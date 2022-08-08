ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
State
Utah State
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
The Guardian

Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse

This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
POTUS
Salon

13 years after last minimum-wage hike, Democrats told $7.25 is "deplorable"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Marking the 13-year anniversary of the last federal minimum wage increase in the U.S. — a boost from $5.15 to $7.25 in 2009 — progressive campaigners on Sunday urged congressional Democrats to make another push to raise the national pay floor as inflation continues to diminish workers' purchasing power.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Angus King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Tax Bracket#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The U S Senate#Americans#Biw#Democrats#Pce
thecentersquare.com

Alaska senators: 'Inflation Reduction Act' will hurt middle class

(The Center Square) – A partisan bill called the "Inflation Relief Act" that is making its way through Congress will only hurt the middle class, U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said Monday. The bill passed the Senate over the weekend after Vice President Kamala Harris broke a 50-50 tie....
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Grist

U.S. Senate passes historic climate bill

The Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 on Sunday, a $433 billion climate, energy, health, and tax bill that will set the United States on course to reduce its cumulative emissions roughly 40 percent, compared to 2005 levels, by 2030. Fifty Democratic senators voted for the bill, including centrists Joe Manchin, from West Virginia, and Kyrsten Sinema, from Arizona. Republican senators unilaterally opposed the legislation. Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

Montana senators split on Inflation Reduction Act, push to amend it

Both Montana Senators took cracks at the Inflation Reduction Act during the almost 24-hour “vote-a-rama” that started Saturday evening and ended with 51-50 approval and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.  Montana Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines voted with their respective parties, and both senators used the lengthy session to bring forward some […] The post Montana senators split on Inflation Reduction Act, push to amend it appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
AccuWeather

U.S. Senate approves bill to fight climate change

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate on Sunday afternoon passed a bill that tackles health care and taxes, and provides the largest-ever investments into green energy in American history after a lengthy "vote-a-rama." The bill, called the Inflation Reduction Act, was passed along party lines with Vice President Kamala...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy