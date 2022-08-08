ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

Property values delay concerns county clerk

COEUR d’ALENE — The delay by the Kootenai County Assessor's Office in providing the county's property values to the auditor could result in property owners paying more taxes than are needed by local taxing districts for their fiscal year 2023 budgets, according to Kootenai County Clerk Jim Brannon.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#Defendants#The U S Constitution
KHQ Right Now

Primary numbers published for Spokane County

WASHINGTON - Spokane County has released the numbers for the Washington August Primary Election now that all of the votes have been tabulated. The results will be certified August 16. Washington has a Top 2 Primary which lets voters to choose among all candidates running for each office. The two...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Man arrested for assault and harassment at University High School

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One man was arrested for second degree assault and harassment after an incident at University High School on Tuesday night. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's office, 55-year-old Tyrone B. Horton was arrested for second degree assault, harassment and possession of a dangerous weapon on school premises.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Spokane County launches new tool to calculate property taxes

The Spokane County Assessor’s Office has launched a tool to help property owners calculate their future taxes. The county assessor said he launched the tool after his office received a wave of calls and appeals in response to a historic rise in property values. Spokane County Assessor Tom Konis...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Man facing second-degree murder charge

SPIRIT LAKE — A Spirit Lake man has been arrested on a second-degree murder charge following a Friday shooting. Michael L. Schofield, 64, called Bonner Dispatch late Friday afternoon saying he had just shot his best friend in the head, according to a Saturday, Aug. 6, Facebook post by Bonner County Sheriff Darryl Wheeler.
SPIRIT LAKE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Man arrested for robbing Spokane Valley 7-11 at knifepoint

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man that robbed a 7-11 at knifepoint on Monday. 48-year-old Shawn M. Moller was arrested for first degree robbery when he was found in a park north of the 7-11 Monday night. Deputies said they got a...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Court records: Woman found dead in burning house may have been murdered

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – An elderly woman found dead inside a burning house may have been murdered, according to new court records.  Detectives are now investigating her death as possible arson and homicide.  Firefighters responded to the house fire on S. Clinton Road earlier this month when a postal worker reported seeing smoke.  Firefighters found the woman face down in...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Big Country News

14-Time Felon Arrested Again After Spokane Valley Deputies Use Spike Strips to Stop Eluding Vehicle

SPOKANE - On Thursday, July 28, Spokane Valley Deputies used spike strips to stop a vehicle that is believed to have fled from Deputies three times in the last month. The driver, a multi-time convicted felon (14 felony convictions), was arrested for Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Vehicle, Violation of a Domestic Violence Order of Protection, and Reckless Driving.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
dpgazette.com

Shutdown: Deer Park Library

Deer Park Library was closed earlier due to an equipment failure and was scheduled to reopen today; however, that date has been extended by at least a week. Individuals will still be able to receive some limited services through Spokane Library’s Mobile Services vehicle. After the air conditioning system...
DEER PARK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy