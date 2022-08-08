ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
u.today

SHIB Owners to Be on “Lookout,” Someone Massively Buys ADA for Unknown Reason, Vitalik Buterin Presents New Feature for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Shiba Inu owners should be on "lookout," says David Gokhshtein. Founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein has once again shown support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. In a recent tweet, he hinted at the bursting potential of the meme crypto, writing that the meme crypto looks like “it wants to rip” and posting a "watch out" emoji alongside. This is not the first time Gokhshtein endorses SHIB. In May, the former U.S. congressional candidate stated that Shiba Inu has a great model and that the next few months could be essential for the canine coin. In the meantime, Shiba Inu teases upcoming new implementations such as Shibarium, the Layer 2 platform in which SHIB: The Metaverse will be developed, along with SHI, the Shiba ecosystem stablecoin.
Inc.com

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Cuban All Avoid Meetings. Here's How They Do It

It's no coincidence that many of the world's most successful CEOs avoid meetings like the plague. Mark Cuban will only attend a meeting or take a phone call if someone is writing him a check. Jeff Bezos meets with investors for six hours a year and refuses to attend meetings where two pizzas won't feed the entire group. And Elon Musk might have the most controversial take, saying that "meetings are what happens when people aren't working," and urging his employees to leave meetings where they're not adding value.
Business Insider

Google co-founder Sergey Brin told his financial advisers to sell his investments in Elon Musk's companies after Musk had an affair with his wife

Sergey Brin reportedly told his advisers to sell off all of his financial investments in Elon Musk's companies. Brin made the call after learning that Musk reportedly had an affair with Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan. Brin, a co-founder of Google, had previously invested $500,000 in Tesla. Google co-founder Sergey Brin...
bitcoinist.com

Why Gnox (GNOX) Will Reach $1 Long Before Shiba Inu (SHIB)

The much-anticipated Gnox will reach $1 long before Shiba Inu, according to crypto experts. At the time of writing, Gnox is trading higher compared to Shiba Inu. Shiba Inu is a decentralized cryptocurrency that was created as a parody of Dogecoin. The coin has gained a lot of popularity in recent months, due to its low price and meme-based marketing.
