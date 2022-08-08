Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
'I’ll always run from you.' Spokane chase shows law enforcement's pursuit problem
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Undersheriff John Nowels says the recent arrest of a man with 14 prior felony convictions who recklessly fled from deputies is a prime example of what has gone wrong in Washington’s criminal justice system. The recent pursuit of Bryan D. Bewick, 36,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Property values delay concerns county clerk
COEUR d’ALENE — The delay by the Kootenai County Assessor's Office in providing the county's property values to the auditor could result in property owners paying more taxes than are needed by local taxing districts for their fiscal year 2023 budgets, according to Kootenai County Clerk Jim Brannon.
‘Your honor, I was a broken man’: Spokane doctor pleads guilty to charges he tried to hire hitman on the dark web
SPOKANE, Wash - A Spokane doctor accused of trying to hire a hitman on the dark web changed his plea to guilty in federal court.
Nespelem man sentenced to 22 years of federal prison for assault, arson, other charges
A Nespelem man was sentenced to 22 years of federal prison for multiple charges on Tuesday.
KHQ Right Now
Primary numbers published for Spokane County
WASHINGTON - Spokane County has released the numbers for the Washington August Primary Election now that all of the votes have been tabulated. The results will be certified August 16. Washington has a Top 2 Primary which lets voters to choose among all candidates running for each office. The two...
KHQ Right Now
Court docs reveal what led a Spokane woman to being charged with two counts of second-degree assault Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. - What started as a weapon call to the Spokane Police Department, turned into gunshots fired Sunday afternoon. 23-year-old Sydney Baker appeared in the Spokane County Superior Court Monday for her first appearance, following her arrest 24 hours earlier. The defendant was charged with two counts of second-degree...
KHQ Right Now
Man arrested for assault and harassment at University High School
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One man was arrested for second degree assault and harassment after an incident at University High School on Tuesday night. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's office, 55-year-old Tyrone B. Horton was arrested for second degree assault, harassment and possession of a dangerous weapon on school premises.
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane County launches new tool to calculate property taxes
The Spokane County Assessor’s Office has launched a tool to help property owners calculate their future taxes. The county assessor said he launched the tool after his office received a wave of calls and appeals in response to a historic rise in property values. Spokane County Assessor Tom Konis...
Department of Commerce pays $500,000 to fund first step in moving homeless individuals living near I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Commerce has issued a letter of intent and a notice to proceed to Empire Health Foundation, providing $500,000 in funding to the organization. This funding enables the Empire Health Foundation to coordinate outreach in the encampment and develop a plan for...
cutoday.info
Spokane CUs, Go West Foundation Backing Low-Income Housing Effort as Part of State’s First-Ever Land Bank
SPOKANE, Wash.–Credit unions here have entered into a partnership with the Spokane Low Income Housing Consortium as part of an effort to address a waiting list that can be as long as three years to obtain low-income housing. The GoWest Credit Union Association’s GoWest Foundation has joined with the...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spirit Lake man charged with 2nd degree murder makes initial court appearance
SANDPOINT, Idaho – A Spirit Lake man charged with 2nd degree murder made his first court appearance Monday in Bonner County. The reported murder happened Friday afternoon around 4:45 p.m. That’s when deputies found a deceased 66-year-old male just north of Spirit Lake in Bonner County. According to...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Man facing second-degree murder charge
SPIRIT LAKE — A Spirit Lake man has been arrested on a second-degree murder charge following a Friday shooting. Michael L. Schofield, 64, called Bonner Dispatch late Friday afternoon saying he had just shot his best friend in the head, according to a Saturday, Aug. 6, Facebook post by Bonner County Sheriff Darryl Wheeler.
FOX 28 Spokane
KHQ Right Now
Man arrested for robbing Spokane Valley 7-11 at knifepoint
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man that robbed a 7-11 at knifepoint on Monday. 48-year-old Shawn M. Moller was arrested for first degree robbery when he was found in a park north of the 7-11 Monday night. Deputies said they got a...
Court records: Woman found dead in burning house may have been murdered
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – An elderly woman found dead inside a burning house may have been murdered, according to new court records. Detectives are now investigating her death as possible arson and homicide. Firefighters responded to the house fire on S. Clinton Road earlier this month when a postal worker reported seeing smoke. Firefighters found the woman face down in...
Tri-City Herald
Walmart bans man for 99 years after he’s accused of shoplifting shoes in Washington
Walmart banned a man from its stores for 99 years after he was accused of stealing a pair of shoes, Washington authorities said. The man was seen wearing the shoes while walking down aisles at a Walmart in Spokane Valley on Monday, Aug. 8, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said.
14-Time Felon Arrested Again After Spokane Valley Deputies Use Spike Strips to Stop Eluding Vehicle
SPOKANE - On Thursday, July 28, Spokane Valley Deputies used spike strips to stop a vehicle that is believed to have fled from Deputies three times in the last month. The driver, a multi-time convicted felon (14 felony convictions), was arrested for Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Vehicle, Violation of a Domestic Violence Order of Protection, and Reckless Driving.
Spokane Valley firefighter to be honored with Line of Duty Death Funeral Protocol
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) has announced that firefighter Dan Patterson has passed away. Patterson suffered a cardiac arrest on July 21, 2022, after going off shift, according to SVFD. "It is with heartfelt sadness that I share the news of Dan's passing," said...
dpgazette.com
Shutdown: Deer Park Library
Deer Park Library was closed earlier due to an equipment failure and was scheduled to reopen today; however, that date has been extended by at least a week. Individuals will still be able to receive some limited services through Spokane Library’s Mobile Services vehicle. After the air conditioning system...
