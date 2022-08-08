Read full article on original website
Maxine Waters Says She May Not Vote for 'Shameful' Inflation Reduction Act, Citing Lack of Housing Spending
Housing advocates and their Democratic allies in Congress are hopping mad that the reconciliation bill that the White House and congressional leadership have worked out with Sen. Joe Manchin (D–W.Va.) doesn't include any more federal funds for housing. "The recent information about what has been made available in this...
Republicans say Democrats will ‘pay the price’ in midterms for passing massive spending bill
Republicans on Sunday heaped scorn on Democrats for passing a multibillion-dollar economic package, warning that it would come back to haunt them in the November midterms. "Democrats will pay the price in November for raising taxes on families during a recession," Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.
Senators Romney and Lee helped kill a national price cap on insulin
Sens. Mitt Romney and Mike Lee were among 43 Republicans who helped block a $35 monthly cap on insulin costs for people covered by private insurance. The Sunday morning vote was just three votes shy of passing the 60-vote threshold. The latest: The senate parliamentarian ruled that the insulin cap...
Kyrsten Sinema stuck her neck out twice to hand rich investors big wins in Democrats' climate and tax bill
Sinema was told that her last-minute intervention on the corporate minimum tax would introduce a big loophole in the tax code. She pursued it anyway.
Democrats passed a major climate, health and tax bill. Here's what's in it
Senate Democrats spent the weekend advancing what they call a historic piece of legislation, but it's still a much smaller version of what they — and President Biden — originally called for.
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse
This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
13 years after last minimum-wage hike, Democrats told $7.25 is "deplorable"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Marking the 13-year anniversary of the last federal minimum wage increase in the U.S. — a boost from $5.15 to $7.25 in 2009 — progressive campaigners on Sunday urged congressional Democrats to make another push to raise the national pay floor as inflation continues to diminish workers' purchasing power.
Progressive groups take aim at Sinema over decision to remove carried interest tax loophole from Manchin bill
Progressive groups across the country are at odds with a decision made by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., to remove the carried interest tax loophole from a social spending and tax bill that is expected to pass through the Senate, claiming she is providing a "tax break" for the wealthy. The...
White House dismisses congressional report that Schumer-Manchin plan would raise taxes
The White House is dubbing the projections of a nonpartisan congressional committee that the Inflation Reduction Act would effectively raise taxes for many Americans "incorrect" and "incomplete," pointing to benefits in the plan that would offset Americans' pocketbooks. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dismissed a report from the Joint...
Senate Dems pass social spending, tax bill, working from home disparaged and more: Monday's 5 things to know
Here are five key things that could impact Monday's trading. MAJOR WIN FOR DEMS: The Senate Sunday passed the Democrats' social spending and taxation bill after a marathon "vote-a-rama" session that lasted more than 15 hours, marking a major win for the Democratic agenda just over three months before Election Day.
New Jersey Democratic senators exuberant; independent analysts not so much
(The Center Square) – Democratic Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez say their fellow New Jerseyans, particularly seniors, will benefit and be protected by the $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act, but nonpartisan analysts disagree. The Senate, capping a marathon session, voted late Sunday evening to pass the measure. Senators...
Senate Dems pass long-awaited climate, tax and health care bill
The majority party guided the legislation they'd labored over for more than a year through a 15-hour vote-a-rama, a last-minute snag with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and several rules challenges.
Welcome to the strangest Senate race in America
Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) is facing his first real reelection challenge from an ex-Republican endorsed by Democrats who, if elected, would caucus with neither party.
Calmes: GOP voters will benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act. Congressional Republicans just don't care
Not one Senate Republican voted for what most of their voters need and want. What does it mean when politicians are policy-phobic and compromise-averse?
Alaska senators: 'Inflation Reduction Act' will hurt middle class
(The Center Square) – A partisan bill called the "Inflation Relief Act" that is making its way through Congress will only hurt the middle class, U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said Monday. The bill passed the Senate over the weekend after Vice President Kamala Harris broke a 50-50 tie....
Senate irons out spending bill for Saturday vote
The Senate will meet in a rare weekend session to vote on a number of issues including President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which stands to be a key piece of the Biden administration. Natalie Brand is on Capitol Hill with the latest.
U.S. Senate passes historic climate bill
The Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 on Sunday, a $433 billion climate, energy, health, and tax bill that will set the United States on course to reduce its cumulative emissions roughly 40 percent, compared to 2005 levels, by 2030. Fifty Democratic senators voted for the bill, including centrists Joe Manchin, from West Virginia, and Kyrsten Sinema, from Arizona. Republican senators unilaterally opposed the legislation. Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote.
Montana senators split on Inflation Reduction Act, push to amend it
Both Montana Senators took cracks at the Inflation Reduction Act during the almost 24-hour “vote-a-rama” that started Saturday evening and ended with 51-50 approval and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie. Montana Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines voted with their respective parties, and both senators used the lengthy session to bring forward some […] The post Montana senators split on Inflation Reduction Act, push to amend it appeared first on Daily Montanan.
U.S. Senate approves bill to fight climate change
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate on Sunday afternoon passed a bill that tackles health care and taxes, and provides the largest-ever investments into green energy in American history after a lengthy "vote-a-rama." The bill, called the Inflation Reduction Act, was passed along party lines with Vice President Kamala...
