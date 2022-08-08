Read full article on original website
Benzinga
If You Invested $1000 In Tesla When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 37.95%, 65.14% and 21.69% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
u.today
SHIB Owners to Be on “Lookout,” Someone Massively Buys ADA for Unknown Reason, Vitalik Buterin Presents New Feature for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Shiba Inu owners should be on "lookout," says David Gokhshtein. Founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein has once again shown support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. In a recent tweet, he hinted at the bursting potential of the meme crypto, writing that the meme crypto looks like “it wants to rip” and posting a "watch out" emoji alongside. This is not the first time Gokhshtein endorses SHIB. In May, the former U.S. congressional candidate stated that Shiba Inu has a great model and that the next few months could be essential for the canine coin. In the meantime, Shiba Inu teases upcoming new implementations such as Shibarium, the Layer 2 platform in which SHIB: The Metaverse will be developed, along with SHI, the Shiba ecosystem stablecoin.
Inc.com
Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Cuban All Avoid Meetings. Here's How They Do It
It's no coincidence that many of the world's most successful CEOs avoid meetings like the plague. Mark Cuban will only attend a meeting or take a phone call if someone is writing him a check. Jeff Bezos meets with investors for six hours a year and refuses to attend meetings where two pizzas won't feed the entire group. And Elon Musk might have the most controversial take, saying that "meetings are what happens when people aren't working," and urging his employees to leave meetings where they're not adding value.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptos At Their COVID-19 Pandemic Lows, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The stock market has performed very well in the past couple of years, and virtually anything investors have touched has turned to gold. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY total return since its COVID-19 bottom on March 23, 2000 is 83.6%. However, as well as stocks have performed...
Google co-founder Sergey Brin told his financial advisers to sell his investments in Elon Musk's companies after Musk had an affair with his wife
Sergey Brin reportedly told his advisers to sell off all of his financial investments in Elon Musk's companies. Brin made the call after learning that Musk reportedly had an affair with Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan. Brin, a co-founder of Google, had previously invested $500,000 in Tesla. Google co-founder Sergey Brin...
Elon Musk Denies Allegation He Had Affair with Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin's Wife Nicole Shanahan
Elon Musk has denied any romantic involvement with Google co-founder Sergey Brin's estranged wife. The Tesla founder responded on Twitter after the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, that Musk, 51, was involved in a "brief affair" with Nicole Shanahan last fall and cited people familiar with the matter. The...
China's digital yuan pushes key US lawmakers to seek urgency from the Fed on a digital dollar that fends off global rivals
Rep. Maxine Waters has drafted legislation for the Fed to further study a digital dollar, according to the Wall Street Journal. Other lawmakers have cited China's digital yuan as a reason to move quicker on a digital dollar. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said he nor the central bank is in...
Benzinga
What Does Elon Musk Do On His Birthdays? Here's How The World's Richest Man Celebrates
For a person who loves memes and numbers like 69 and 420, people might be surprised about one of the weirdest facts about Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk. What Happened: Elon Musk’s birthday is on June 28, which is 69 days after 4/20 (April 20). “How is my...
CNBC
The jet-tracking teen stopped tweeting Mark Cuban's flights for free, but refused $5,000 from Elon Musk for the same thing
If you want Jack Sweeney to stop publicly tracking your private jet on Twitter, take a leaf out of Mark Cuban's book and offer the 19-year-old something better than money: friendship. Sweeney, a sophomore at the University of Central Florida, is the teenager responsible for 30 automated Twitter accounts that...
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire co-founder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old co-founder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
TechCrunch
SoftBank cautions longer startup winter because unicorn founders are unwilling to cut valuations
The 64-year-old executive, whose Vision Funds have backed over 470 startups globally in the past six years, said on Monday that some unicorn founders are unwilling to accept lower valuations in fresh funding deliberations, an assertion that has led him to believe that the “winter may be longer” for unlisted companies.
bitcoinist.com
Why Gnox (GNOX) Will Reach $1 Long Before Shiba Inu (SHIB)
The much-anticipated Gnox will reach $1 long before Shiba Inu, according to crypto experts. At the time of writing, Gnox is trading higher compared to Shiba Inu. Shiba Inu is a decentralized cryptocurrency that was created as a parody of Dogecoin. The coin has gained a lot of popularity in recent months, due to its low price and meme-based marketing.
dailyhodl.com
$5,000 Ethereum? Crypto Analyst Nicholas Merten Makes the Case for ETH Rally Heading Into The Merge
Popular crypto analyst Nicholas Merten says Ethereum (ETH) has a solid shot at rallies in the coming months as the top smart contract platform approaches its highly anticipated transition to proof of stake. In a new video update, the host of DataDash addresses a recent prediction from BitMEX founder Arthur...
biztoc.com
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
Coinbase has teamed up with BlackRock to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. Analyst says the partnership could boost Bitcoin’s market cap by a trillion dollars at the very least. InvestAnswers host tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers how the move could trigger a Bitcoin explosion to $773,000. The crypto...
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood of ARK Invest Says BlackRock’s Entrance to Crypto Could More Than Double Price of Bitcoin
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood thinks BlackRock’s entry into the crypto space could have huge implications for the price of Bitcoin (BTC). Last week, US-based crypto giant Coinbase announced that it teamed up with BlackRock, the biggest asset manager in the world, to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients.
Opinion: Cryptocurrency Could Be the Future of Finance, but that's Not Why Most People Are Purchasing It
Pro-Trump apparel company fined for falsely labeling products "Made in USA"
The Federal Trade Commission ordered apparel company Lions Not Sheep and its owner Sean Whalen to stop labeling its products with fake "Made in USA" tags and pay more than $200,000 in fines. The big picture: Lions Not Sheep is known for its pro-gun and pro-Trump shirts, featuring phrases like...
