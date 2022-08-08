ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Desert expected to get increased monsoonal moisture

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YcoBG_0h9eKSeg00

Increased monsoonal moisture, including humidity, showers and thunderstorms, are expected to arrive late Monday through Friday.

The moisture is expected mainly in the mountains and portions of the High Desert, the National Weather Service reported.

Monsoonal weather should arrive each afternoon and early evening this week, with mountain areas having the highest chance of heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding.

Thunderstorm coverage is expected to be greater on Tuesday, with the Big Bear area possibly receiving measurable rainfall.

On Wednesday, thunderstorm activity may decrease before increasing on Thursday and Friday. The chance of moisture decreases on Saturday.

On Monday, rain fell in the Barstow area as thunderstorms continued to develop in eastern San Bernardino County, Nevada, and Arizona.

Through Friday, high temperatures in the Victor Valley are expected to reach the mid-to-high 90s, with the Big Bear area hitting the mid-70s mark.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

IN THIS ARTICLE
