exclusive access to the Orange as they prepare for the 2022 season. ACC Network personalities Wes Durham, Jordan Cornette and Eddie Royal will be on site, as the show tapes live during Wednesday's practice. The show will air on ACC Network at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Syracuse.com

Here’s who made Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore of Fayetteville-Manlius boys athletes

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The faces of greatness for Fayetteville-Manlius’ boys sports are ready to be chiseled in stone. Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore Project is an endeavor that identifies the four best boys and girls athletes in the history of selected Section III schools. Fayetteville-Manlius is one of the programs we started with this summer, along with Skaneateles, Nottingham and Cicero-North Syracuse.
FL Radio Group

Great Race Returns to Auburn with Changes

A Civil War cannon will sound off Sunday to mark the return of an Auburn Summer tradition started in 1978. After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, Jim Hanley with the race says this year’s edition will have some changes. Hanley adds the race is truly about community.
iheartoswego.com

Richard F. Murney – August 7, 2022

Richard F. Murney, 65; of Oswego, NY passed suddenly Sunday, August 7th at his home. He was born in Waterloo, NY to the late George and Shirley (Lautenslager) Murney He has been a longtime resident of Oswego, NY. Mr. Murney retired in 2013 from Nine Mile Nuclear Power Plant, Scriba...
Syracuse.com

What can Syracuse learn from Rochester about rebuilding a neighborhood split by a highway? 7 tips

Over the next decade, Syracuse city planners will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invent something new as the state tears down the Interstate 81 overpass. Rochester, a Thruway neighbor with the same history, has already started. The state has filled in part of a sunken four-lane highway that split neighborhoods in that city for half a century. Now, there are 500 brand new apartment units, new streets built with pedestrians and bicyclists in mind and three big chain hotels under construction.
iheartoswego.com

Neal C. O’Brien – August 4, 2022

Neal C. O’Brien, 33, a resident of 41 Niagara St in Oswego died Thursday evening at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse after a one-week illness. Born January 30th, 1989 at Scott AFB, Illinois, he spent his early childhood in a number of his dad’s Air Force assignments including Wiesbaden, Germany, Las Vegas, Seattle, and Biloxi, MS.
Syracuse.com

Kenny Chesney, Bacon Festival, Perseid stargazing: 14 things to do in CNY this weekend

This weekend will be a great time to watch the Perseid Meteor Shower shoot across the sky, so remember to dig out your binoculars from the garage. Bring them along to see Kenny Chesney at the Amp (you’ll want them, since the only tickets left are on Allegiant Lawn) on Thursday. Other concerts include Courtney Barnett at Beak & Skiff, Ronnie Leigh and Nancy Kelly at the Fulton Jazz Festival, a Led Zeppelin cover band and a ’90s R&B cover band. Also, a live band will serenade Salsa dancers on the deck of Hamilton Inn on Friday. There are outdoor pursuits too: a couple of bike rides and the 79th Scottish Games.
MLive.com

Homer football brings back key offensive weapons

The Homer Trojans enter the 2022 season with a 1,000-yard passer and his favorite target back from a 5-5 playoff campaign of a year ago. In 2021 Davey Mohn completed 76 of 151 passes for 1,420 yards and 15 touchdowns (while also rushing 83 times for 437 yards) with 28 of those completions and 470 receiving yards going to Carter Harris.
