Boulder County, CO

Boulder County residents to vote on sales tax for wildfire mitigation, emergency response and transportation

By CECILIA TIMBERG cecilia.timberg@gazette.com
 2 days ago
Ballot measures that would introduce two new sales taxes and allocate tax funds to wildfire mitigation, emergency response and transportation will appear on the November ballot in Boulder County.

The wildfire mitigation measure would establish a 0.1% countywide sales and use tax to fund mitigation efforts such as strategic forest and grassland management projects. Residents would be taxed a penny for every $10 they spend on goods or services if the measure passes.

Boulder County has witnessed several major wildfires recently, including the Marshall fire in December, which destroyed and damaged more than 1,000 homes and over 30 commercial buildings.

“Following the Marshall Fire, it’s not surprising to see that wildfire mitigation and wildland emergency response are at the front of residents’ minds,” County Commissioner Marta Loachamin said in a statement.

Residents will also vote on an emergency funds measure that would establish a 0.1% countywide sales and use tax to increase public safety. The tax would decrease to 0.05% after five years.

“The Emergency Response and Fire Mitigation ballot measures would help fund emergency services like search and rescue, ambulance service, and wildfire response in the mountain and rural areas of Boulder County, and provide a funding stream for fire mitigation efforts,” Sheriff Joe Pelle said in a statement.

The transportation measure is “a proposal to extend the existing 0.1% countywide transportation sales and use tax for the purpose of continuing to fund multimodal transportation needs,” county officials said.

Earlier this month, the County Commission agreed to place the measures on the November ballot.

Colorado Newsline

Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows

In June, Gov. Jared Polis hired Andrew Phelps as his special advisor on homelessness and housing. A job like it has not existed since John Hickenlooper was governor several years ago. And, with little knowledge of Phelps’ previous work, some homelessness and housing advocates worry about what he will do.  Phelps worked for Colorado Springs […] The post Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Summit County Shooting Range receives Colorado Parks and Wildlife grant

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has awarded $909,987 to eight shooting range projects across Colorado through the agency’s Shooting Range Development Program, including one to Summit County’s shooting range. In total, the Summit County Shooting Range received $150,000 for “noise abatement” from the program. To receive funding, an applicant...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

